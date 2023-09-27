Free live music at Long Island wineries this fall

Pair your glass of rosé with live music this season as some Long Island wineries are hosting indoor and outdoor entertainment. Live music is weather permitting.

BAITING HOLLOW FARM VINEYARD

Sept. 30 at 11:30 a.m.: Acoustic Soul, 3:30 p.m.: Johnny K

Oct. 1 at 1 p.m.: Ricky Roche

Oct. 7 at 11:30 a.m.: Paris Ray, 3:30 p.m.: Acoustic Soul

Oct. 8 at 1 p.m.: Ricky Roche

Oct. 14 at 11:30 a.m.: Erin Chase, 3:30 p.m.: Ryan Freeze

Oct. 15 at 1 p.m.: Ricky Roche

Oct. 21 at 11:30 a.m.: Paris Ray, 3:30 p.m.: Mile 0 Trio

Oct. 22 at 1 p.m.: Ricky Roche

Oct. 28 at 11:30 a.m.: Joe K, 3:30 p.m.: Ryan Freeze

Oct. 29 at 1 p.m.: Erich Glaubitz

Nov. 4 at 11:30 a.m.: Paris Ray, 3:30 p.m.: Freeze Brotherz

Nov. 5 at 1 p.m.: Ricky Roche

Nov. 11 at 1 p.m.: Joe K

Nov. 12 at 1 p.m.: Ricky Roche

Nov. 19 at 1 p.m.: Ricky Roche

Nov. 25 at 1 p.m.: Erin Chase

Nov. 26 at 1 p.m.: Ricky Roche

More info: 2114 Sound Ave., Baiting Hollow, 631-369-0100, bhfvineyard.com

BEDELL CELLARS

Oct. 8 at noon: Julia King

Oct. 14 at noon: Jeff LeBlanc

Oct. 15 at noon: Como Brothers

Oct. 21 at noon: Greg McMullen

More info: 36225 Main Rd., Cutchogue, 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

BRIDGE LANE WINE TASTING ROOM

Julia King performs at Bridge Lane Tasting Room in Mattituck. Credit: Ami Opisso/Bridge Lane Wine

Oct. 14 at 2 p.m.: Julia King

Oct. 21 at 2 p.m.: Lounge Vibe's with DJ Henry Oh

Oct. 28 at 2 p.m.: Cassandra House

More info: 35 Cox Neck Rd., Mattituck, 631-298-1942, bridgelanewine.com

CLOVIS POINT WINES

Sept. 30 at noon and 3:30 p.m.: Tom Chupka

Oct. 1 at noon and 3:30 p.m.: Kath Galgano

Oct. 6 at 4 p.m.: Deanna Hudson

Oct. 7 at noon and 3:30 p.m.: Teacherman

Oct. 8 at noon and 3:30 p.m.: TJ Brown

Oct. 9 at noon and 3:30 p.m.: Haig Mathosian

Oct. 14 at noon and 3:30 p.m.: Evan Miller

Oct. 15 at noon and 3:30 p.m.: The Earthtones

Oct. 21 at noon and 3:30 p.m.: Haig Mathosian

Oct. 22 at noon and 3:30 p.m.: Erin Chase

Oct. 28 at noon1 and 3:30 p.m.: Bob Blatchley — Perfect Strangers

Oct. 29 at noon and 3:30 p.m.: Deanna Hudson

Nov. 4 at noon and 3:30 p.m.: Haig Mathosian

Nov. 5 at noon and 3:30 p.m.: The Earthtones

Nov. 11 at noon and 3:30 p.m.: Evan Miller

Nov. 12 at noon and 3:30 p.m.: TJ Brown

Nov. 18 at noon and 3:30 p.m.: Bryan Gallo

Nov. 19 at noon and 3:30 p.m.: Tom Chupka

Nov. 25 at noon and 3:30 p.m.: Frank Palmeri

Nov. 26 at noon and 3:30 p.m.: Deanna Hudson

More info: 1935 Main Rd., Jamesport, 631-722-4222, clovispointwines.com. Reservations are required.

