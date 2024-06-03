Long Island wineries live music schedule 2024

Pair your glass of rosé with live music this season as some Long Island wineries are hosting indoor and outdoor entertainment. Live music is weather permitting.

BRIDGE LANE WINE TASTING ROOM

35 Cox Neck Rd., Mattituck

Julia King performs at Bridge Lane Wine Tasting Room in Mattituck. Credit: Bridge Lane Wine

JUNE

June 1 at 2 p.m.: Julia King

June 15 at 2 p.m.: Chelsea Takami

June 22 at 2 p.m.: DJ Henry Oh

June 29 at 2 p.m.: Jeana Lewis

JULY

July 6 at 2 p.m.: Atlantic’s End

July 13 at 2 p.m.: DJ Henry Oh

July 20 at 2 p.m.: Brandon Gurba

July 27 at 2 p.m.: Julia King

AUGUST

Aug. 3 at 2 p.m.: Brandon Gurba

Aug. 10 at 2 p.m.: DJ Henry Oh

Aug. 17 at 2 p.m.: Julia King

Aug. 24 at 2 p.m.: Jeana Lewis

Aug. 31 at 2 p.m.: Brandon Gurba

MORE INFO: 631-298-1942, bridgelanewine.com

CLOVIS POINT WINES

1935 Main Rd., Jamesport

Patrons wine and dine at Clovis Point vineyard and winery in Jamesport. Credit: Aaron Zebrook

MAY

May 19 at 1 p.m.: Frank Palmeri

May 25 at 1 p.m.: Bruce MacDonald

May 26 at 1 p.m.: Deanna Hudson

JUNE

June 1 at 4 p.m.: Haig Mathosian

June 2 at 4 p.m.: Frank Palmeri

June 8 at 4 p.m.: Bryan Gallo

June 9 at 4 p.m.: Tom Chumpka

June 15 at 4 p.m.: Erin Chase

June 16 at 4 p.m.: Kath Galgano

June 23 at 4 p.m.: Teacherman

June 30 at 4 p.m.: Rachelle Rossi

JULY

July 6 at 4 p.m.: Erin Chase

July 7 at 4 p.m.: Bryan Gallo

July 13 at 4 p.m.: Haig Mathosian

July 14 at 4 p.m.: TJ Brown;

July 20 at 4 p.m.: Evan Miller

July 21 at 4 p.m.: Chloe Haplin

July 22 at 4 p.m.: Kath Galgano

AUGUST

Aug. 3 at 4 p.m.: Erin Chase

Aug 4 at 4 p.m.: Evan Miller

Aug 10 at 4 p.m.: Haig Mathosian

Aug 11 at 4 p.m.: Perfect Stangers

Aug 17 at 4 p.m.: Deanna Hudson

Aug 18 at 4 p.m.: Tom Chupka

Aug 24 at 4 p.m.: Kath Galgano

Aug 25 at 4 p.m.: Rob Euorpe

SEPTEMBER

Sep 1 at 4 p.m.: Erin Chase

MORE INFO: 631-722-4222, clovispointwines.com

DUCK WALK VINEYARDS NORTH

44535 Main Rd., Southold

JUNE

June 1 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Sitting Ducks

June 8 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Como Brothers

June 15 from 1 to 5 p.m.: The Famous Dr. B

June 22 from 1 to 5 p.m.: The Famous Dr. B

June 29 from 1 to 5 p.m.: MTM Band

JULY

July 6 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Tangerine Trio

July 20 from 1 to 5 p.m.: MTM Band;

July 27 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Tangerine Trio

AUGUST

Aug. 3 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Sitting Ducks

Aug. 10 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Como Brothers

Aug. 17 from 1 to 5 p.m.: MTM Band

Aug. 24 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Sitting Ducks

Aug. 31 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Como Brothers

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 7 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Sitting Ducks

