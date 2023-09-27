Free live music at Long Island wineries this fall
Pair your glass of rosé with live music this season as some Long Island wineries are hosting indoor and outdoor entertainment. Live music is weather permitting.
BAITING HOLLOW FARM VINEYARD
Sept. 30 at 11:30 a.m.: Acoustic Soul, 3:30 p.m.: Johnny K
Oct. 1 at 1 p.m.: Ricky Roche
Oct. 7 at 11:30 a.m.: Paris Ray, 3:30 p.m.: Acoustic Soul
Oct. 8 at 1 p.m.: Ricky Roche
Oct. 14 at 11:30 a.m.: Erin Chase, 3:30 p.m.: Ryan Freeze
Oct. 15 at 1 p.m.: Ricky Roche
Oct. 21 at 11:30 a.m.: Paris Ray, 3:30 p.m.: Mile 0 Trio
Oct. 22 at 1 p.m.: Ricky Roche
Oct. 28 at 11:30 a.m.: Joe K, 3:30 p.m.: Ryan Freeze
Oct. 29 at 1 p.m.: Erich Glaubitz
Nov. 4 at 11:30 a.m.: Paris Ray, 3:30 p.m.: Freeze Brotherz
Nov. 5 at 1 p.m.: Ricky Roche
Nov. 11 at 1 p.m.: Joe K
Nov. 12 at 1 p.m.: Ricky Roche
Nov. 19 at 1 p.m.: Ricky Roche
Nov. 25 at 1 p.m.: Erin Chase
Nov. 26 at 1 p.m.: Ricky Roche
More info: 2114 Sound Ave., Baiting Hollow, 631-369-0100, bhfvineyard.com
BEDELL CELLARS
Oct. 8 at noon: Julia King
Oct. 14 at noon: Jeff LeBlanc
Oct. 15 at noon: Como Brothers
Oct. 21 at noon: Greg McMullen
More info: 36225 Main Rd., Cutchogue, 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com
BRIDGE LANE WINE TASTING ROOM
Oct. 14 at 2 p.m.: Julia King
Oct. 21 at 2 p.m.: Lounge Vibe's with DJ Henry Oh
Oct. 28 at 2 p.m.: Cassandra House
More info: 35 Cox Neck Rd., Mattituck, 631-298-1942, bridgelanewine.com
CLOVIS POINT WINES
Sept. 30 at noon and 3:30 p.m.: Tom Chupka
Oct. 1 at noon and 3:30 p.m.: Kath Galgano
Oct. 6 at 4 p.m.: Deanna Hudson
Oct. 7 at noon and 3:30 p.m.: Teacherman
Oct. 8 at noon and 3:30 p.m.: TJ Brown
Oct. 9 at noon and 3:30 p.m.: Haig Mathosian
Oct. 14 at noon and 3:30 p.m.: Evan Miller
Oct. 15 at noon and 3:30 p.m.: The Earthtones
Oct. 21 at noon and 3:30 p.m.: Haig Mathosian
Oct. 22 at noon and 3:30 p.m.: Erin Chase
Oct. 28 at noon1 and 3:30 p.m.: Bob Blatchley — Perfect Strangers
Oct. 29 at noon and 3:30 p.m.: Deanna Hudson
Nov. 4 at noon and 3:30 p.m.: Haig Mathosian
Nov. 5 at noon and 3:30 p.m.: The Earthtones
Nov. 11 at noon and 3:30 p.m.: Evan Miller
Nov. 12 at noon and 3:30 p.m.: TJ Brown
Nov. 18 at noon and 3:30 p.m.: Bryan Gallo
Nov. 19 at noon and 3:30 p.m.: Tom Chupka
Nov. 25 at noon and 3:30 p.m.: Frank Palmeri
Nov. 26 at noon and 3:30 p.m.: Deanna Hudson
More info: 1935 Main Rd., Jamesport, 631-722-4222, clovispointwines.com. Reservations are required.