EV&EM VINEYARDS

Sept. 30 at 2 p.m.: Michael Duca

Oct. 8 at 2 p.m.: Jeff LeBlanc

Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m.: Jake Fowle

Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.: Michael Duca

Nov. 4 at 2 p.m.: Erin Chase

More info: 3165 Main Rd., Laurel, 631-298-1420, evandemvineyards.com

FIRE ISLAND VINES

Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m.: Steelin' The Years

Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m.: Como Brothers

Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m.: Drama Kings

Oct. 18 at 8 p.m.: Ladies' Night with Bella DaNapoli

Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m.: Gene Casey and The Lone Sharks

Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m.: Gene Casey and The Lone Sharks

More info: 17 E. Main St., Bay Shore, 631-647-9010, fireislandvines.com

HARBES VINEYARD

Sept. 30 at 1 p.m.: Nick Kerzner

Oct. 1 at 1 p.m.: Bryan Gallo

Oct. 7 at 1 p.m.: Robin Sidor

Oct. 8 at 1 p.m.: Nick Kerzner

Oct. 9 at 1 p.m.: Robin Sidor

Oct. 14 and 15 at 1 p.m.: Deanna Hudson

Oct. 21 at 1 p.m.: Nick Kerzner

Oct. 22 at 1 p.m.: Deanna Hudson

Oct. 28 at 1 p.m.: Nick Kerzner

Oct. 29 at 1 p.m.: Robin Sidor

More info: 715 Sound Ave., Mattituck, 631-298-9463, harbesvineyard.com

HARMONY VINEYARDS

Sept. 30 at 2 p.m.: David Godfrey

Oct. 7 at 2 p.m.: Safrah Levitan

Oct. 14 at 2 p.m.: Nick Russell

Oct. 21 at 2 p.m.: David Godrey

More info: 169 Harbor Rd., Head of the Harbor, 631-291-9900, harmonyvineyards.com

INSIEME WINES

Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.: Marc Viola

Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.: Marc Viola

Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.: Marc Viola

Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.: Paul Cuthbert

Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.: Nico Padden

Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.: Nick Rinaldi

Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. Marc Viola

Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.: Nico Padden

Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.: Paul Cuthbert

More info: 3333 Lawson Blvd., Oceanside, 516-696-3300, insiemewines.com

JASON’S VINEYARD

The Como Brothers performing at Bedell Cellars & Tap Room at Corey Creek. Credit: Bedell Cellars

Sept. 30 at 1 p.m.: No Fo Band

Oct. 1 at 1:30 p.m.: George Barry

Oct. 7 at 1:30 p.m.: Sand Bar Kenny

Oct. 8 at 1:30 p.m.: Kristina Rocco

Oct. 14 at 1:30 p.m.: Paris Ray

Oct. 15 at 1:30 p.m.: Haig Mathosian

Oct. 21 at 1:30 p.m.: Como Brothers

Oct. 22 at 1:30 p.m.: Acoustic Soul Duo

Oct. 28 at 1:30 p.m.: No Fo Band

Oct. 29 at 1:30 p.m.: Ed Travers

Nov. 4 at 1:30 p.m.: George Barry

Nov. 5 at 1:30 p.m.: Paris Ray

Nov. 11 at 1:30 p.m.: Como Brothers

Nov. 12 at 1:30 p.m.: Michael Also

Nov. 18 at 1:30 p.m.: Marc Morello

Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m.: Deanna Hudson

Nov. 25 at 1:30 p.m.: Chole Halpan

Nov. 26 at 1:30 p.m.: Kristina Rocco

More info: 1785 Main Rd., Jamesport, 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com

LOUGHLIN VINEYARD

Oct. 14 at 1 p.m.: Patrick McHale

Oct. 28 from 1 to 4 p.m.: Halloween costume party, featuring K&R Music

More info: 299 Middle Rd., Sayville, 631-589-0027, loughlinvineyardny.com

OSPREY’S DOMINION

Osprey's Dominion features live music on weekends. Upcoming acts include Gene Casey & the Lone Sharks, East End Trio and Frank Palmeri (pictured). Credit: Peter Carey/Meghan Carey

