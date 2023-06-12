Strawberry Festival returns to Mattituck with nearly 100,000 berries, carnival rides and more

When the weather gets warmer, the fruit gets sweeter as the 68th annual Mattituck Lions Club Strawberry Festival returns June 14-18. Nearly 100,000 berries are utilized to make a variety of strawberry-themed treats for this event.

“There’s a strong community spirit that really ties this festival together. Everyone is bonded in tradition and volunteerism,” says media chairman Dan Kelleher. “It has a real small-town feel that you don’t see nowadays.”

The festival is presented by the Mattituck Lions Club with all proceeds donated back to charitable organizations like the Guide Dog Foundation as well as local school programs, clubs or individuals in need.

HULLING NIGHT

Mia Mallett of Sarasota, FL hulls a strawberry during the “Hulling Night” at the 2022 Strawberry Festival in Mattituck where local volunteers gather to help the Lions Club “hull” thousands of strawberries (i.e. remove the center pith and green sepals from the berries). Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Opening day is June 14, when Hulling Night occurs. Hundreds of volunteers prepare the fresh strawberries during a three-hour process.

“The procedure is done by taking big thick plastic straws and pushing them through the center to get the stems out,” says Rob Nine, past president of the Mattituck Lions Club. “Those berries are then mashed for strawberry shortcake or strawberry daiquiris.”

In addition to shortcake and daiquiris, other strawberry products include chocolate covered strawberries, strawberry cookies, strawberry cupcakes, strawberry pies and fresh locally grown strawberries from Orient.

TALENT SHOW

On June 15 at 6:30 p.m., the 2nd annual “North Fork’s Got Talent” competition takes place featuring two separate groups — the Inspiring Group (under 16) and the Sassy Group (16 & older). Open tryouts that occurred in May get whittled down to six groups for each section.

“We look for talent, poise, crowd engagement and overall performance,” says Nine, who chairs the talent show. “Talent ranges from singers to dancers to stand-up comedians.”

STRAWBERRY QUEEN

There’s great anticipation for the crowning of the new Strawberry Queen, which takes place at 4 p.m. June 17. Contestants must be a sophomore or junior female student at a local high school within Southold Township.

The process involves filling out forms, writing an essay as well as interviewing with representatives from the Guide Dog Foundation.

“We look for a young lady who is very community driven and has done a lot of charity work,” says Nine. “The process gets narrowed down to five contestants. A dinner is held with Lions Club members and the contestants go from table-to-table where people can ask them questions.”

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE EATING CONTEST

The Strawberry Shortcake Eating Contest will be held June 17 at the 68th annual Mattituck Strawberry Festival.

The big moment comes June 17 at 5 p.m. when the Strawberry Shortcake Eating Contest takes over the main stage. Overseen by the Major League Eating organization, this event draws the top competitive eaters in the world. The goal is to see how much strawberry shortcake one person can consume in eight minutes. But dessert contests can be tricky.

“When a food is really delicious, it can sometimes slow the eaters down because without thinking about it they are tasting and enjoying it,” says MLE chairman George Shea. “But it’s essential for the competitors to eat with their hands for speed.”

Last year’s champion, Geoff Esper, 47, of Oxford, MA swallowed 18.2 pounds of strawberry shortcake for the win.

“It’s one of the best tasting contests. You can tell that they use real whipped cream and fresh strawberries,” says Esper. “I like to mush it all together and make it very liquidy.”

The key to winning, Esper shares, is to expand your stomach.

“This is what we call a capacity contest whereas a chicken wing eating contest is more of a technique contest,” says Esper. “Over the years, I’ve learned different ways to stretch my stomach out. But I can’t give away my secrets.”

MORE FESTIVAL FOOD & ENTERTAINMENT

Crowds enjoy the 2022 Mattituck Lion's Strawberry Festival. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

An entire carnival filled with rides and games for the older and younger set gets presented by Reithoffer Shows as well as a full food court selling gyros, funnel cakes, roasted corn, sausages, hamburgers, French fries, pizza, ice cream and nonalcoholic beverages.

Live entertainment will be happening with a wide variety of acts including classic rock band Cheap N’Dirty at 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 14, That Motown Band at 6:30-10 p.m. June 16, reggae band Aqua Cherry from noon-3 p.m. June 17 and Fever Band plays a mix of oldies, pop, rock mix on June 17 from 7-10:15 p.m.

June 18 is “Family Day,” therefore Nature Nick delivers animal presentations on 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. as well as Jester Jim’s comedy juggling show on 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

A marketplace of 40 vendors gets set up in a horseshoe formation to the left of the festival entrance. Here homemade crafted items will be sold like Greenport Jerky, Little Farmhouse Lavender products, Swarovski Crystals, West Neck Woodworking from Shelter Island, framed shots from local photographer Rory McNish and more. Plus, Henna Squad plans on doing henna tattoos while Stay Salted offers face painting.

Fireworks by American Fireworks of Oxford, NY are scheduled to be set off June 14 at 9:30 p.m., June 15 at 10 p.m. and June 16 at 10:15 p.m.