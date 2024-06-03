Long Island wineries live music schedule 2024
Pair your glass of rosé with live music this season as some Long Island wineries are hosting indoor and outdoor entertainment. Live music is weather permitting.
BRIDGE LANE WINE TASTING ROOM
35 Cox Neck Rd., Mattituck
JUNE
June 1 at 2 p.m.: Julia King
June 15 at 2 p.m.: Chelsea Takami
June 22 at 2 p.m.: DJ Henry Oh
June 29 at 2 p.m.: Jeana Lewis
JULY
July 6 at 2 p.m.: Atlantic’s End
July 13 at 2 p.m.: DJ Henry Oh
July 20 at 2 p.m.: Brandon Gurba
July 27 at 2 p.m.: Julia King
AUGUST
Aug. 3 at 2 p.m.: Brandon Gurba
Aug. 10 at 2 p.m.: DJ Henry Oh
Aug. 17 at 2 p.m.: Julia King
Aug. 24 at 2 p.m.: Jeana Lewis
Aug. 31 at 2 p.m.: Brandon Gurba
MORE INFO: 631-298-1942, bridgelanewine.com
CLOVIS POINT WINES
1935 Main Rd., Jamesport
MAY
May 19 at 1 p.m.: Frank Palmeri
May 25 at 1 p.m.: Bruce MacDonald
May 26 at 1 p.m.: Deanna Hudson
JUNE
June 1 at 4 p.m.: Haig Mathosian
June 2 at 4 p.m.: Frank Palmeri
June 8 at 4 p.m.: Bryan Gallo
June 9 at 4 p.m.: Tom Chumpka
June 15 at 4 p.m.: Erin Chase
June 16 at 4 p.m.: Kath Galgano
June 23 at 4 p.m.: Teacherman
June 30 at 4 p.m.: Rachelle Rossi
JULY
July 6 at 4 p.m.: Erin Chase
July 7 at 4 p.m.: Bryan Gallo
July 13 at 4 p.m.: Haig Mathosian
July 14 at 4 p.m.: TJ Brown;
July 20 at 4 p.m.: Evan Miller
July 21 at 4 p.m.: Chloe Haplin
July 22 at 4 p.m.: Kath Galgano
AUGUST
Aug. 3 at 4 p.m.: Erin Chase
Aug 4 at 4 p.m.: Evan Miller
Aug 10 at 4 p.m.: Haig Mathosian
Aug 11 at 4 p.m.: Perfect Stangers
Aug 17 at 4 p.m.: Deanna Hudson
Aug 18 at 4 p.m.: Tom Chupka
Aug 24 at 4 p.m.: Kath Galgano
Aug 25 at 4 p.m.: Rob Euorpe
SEPTEMBER
Sep 1 at 4 p.m.: Erin Chase
MORE INFO: 631-722-4222, clovispointwines.com
DUCK WALK VINEYARDS NORTH
44535 Main Rd., Southold
JUNE
June 1 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Sitting Ducks
June 8 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Como Brothers
June 15 from 1 to 5 p.m.: The Famous Dr. B
June 22 from 1 to 5 p.m.: The Famous Dr. B
June 29 from 1 to 5 p.m.: MTM Band
JULY
July 6 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Tangerine Trio
July 20 from 1 to 5 p.m.: MTM Band;
July 27 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Tangerine Trio
AUGUST
Aug. 3 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Sitting Ducks
Aug. 10 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Como Brothers
Aug. 17 from 1 to 5 p.m.: MTM Band
Aug. 24 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Sitting Ducks
Aug. 31 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Como Brothers
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 7 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Sitting Ducks
MORE INFO: 631-765-3500, duckwalk.com
DUCK WALK VINEYARDS SOUTH
231 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill
JUNE
June 1 from 1 to 5 p.m.: TJ Brown
June 8 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Gerry McKeveny
June 15 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Vincenzo
June 22 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Kristina Rocco
JULY
July 6 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Vincenzo
July 13 from 1 to 5 p.m.: TJ Brown
July 20 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Kristina Rocco
July 27 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Vincenzo
AUGUST
Aug. 3 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Kristina Rocco
Aug. 10 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Gerry McKeveny
Aug. 17 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Vincenzo
Aug. 24 from 1 to 5 p.m.: TJ Brown
EV & EM VINEYARDS
3165 Main Rd. (Route 25), Laurel
JUNE
June 23 from 2 to 5 p.m.: Garrett & Tamara
AUGUST
Aug. 10 from 2 to 5 p.m.: Erin Chase
Aug. 31 from 2 to 5 p.m.: Jeff LeBlanc
MORE INFO: 631-298-1420, evandemvineyards.com
HARBES VINEYARD
715 Sound Ave., Mattituck
MAY
May 25 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Robin Sidor
May 26 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Matt Taylor
May 27 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Evan & James
JUNE
June 15 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Bryan Gallo
June 16 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Matt Taylor
JULY
July 4 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Nick Kerzner
July 5 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Robin Sidor
July 6 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Evan & James
July 7 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Matt Taylor
July 14 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Matt Taylor
July 27 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Evan & James
July 28 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Matt Taylor
AUGUST
Aug. 10 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Nick Kerzner
