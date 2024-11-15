LI Trading Card Game Show coming to Melville

For years comic books, baseball cards and vinyl records have had their own shows on Long Island where hardcore collectors gather seeking treasures they haven’t discovered yet. However, a new trend has been growing in the collector’s market: Pokémon cards along with other titles such as Yu-Gi-Oh!, Magic the Gathering and One Piece. Although these cards have been around for many years, they have grown extensively in value and so has the Long Island Trading Card Game Show, which comes to the Hilton Long Island/Huntington for its 5th edition Nov. 16-17.

“The show was a hit from the first one. It was so packed you couldn’t get around,” says vendor Ryan Callahan, head buyer of Rip N Ship trading card store in Deer Park. “This has turned into a really cool community.”

The event was founded by organizer Rebecca Seepersad, 34, of Farmingdale, who works full-time as a chemistry teacher in the Baldwin School District.

“We are growing really fast,” she says. “It started as just one room in the Plainview Holiday Inn in June 2023. Since then we have expanded to two ballrooms, a hallway and the lobby of the Huntington Hilton. Next May we have plans to move it to Nassau Coliseum.”

CARD SURGE

Collectors can trade cards at the Long Island Trading Card Game Show at the Hilton Long Island/Huntington on Nov. 16-17. Credit: Nicole Guidice

While Pokémon cards were always in favor, certain events in recent years caused their popularity to spike. WWE wrestler Logan Paul paid $5.275 million for one Pokémon card, a PSA 10 Illustrator Pikachu from 1998, which is the only one of its kind in existence. Paul’s purchase broke a Guinness World Record making it the most expensive Pokémon card ever sold. He also did an unboxing of old sealed Pokémon cards on YouTube that drew over 12 million views.

“Collectors keep things sealed for years,” says Seepersad. “If you open up a first edition base set, you have a good chance of getting a Charizard card, which is one of the most sought after cards in the whole Pokémon world.”

During the pandemic, people had time to get back into their collections. “Pokémon cards were hard to get and everyone wanted them so the demand went up,” says Callahan. “Now the generation that grew up with Pokémon is starting to have kids. This is something they can connect with their children about as well as invest in.”

SPECIAL GUESTS

Voice actors Megan Hollingshead, who portrays Nurse Joy from Pokémon, and Greg Baldwin, who likes to cosplay as his character Uncle Iroh from "Avatar: The Last Airbender," will be a special guests at the show. Credit: JMLewis Photography / Megan Hollingshead

There will be a team of special celebrity guests from the anime world coming to the event this month to take selfies, sign memorabilia and talk with fans. Some will even participate in Q&A panels in the Savoy Ballroom.

Fans best know voice actor Megan Hollingshead as the original Nurse Joy from the Pokémon anime show.

“At the conventions, I get to meet the other half of the show’s life, which is the fans,” says Hollingshead, 56, who will be doing a Q&A panel on Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. “They are kind enough to share stories with me. It’s really humbling.”

Many remember voice actor Greg Baldwin as the wise old Uncle Iroh from “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and he will even cosplay as his own character to surprise fans.

“I like to walk around the show and when people say, ‘Nice costume!’ I’ll say, ‘Thank you very much’ in the Uncle Iroh voice,” says Baldwin, 64. “When they say, ‘Wow, you sound just like him!’ I’ll respond, ‘He is closer than you know, my friend.’ ”

Voice actor Michaela Jill Murphy is famous for portraying Toph Beifong from “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”

“Being present at these shows represents a shared love for a great piece of art,” says Murphy, 30, who will partake in a Q&A panel with Baldwin on Nov. 16 at 3 p.m. “That can’t be replicated online or through a direct message. The in-person part is really special.”

VENDORS GALORE

Guests can play cornhole and old school arcade games at the expo. Credit: Kyle Mark

The entire hotel will be filled with more than 170 vendors selling cards, Funko Pops, plushies, statues and other paraphernalia surrounding titles like Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Magic the Gathering and One Piece.

Levittown-based Retro Games & Toys of LI will be on hand with copies of the newly released Pokémon set: “Scarlet & Violet: Surging Sparks” for sale.

“We like to keep our prices within reason,” says co-owner Tania Barba. “Many families come and we like to sell things they are able to buy as opposed to cards that price out the younger kids.”

They will be selling Booster Boxes ($100-$125 includes 36 sealed packs of 10 cards), Booster Bundles ($20 includes six sealed packs of 10 cards) as well as Build & Battle boxes ($15 includes four packs plus one promo card plus a deck of cards).

Meanwhile Rip N’Ship will offer over 2,000 Pokémon cards ranging from 25 cents to $1,000 like the PSA 7 Venusaur 1st Edition Shadowless.

“There are a lot of cards that have held their value and are still going up to this day as they become harder to get,” says Callahan. “Pokémon is one of the biggest IPs in the world. I don’t think the hobby is going anywhere, anytime soon.”

GAMES AND FOOD

In addition to shopping, attendees can play cornhole, courtesy of LI-Kick as well as try their hand at 15 old school arcade games like Sonic, Mario and Smash Bros., provided by LI Retro Gaming Expo.

Grab a bite at the Atrium Bistro, which sells flatbreads, sandwiches, burgers and salads in a casual atmosphere. Signature drinks of the day will include Uncle Iroh’s Long Island Iced Tea ($13) or Leafeon’s Magical Leaf ($13; lime vodka, lime juice and Sprite) for those 21 and over with valid ID.