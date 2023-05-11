Faith calendar: Events on Long Island, May 14-21

May 14

CONTEMPORARY WORSHIP SERVICES

Plainview: Service features songs by Christian pop and rock artists, led by the church's praise band, and includes guitar, drums and modern vocals, 6 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 99 Central Park Rd., free, ourshepherdlives.org, 516-349-1966.

WORSHIP SERVICES

East Meadow: Open to all people seeking a community rooted in the Christian church with an emphasis on sacraments, prayer, Holy Scripture and theology; coffee hour follows service, 9 a.m.; services also streamed on facebook.com/htocem, Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 369 Green Ave., free, htocem.org, 516-483-3649.





Riverhead: Service at 10 a.m., Living Water Full Gospel Church, 24 Shade Tree Lane, free, livingwater.online, 631-722-4969.

Stony Brook: Services 8 a.m. virtual and 9:30 a.m. in the church, All Souls Episcopal Church, 61 Main St., free, allsouls-stonybrook.org, 631-655-7798.

TUESDAY

INTERDENOMINATIONAL MORNING PRAYER SERVICE

Stony Brook: All faiths and traditions welcome, 8 a.m., All Souls Episcopal Church, 61 Main St., free, allsouls-stonybrook.org, 631-655-7798.

WEDNESDAY

BIBLE STUDY

Port Jefferson Station: Meets weekly via Zoom (meeting ID: 977-887-967), all are welcome, 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Patchogue Rd., free, stpaulslcpjs.org, 631-473-2236.

INTERDENOMINATIONAL ROSARY

Stony Brook: A group recitation of the rosary, includes prayers drawn from the Roman Catholic, Anglican, Episcopal and Orthodox traditions, noon to 12:30 p.m., All Souls Episcopal Church, 61 Main St., free, allsouls-stonybrook.org, 631-751-0034.

THURSDAY

MEGA FAMILY CHALLAH BAKE

Dix Hills: Learn about the ancient and mystical art of making Challah, traditionally baked to celebrate the Jewish Sabbath. All supplies are provided and refreshments will be served at 7 p.m., The Chai Center, 501 Vanderbilt Pkwy., $15, free younger than 18, register online at TheChaiCenter.com/ChallahBake, 631-351-8672.

FRIDAY

SHABBAT SERVICES

Hauppauge: Open house barbecue at 6 p.m., in-person and virtual services follow at 7:30 p.m., all are welcome, Temple Beth Chai, 870 Townline Rd., free, bethchaiofhauppauge.com, 631-724-5807.

SATURDAY

SHABBAT SERVICES

Hauppauge: In-person and virtual services available, all are welcome, 9:30 a.m., Temple Beth Chai, 870 Townline Rd., free, bethchaiofhauppauge.com, 631-724-5807.

MAY 21

SPIRITUAL LEADER AND AUTHOR VISIT

Amityville: Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj presents key insights and techniques from his new book, "Detox the Mind," and shares how meditation and spiritual awakening can transform your life spiritually, physically and emotionally; detailed instructions for meditation follows; 3 p.m., Science of Spirituality Meditation Center, 79 County Line Rd., free, sos.org, 631-822-7979.

TAIZE SERVICE

Plainview: A candlelit service that is meditative in nature, with quiet singing (short songs repeated again and again), Scripture, silence for meditating (a time to reflect on whatever word or phrase touches one's heart), and prayer, all are welcome, 6 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 99 Central Park Rd., free, ourshepherdlives.org, 516-349-1966.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus, with LaToya Rodriguez and Daniel Variano