EV&EM VINEYARDS
Sept. 30 at 2 p.m.: Michael Duca
Oct. 8 at 2 p.m.: Jeff LeBlanc
Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m.: Jake Fowle
Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.: Michael Duca
Nov. 4 at 2 p.m.: Erin Chase
More info: 3165 Main Rd., Laurel, 631-298-1420, evandemvineyards.com
FIRE ISLAND VINES
Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m.: Steelin' The Years
Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m.: Como Brothers
Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m.: Drama Kings
Oct. 18 at 8 p.m.: Ladies' Night with Bella DaNapoli
Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m.: Gene Casey and The Lone Sharks
Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m.: Gene Casey and The Lone Sharks
More info: 17 E. Main St., Bay Shore, 631-647-9010, fireislandvines.com
HARBES VINEYARD
Sept. 30 at 1 p.m.: Nick Kerzner
Oct. 1 at 1 p.m.: Bryan Gallo
Oct. 7 at 1 p.m.: Robin Sidor
Oct. 8 at 1 p.m.: Nick Kerzner
Oct. 9 at 1 p.m.: Robin Sidor
Oct. 14 and 15 at 1 p.m.: Deanna Hudson
Oct. 21 at 1 p.m.: Nick Kerzner
Oct. 22 at 1 p.m.: Deanna Hudson
Oct. 28 at 1 p.m.: Nick Kerzner
Oct. 29 at 1 p.m.: Robin Sidor
More info: 715 Sound Ave., Mattituck, 631-298-9463, harbesvineyard.com
HARMONY VINEYARDS
Sept. 30 at 2 p.m.: David Godfrey
Oct. 7 at 2 p.m.: Safrah Levitan
Oct. 14 at 2 p.m.: Nick Russell
Oct. 21 at 2 p.m.: David Godrey
More info: 169 Harbor Rd., Head of the Harbor, 631-291-9900, harmonyvineyards.com
INSIEME WINES
Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.: Marc Viola
Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.: Marc Viola
Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.: Marc Viola
Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.: Paul Cuthbert
Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.: Nico Padden
Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.: Nick Rinaldi
Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. Marc Viola
Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.: Nico Padden
Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.: Paul Cuthbert
More info: 3333 Lawson Blvd., Oceanside, 516-696-3300, insiemewines.com
JASON’S VINEYARD
Sept. 30 at 1 p.m.: No Fo Band
Oct. 1 at 1:30 p.m.: George Barry
Oct. 7 at 1:30 p.m.: Sand Bar Kenny
Oct. 8 at 1:30 p.m.: Kristina Rocco
Oct. 14 at 1:30 p.m.: Paris Ray
Oct. 15 at 1:30 p.m.: Haig Mathosian
Oct. 21 at 1:30 p.m.: Como Brothers
Oct. 22 at 1:30 p.m.: Acoustic Soul Duo
Oct. 28 at 1:30 p.m.: No Fo Band
Oct. 29 at 1:30 p.m.: Ed Travers
Nov. 4 at 1:30 p.m.: George Barry
Nov. 5 at 1:30 p.m.: Paris Ray
Nov. 11 at 1:30 p.m.: Como Brothers
Nov. 12 at 1:30 p.m.: Michael Also
Nov. 18 at 1:30 p.m.: Marc Morello
Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m.: Deanna Hudson
Nov. 25 at 1:30 p.m.: Chole Halpan
Nov. 26 at 1:30 p.m.: Kristina Rocco
More info: 1785 Main Rd., Jamesport, 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com
LOUGHLIN VINEYARD
Oct. 14 at 1 p.m.: Patrick McHale
Oct. 28 from 1 to 4 p.m.: Halloween costume party, featuring K&R Music
