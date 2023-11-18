Seniors Calendar: Long Island events from Nov. 19-25

Some listed events are virtual; please call ahead before going to any event.

CRAFT AND GIFT FAIR

Islip Terrace: Features exhibitors with handmade and self-designed crafts, 10 a.m. Sunday, East Islip High School, 1 Redmen St., free, depasmarket.com, 631-846-1459.

MODEL TRAIN SHOW

Hicksville: Multiple operating layouts from area clubs coordinated by Trainville Hobby Depot, benefits the Oyster Bay Railway Museum, 11 a.m. Sunday, William P. Bennett Hicksville Community Center, 28 W. Carl St., $5, $3 ages 4-11, trainville.com, 516-433-4444.

THE HOMEGROWN STRING BAND: THE UNBROKEN CIRCLE

Albertson: The Jackofsky Family performs American folk music, 3 p.m. Sunday, Shelter Rock Public Library, 165 Searingtown Rd., free, srpl.org, 516-248-7363.

NANCY WILSON TRIBUTE

Syosset: Diane Hoffman Quartet pays tribute to Grammy winning jazz artist Nancy Wilson, 1 p.m. Sunday, Syosset Public Library, 225 S. Oyster Bay Rd., free, register at syossetlibrary.org, 516-921-7161.

RUM RUNNING ON LONG ISLAND

Blue Point: Author and Southold town historian Amy Kasuga Folk discusses Prohibition and rumrunning on Long Island, presented by the Bayport-Blue Point Heritage Association, 2 p.m. Sunday, Bayport-Blue Point Public Library, 186 Middle Rd., free, bayportbluepointlibrary .org, 631-363-6133.

MEDICAID ENROLLMENT

Amityville: Assistants from the Nassau-Suffolk Hospital Council provide Medicaid enrollment assistance to adults and children who are disabled or blind and anyone age 65 or older, first come, first served, noon Monday, Amityville Public Library, 19 John St., free, amityvillepublic library.org, 631-264-0567.

ONLINE: SHOPPING SAFETY AND SECURITY

Amityville: Learn how to safely surf, shop and use the Internet without fear of identity theft, hackers, viruses, spyware and annoying pop-up advertising, 6 p.m. Monday, Amityville Public Library, 19 John St., free, amityvillepubliclibrary.org, 631-264-0567.

SENIOR DISCUSSION

East Meadow: Discuss pressing issues of the day with others, 12:30 p.m. Monday, East Meadow Public Library, 1886 Front St., free, eastmeadow.info, 516-794-2570.

ONLINE: MONET’S GARDEN

Jericho: Talk explores Claude Monet’s life, his focus on his home and his remarkable obsession with nature, 2 p.m. Monday, Jericho Public Library, free, jericholibrary.org, 516-935-6790.

LONG ISLANDERS AT GETTYSBURG

Centereach: Author Harrison Hunt discusses the role Long Island troops played at Gettysburg, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Middle Country Public Library-Centereach Building, 101 Eastwood Blvd., free, register at mcplibrary.org, 631-585-9393.

TRAIN CLUB OPEN HOUSE

Hicksville: West Island Model Railroad Club holds an open house of HO scale model railroad, 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, West Island Model Railroad Club, 485 S. Broadway Unit 22A, free, westisland modelrailroadclub.com, 516-433-6600.

Compiled by Dorothy Guadagno-Levin with LaToya Rodriguez

and Daniel Variano