MORE INFO: 631-765-3500, duckwalk.com

DUCK WALK VINEYARDS SOUTH

231 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill

JUNE

June 1 from 1 to 5 p.m.: TJ Brown

June 8 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Gerry McKeveny

June 15 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Vincenzo

June 22 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Kristina Rocco

JULY

July 6 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Vincenzo

July 13 from 1 to 5 p.m.: TJ Brown

July 20 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Kristina Rocco

July 27 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Vincenzo

AUGUST

Aug. 3 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Kristina Rocco

Aug. 10 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Gerry McKeveny

Aug. 17 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Vincenzo

Aug. 24 from 1 to 5 p.m.: TJ Brown

EV & EM VINEYARDS

3165 Main Rd. (Route 25), Laurel

The outdoor tasting area at Ev&Em Vineyards in Laurel. Credit: Newsday/Mark Harrington

JUNE

June 23 from 2 to 5 p.m.: Garrett & Tamara

AUGUST

Aug. 10 from 2 to 5 p.m.: Erin Chase

Aug. 31 from 2 to 5 p.m.: Jeff LeBlanc

MORE INFO: 631-298-1420, evandemvineyards.com

HARBES VINEYARD

715 Sound Ave., Mattituck

MAY

May 25 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Robin Sidor

May 26 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Matt Taylor

May 27 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Evan & James

JUNE

June 15 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Bryan Gallo

June 16 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Matt Taylor

JULY

July 4 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Nick Kerzner

July 5 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Robin Sidor

July 6 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Evan & James

July 7 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Matt Taylor

July 14 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Matt Taylor

July 27 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Evan & James

July 28 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Matt Taylor

AUGUST

Aug. 10 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Nick Kerzner

Aug. 11 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Matt Taylor

Aug. 24 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Evan & James

Aug. 25 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Matt Taylor

Aug. 31 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Nick Kerzner

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 1 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Robin Sidor

Sept. 2 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Nick Kerzner

MORE INFO: 631-298-9463, harbesvineyard.com

INSIEME WINES

3333 Lawson Blvd., Oceanside

A white wine flight at Insieme Wines in Oceanside. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

JUNE

June 7 at 7 p.m.: Nico Padden

June 14 at 7 p.m.: Paul Cuthbert

June 21 at 7 p.m.: Patrice Ryan

June 28 at 7 p.m.: Nick Rinaldi

MORE INFO: 516-696-3300, insiemewines.com

JASON’S VINEYARD

1785 Route 25, Jamesport

Jason's Vineyard and Winery in Jamesport offers cheese and wine pairings, live music and more. Credit: Aaron Zebrook

JUNE

June 1 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Rorie Kelly

June 2 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Renee DAngelo

June 8 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Paris Ray

June 9 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Kristina Rocco

June 15 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Emy McB

June 16 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Como Brothers Band

June 22 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: The Atlantics

June 23 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Erin Chase

June 29 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: George Barry

June 30 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Todd Grossman

JULY

July 4 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Kristina Rocco

July 6 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Rorie Kelly

July 7 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: George Barry

July 13 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: The Atlantics

July 14 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Erin Chase

July 20 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Paris Ray

July 21 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Marc Morello

July 27 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Acoustic Soul

July 28 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Como Brothers Band

AUGUST

Aug. 3 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Paris Ray

Aug. 4 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: The Atlantics

Aug. 10 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Sandbar Kenny

Aug. 11 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Como Brothers

Aug. 17 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Marc Morello

Aug. 18 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Kristina Rocco

Aug. 24 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: The Atlantics

Aug. 25 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: George Barry

Aug. 31 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Deanna Hudson

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 1 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Nico Padden

MORE INFO: 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com

LOUGHLIN VINEYARD

299 Middle Rd., Sayville

Brianna Kelly, 21, of Oakdale takes in the view at Loughlin Vineyards in Sayville. Credit: Randee Daddona

JUNE

June 22 at 3 p.m.: Patrick McHale

JULY

July 6 at 3 p.m.: K&R Music

AUGUST

Aug. 10 at 3 p.m.: Patrick McHale

Aug. 31 at 3 p.m.: K&R Music

MORE INFO: 631-589-0027, loughlinvineyardny.com

PINDAR VINEYARDS

37645 Route 25, Peconic

Wines are estate-bottled at Pugliese Vineyards, which allows outside food in its picnic area. Credit: Randee Daddona

JUNE

June 1 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Danny Langdon

June 2 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Erin Chase

June 8 from 1 to 5 p.m.: George Barry

June 9 from 1 to 5 p.m.: TJ Brown

June 15 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Summer Fest

June 16 from 1 to 5 p.m.: George Barry

June 22 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Town and Country Band