More info: 299 Middle Rd., Sayville, 631-589-0027, loughlinvineyardny.com
OSPREY’S DOMINION
Sept. 30 at 1 p.m.: Hoodoo Loungers
Oct. 1 at 1 p.m.: Them Again
Oct. 7 at 1 p.m.: Lone Sharks
Oct. 8 at 1 p.m.: Barcode
Oct. 14 at 1 p.m.: Como Brothers
Oct. 15 at 1 p.m.: County Line
Oct. 21 at 1 p.m.: Sahara
Oct. 22 at 1 p.m.: Sound Avenue
Oct. 28 at 1 p.m.: Acoustic Soul
Oct. 29 at 1 p.m.: The Atlantics
Nov. 4 at 1 p.m.: The Earthtones
More info: 44075 Main Rd., Peconic, 631-765-6188, ospreysdominion.com
PECONIC BAY VINEYARDS
Oct. 1 at 1 p.m.: Jazz Trio
Oct. 6 at 4 p.m.: The Second Hands
Oct. 8 at 1 p.m.: Damaged Goods
Oct. 9 at 1 p.m.: Paris Ray Band
Oct. 13 at 4 p.m.: Robin Sidor
Oct. 14 at 2 p.m.: Damaged Goods
Oct. 15 at 1 p.m.: Paris Ray
Oct. 20 at 4 p.m.: Deanna Hudson
Oct. 21 at 1 p.m.: Damaged Goods
Oct. 22 at 1 p.m.: Ahmed Ali
Oct. 27 at 4 p.m.: Robin Sidor
More info: 31320 Main Rd., Cutchogue, 631-735-9192, peconicbayvineyards.com
PINDAR VINEYARDS
Sept. 30 at 1:30 p.m.: Route 48 Band
Oct. 1 at 1:30 p.m.: Jen Kane
Oct. 7 at 1:30 p.m.: Justice Rock Band
Oct. 8 at 1:30 p.m.: Erin Chase
Oct. 9 at 1:30 p.m.: Erin Chase
Oct. 14 at 1:30 p.m.: Harvest Fest with BonJourney
Oct. 15 at 1:30 p.m.: TJ Brown
Oct. 21 at 1:30 p.m.: Urban Rodeo
Oct. 22 at 1:30 p.m.: Haig Mathosian
Oct. 28 at 1:30 p.m.: George Barry
Oct. 29 at 1:30 p.m.: Erin Chase
Nov. 4 at 1 p.m.: Ed Travers
Nov. 5 at 1 p.m.: Haig Mathosian
Nov. 11 at 1 p.m.: George Barry
Nov. 12 at 1 p.m.: Jen Kane
Nov. 18 at 1 p.m.: Erin Chase
Nov. 19 at 1 p.m.: TJ Brown
Nov. 25 at 1 p.m.: Nico Padden
Nov. 26 at 1 p.m.: Erin Chase
More info: 37645 Rte. 25, Peconic, 631-734-6200, pindar.net
PUGLIESE VINEYARDS
Sept. 30 at 1 p.m.: Steve Arch Deacon
Oct. 1 at 1 p.m.: Tommy Compo
Oct. 7 at 1 p.m.: George Barry
Oct. 8 at 1 p.m.: Cameron Hart
Oct. 14 at 1 p.m.: April Rain
Oct. 15 at 1 p.m.: Steve Arch Deacon
Oct. 21 at 1 p.m.: George Barry
Oct. 22 at 1 p.m.: Steve Arch Deacon
Oct. 28 at 1 p.m.: Cameron Hart
Oct. 29 at 1 p.m.: Steve Arch Deacon
More info: 34515 Main Rd., Cutchogue, 631-734-4057, pugliesevineyards.com
RG|NY
Oct. 22 at noon: DJ Henry
More info: 6025 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-298-0075, rgnywine.com
TAP ROOM AT COREY CREEK
Sept. 30 at 1 p.m.: Robin Sidor
Oct. 1 at 1 p.m.: Ahmad Ali
Oct. 7 at 1 p.m.: Julia King
Oct. 8 at 1 p.m.: Haig Mathosian
Oct. 14 at 1 p.m.: Haig Mathosian
Oct. 15 at 1 p.m.: Erin Chase
Oct. 21 at 1 p.m.: Chloe Halpin
Oct. 22 at 1 p.m.: Dinny Keg
Oct. 28 at 1 p.m.: Robin Sidor
Oct. 29 at 1 p.m.: Ahmad Ali
More info: 45470 Rte. 25, Southold, 631-765-4168, coreycreektaproom.com
WÖLFFER ESTATE VINEYARD
LIVE MUSIC AT THE WINE STAND
Sept. 29 at 4 p.m.: HooDoo Loungers
Sept. 30 at 4 p.m.: Friday Night Traditional
CANDLELIGHT FRIDAYS IN THE TASTING ROOM (reservations recommended)
Oct. 6 at 5 p.m.: Jeff Leblanc
Oct. 13 at 5 p.m.: Garrett & Tamara
Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.: Annie Trezza
Oct. 27 at 5 p.m.: Jeff Leblanc
More info: 139 Sagg Rd., Sagaponack, 631-537-5106, wolffer.com