Sept. 30 at 1 p.m.: Hoodoo Loungers

Oct. 1 at 1 p.m.: Them Again

Oct. 7 at 1 p.m.: Lone Sharks

Oct. 8 at 1 p.m.: Barcode

Oct. 14 at 1 p.m.: Como Brothers

Oct. 15 at 1 p.m.: County Line

Oct. 21 at 1 p.m.: Sahara

Oct. 22 at 1 p.m.: Sound Avenue

Oct. 28 at 1 p.m.: Acoustic Soul

Oct. 29 at 1 p.m.: The Atlantics

Nov. 4 at 1 p.m.: The Earthtones

More info: 44075 Main Rd., Peconic, 631-765-6188, ospreysdominion.com

PECONIC BAY VINEYARDS

Oct. 1 at 1 p.m.: Jazz Trio

Oct. 6 at 4 p.m.: The Second Hands

Oct. 8 at 1 p.m.: Damaged Goods

Oct. 9 at 1 p.m.: Paris Ray Band

Oct. 13 at 4 p.m.: Robin Sidor

Oct. 14 at 2 p.m.: Damaged Goods

Oct. 15 at 1 p.m.: Paris Ray

Oct. 20 at 4 p.m.: Deanna Hudson

Oct. 21 at 1 p.m.: Damaged Goods

Oct. 22 at 1 p.m.: Ahmed Ali

Oct. 27 at 4 p.m.: Robin Sidor

More info: 31320 Main Rd., Cutchogue, 631-735-9192, peconicbayvineyards.com

PINDAR VINEYARDS

Sept. 30 at 1:30 p.m.: Route 48 Band

Oct. 1 at 1:30 p.m.: Jen Kane

Oct. 7 at 1:30 p.m.: Justice Rock Band

Oct. 8 at 1:30 p.m.: Erin Chase

Oct. 9 at 1:30 p.m.: Erin Chase

Oct. 14 at 1:30 p.m.: Harvest Fest with BonJourney

Oct. 15 at 1:30 p.m.: TJ Brown

Oct. 21 at 1:30 p.m.: Urban Rodeo

Oct. 22 at 1:30 p.m.: Haig Mathosian

Oct. 28 at 1:30 p.m.: George Barry

Oct. 29 at 1:30 p.m.: Erin Chase

Nov. 4 at 1 p.m.: Ed Travers

Nov. 5 at 1 p.m.: Haig Mathosian

Nov. 11 at 1 p.m.: George Barry

Nov. 12 at 1 p.m.: Jen Kane

Nov. 18 at 1 p.m.: Erin Chase

Nov. 19 at 1 p.m.: TJ Brown

Nov. 25 at 1 p.m.: Nico Padden

Nov. 26 at 1 p.m.: Erin Chase

More info: 37645 Rte. 25, Peconic, 631-734-6200, pindar.net

PUGLIESE VINEYARDS

Sept. 30 at 1 p.m.: Steve Arch Deacon

Oct. 1 at 1 p.m.: Tommy Compo

Oct. 7 at 1 p.m.: George Barry

Oct. 8 at 1 p.m.: Cameron Hart

Oct. 14 at 1 p.m.: April Rain

Oct. 15 at 1 p.m.: Steve Arch Deacon

Oct. 21 at 1 p.m.: George Barry

Oct. 22 at 1 p.m.: Steve Arch Deacon

Oct. 28 at 1 p.m.: Cameron Hart

Oct. 29 at 1 p.m.: Steve Arch Deacon

More info: 34515 Main Rd., Cutchogue, 631-734-4057, pugliesevineyards.com

RG|NY

Oct. 22 at noon: DJ Henry

More info: 6025 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-298-0075, rgnywine.com

TAP ROOM AT COREY CREEK

Sept. 30 at 1 p.m.: Robin Sidor

Oct. 1 at 1 p.m.: Ahmad Ali

Oct. 7 at 1 p.m.: Julia King

Oct. 8 at 1 p.m.: Haig Mathosian

Oct. 14 at 1 p.m.: Haig Mathosian

Oct. 15 at 1 p.m.: Erin Chase

Oct. 21 at 1 p.m.: Chloe Halpin

Oct. 22 at 1 p.m.: Dinny Keg

Oct. 28 at 1 p.m.: Robin Sidor

Oct. 29 at 1 p.m.: Ahmad Ali

More info: 45470 Rte. 25, Southold, 631-765-4168, coreycreektaproom.com

WÖLFFER ESTATE VINEYARD

LIVE MUSIC AT THE WINE STAND

Sept. 29 at 4 p.m.: HooDoo Loungers

Sept. 30 at 4 p.m.: Friday Night Traditional

CANDLELIGHT FRIDAYS IN THE TASTING ROOM (reservations recommended)

Oct. 6 at 5 p.m.: Jeff Leblanc

Oct. 13 at 5 p.m.: Garrett & Tamara

Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.: Annie Trezza

Oct. 27 at 5 p.m.: Jeff Leblanc

More info: 139 Sagg Rd., Sagaponack, 631-537-5106, wolffer.com