June 23 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Haig Mathosian

June 29 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Speed Wagon

June 30 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Route 48 Band

JULY

July 4 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Radio Flashback

July 6 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Best Shot

July 7 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Eagle River Band

July 13 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Janice Joplin Experience

July 14 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Route 48 Band

July 20 from 1 to 5 p.m.: John Fogerty Tribute Project

July 21 from 1 to 5 p.m.: George Barry

July 27 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Amber Ferrari

July 28 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Danny Langdon

AUGUST

Aug. 3 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Route 48 Band

Aug. 4 from 1 to 5 p.m.: George Barry

Aug. 10 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Wine Fest — Street Fighters

Aug. 11 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Erin Chase

Aug. 17 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Danny Langdon

Aug. 18 from 1 to 5 p.m.: George Barry

Aug. 24 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Fleetwood Macked

Aug. 25 from 1 to 5 p.m.: George Tebbitt

Aug. 31 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Sharp Dressed Band

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 1 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Eagle River Band

Sept. 2 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Como Brothers

MORE INFO: 631-734-6200, pindar.net

PUGLIESE VINEYARDS

34515 Main Rd., Cutchogue

Pugliese Vineyards is a family-owned and operated vineyard in Cutchogue. Credit: Randee Daddona

JUNE

June 1 from 1 to 5 p.m.: K&R

June 2 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Alex Alexander

June 8 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Cameron Hart

June 9 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Rochelle Rossi

June 15 from 1 to 5 p.m.: George Barry

June 16 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Rochelle Rossi

June 22 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Cameron Hart

June 23 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Tommy Campo

June 29 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Steve Archdeacon

June 30 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Steve Archdeacon

JULY

July 6 from 1 to 5 p.m.: George Barry

July 7 from 1 to 5 p.m.: April Rain

July 13 from 1 to 5 p.m.: April Rain

July 14 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Alex Alexander

July 20 from 1 to 5 p.m.: George Barry

July 21 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Steve Archdeacon

July 27 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Cameron Hart

July 28 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Frank Cardello

AUGUST

Aug. 3 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Rochelle Rossi

Aug. 4 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Steve Archdeacon

Aug. 10 from 1 to 5 p.m.: George Barry

Aug. 11 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Rochelle Rossi

Aug. 17 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Cameron Hart

Aug. 18 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Alex Alexander

Aug. 24 from 1 to 5 p.m.: George Barry

Aug. 25 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Steve Archdeacon

Aug. 31 from 1 to 5 p.m.: April Rain

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 1 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Rochelle Rossi

MORE INFO: 631-734-4057, pugliesevineyards.com

WÖLFFER ESTATE VINEYARD

139 Sagg Rd., Sagaponack

Guests at Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack can be seated on the sheltered patio. Credit: Ian J. Stark

JUNE

June 1 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Roses Grove

June 7 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Rumor Has It

June 8 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Hello Brooklyn

June 14 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Tom Wardle

June 15 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Hopefully Forgiven

June 21 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Rum Punch Mafia

June 22 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Hello Brooklyn

June 28 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Dan Bailey

June 29 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Nancy Atlas

June 30 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Jeff LeBlanc

JULY

July 2 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Gordon Daniels

July 5 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Winston Irie

July 6 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Hello Brooklyn

July 7 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Jeff LeBlanc

July 12 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Roses Grove

July 13 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Rum Punch Mafia

July 18 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Friday Night Traditional

July 19 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Hopefully Forgiven

July 20 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Hello Brooklyn

July 26 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Winston Irie

July 27 from 5 to 8 p.m.: The Fates

AUGUST

Aug. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Tom Wardle

Aug. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Gordon Daniels

Aug. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Lynn Blue Band

Aug. 8 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Gordon Daniels

Aug. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Rum Punch Mafia

Aug. 10 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Roses Grove

Aug. 16 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Rumor Has It

Aug. 17 from 5 to 8 p.m.: The Fates

Aug. 23 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Dan Bailey

Aug. 24 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Rum Punch Mafia

Aug. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Hello Brooklyn

Aug. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Winston Irie

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Nancy Atlas

MORE INFO: 631-537-5106, wolffer.com