Aug. 11 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Matt Taylor
Aug. 24 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Evan & James
Aug. 25 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Matt Taylor
Aug. 31 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Nick Kerzner
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 1 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Robin Sidor
Sept. 2 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Nick Kerzner
MORE INFO: 631-298-9463, harbesvineyard.com
INSIEME WINES
3333 Lawson Blvd., Oceanside
JUNE
June 7 at 7 p.m.: Nico Padden
June 14 at 7 p.m.: Paul Cuthbert
June 21 at 7 p.m.: Patrice Ryan
June 28 at 7 p.m.: Nick Rinaldi
MORE INFO: 516-696-3300, insiemewines.com
JASON’S VINEYARD
1785 Route 25, Jamesport
JUNE
June 1 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Rorie Kelly
June 2 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Renee DAngelo
June 8 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Paris Ray
June 9 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Kristina Rocco
June 15 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Emy McB
June 16 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Como Brothers Band
June 22 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: The Atlantics
June 23 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Erin Chase
June 29 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: George Barry
June 30 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Todd Grossman
JULY
July 4 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Kristina Rocco
July 6 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Rorie Kelly
July 7 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: George Barry
July 13 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: The Atlantics
July 14 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Erin Chase
July 20 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Paris Ray
July 21 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Marc Morello
July 27 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Acoustic Soul
July 28 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Como Brothers Band
AUGUST
Aug. 3 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Paris Ray
Aug. 4 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: The Atlantics
Aug. 10 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Sandbar Kenny
Aug. 11 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Como Brothers
Aug. 17 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Marc Morello
Aug. 18 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Kristina Rocco
Aug. 24 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: The Atlantics
Aug. 25 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: George Barry
Aug. 31 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Deanna Hudson
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 1 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Nico Padden
MORE INFO: 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com
LOUGHLIN VINEYARD
299 Middle Rd., Sayville
JUNE
June 22 at 3 p.m.: Patrick McHale
JULY
July 6 at 3 p.m.: K&R Music
AUGUST
Aug. 10 at 3 p.m.: Patrick McHale
Aug. 31 at 3 p.m.: K&R Music
MORE INFO: 631-589-0027, loughlinvineyardny.com
PINDAR VINEYARDS
37645 Route 25, Peconic
JUNE
June 1 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Danny Langdon
June 2 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Erin Chase
June 8 from 1 to 5 p.m.: George Barry
June 9 from 1 to 5 p.m.: TJ Brown
June 15 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Summer Fest
June 16 from 1 to 5 p.m.: George Barry
June 22 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Town and Country Band
June 23 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Haig Mathosian
June 29 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Speed Wagon
June 30 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Route 48 Band
JULY
July 4 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Radio Flashback
July 6 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Best Shot
July 7 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Eagle River Band
July 13 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Janice Joplin Experience
July 14 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Route 48 Band
July 20 from 1 to 5 p.m.: John Fogerty Tribute Project
July 21 from 1 to 5 p.m.: George Barry
July 27 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Amber Ferrari
July 28 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Danny Langdon
AUGUST
Aug. 3 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Route 48 Band
Aug. 4 from 1 to 5 p.m.: George Barry
Aug. 10 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Wine Fest — Street Fighters
Aug. 11 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Erin Chase
Aug. 17 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Danny Langdon
Aug. 18 from 1 to 5 p.m.: George Barry
Aug. 24 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Fleetwood Macked
Aug. 25 from 1 to 5 p.m.: George Tebbitt
Aug. 31 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Sharp Dressed Band
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 1 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Eagle River Band
Sept. 2 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Como Brothers
MORE INFO: 631-734-6200, pindar.net
PUGLIESE VINEYARDS
34515 Main Rd., Cutchogue
JUNE
June 1 from 1 to 5 p.m.: K&R
June 2 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Alex Alexander
June 8 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Cameron Hart
June 9 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Rochelle Rossi
June 15 from 1 to 5 p.m.: George Barry
June 16 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Rochelle Rossi
June 22 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Cameron Hart
June 23 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Tommy Campo
June 29 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Steve Archdeacon
June 30 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Steve Archdeacon
JULY
July 6 from 1 to 5 p.m.: George Barry
July 7 from 1 to 5 p.m.: April Rain
July 13 from 1 to 5 p.m.: April Rain
July 14 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Alex Alexander
July 20 from 1 to 5 p.m.: George Barry
July 21 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Steve Archdeacon
July 27 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Cameron Hart
July 28 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Frank Cardello
AUGUST
Aug. 3 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Rochelle Rossi
Aug. 4 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Steve Archdeacon
Aug. 10 from 1 to 5 p.m.: George Barry
Aug. 11 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Rochelle Rossi
Aug. 17 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Cameron Hart
Aug. 18 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Alex Alexander
Aug. 24 from 1 to 5 p.m.: George Barry
Aug. 25 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Steve Archdeacon
Aug. 31 from 1 to 5 p.m.: April Rain
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 1 from 1 to 5 p.m.: Rochelle Rossi
MORE INFO: 631-734-4057, pugliesevineyards.com
WÖLFFER ESTATE VINEYARD
139 Sagg Rd., Sagaponack
JUNE
June 1 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Roses Grove
June 7 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Rumor Has It
June 8 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Hello Brooklyn
June 14 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Tom Wardle
June 15 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Hopefully Forgiven
June 21 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Rum Punch Mafia
June 22 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Hello Brooklyn
June 28 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Dan Bailey
June 29 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Nancy Atlas
June 30 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Jeff LeBlanc
JULY
July 2 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Gordon Daniels
July 5 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Winston Irie
July 6 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Hello Brooklyn
July 7 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Jeff LeBlanc
July 12 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Roses Grove
July 13 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Rum Punch Mafia
July 18 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Friday Night Traditional
July 19 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Hopefully Forgiven
July 20 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Hello Brooklyn
July 26 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Winston Irie
July 27 from 5 to 8 p.m.: The Fates
AUGUST
Aug. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Tom Wardle
Aug. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Gordon Daniels
Aug. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Lynn Blue Band
Aug. 8 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Gordon Daniels
Aug. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Rum Punch Mafia
Aug. 10 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Roses Grove
Aug. 16 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Rumor Has It
Aug. 17 from 5 to 8 p.m.: The Fates
Aug. 23 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Dan Bailey
Aug. 24 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Rum Punch Mafia
Aug. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Hello Brooklyn
Aug. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Winston Irie
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Nancy Atlas
MORE INFO: 631-537-5106, wolffer.com