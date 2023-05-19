40+ Memorial Day weekend events on Long Island

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer with parades, ceremonies, firework displays, festivals and more. Here are things to do this weekend that will leave you excited for the season ahead:

EVENTS TO HONOR THE BRAVE

North American P-51D Mustang fighter will be at the American Airpower Museum. Credit: American Airpower Museum

Aerial demonstrations at American Airpower Museum

Vintage military warbirds including a B-25 Mitchell bomber, Douglas C-47 Skytrain troop transport, a North American P-51D Mustang fighter and two AT-6 Texan trainers perform aerial demonstrations on practice day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 26 at Republic Airport. Admission is $20, $15 veterans, $12 ages 5-12. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 26-28 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 29 (Hangar 3, 1230 New Highway, Farmingdale; americanairpowermuseum.org, 631-293-6398).

Fireworks with Armed Forces at North Hempstead Beach Park

The Memorial Day Commemoration and fireworks event focuses on members of the Armed Forces with speeches, music by Decadia and a fireworks extravaganza, 6:30 p.m. May 27; $10 parking fee (175 W. Shore Rd., Port Washington; northhempsteadny.gov, 516-869-6311).

Place flags for veterans

Volunteers are needed to place American flags on veteran’s graves. Flags will be provided; meet at 7:30 a.m. May 27 at Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale. Free; Return to the cemetery at 8 a.m. June 1 to remove flags. Enter at the main gate on Wellwood Avenue. (2040 Wellwood Ave., Farmingdale; cem.va.gov, 631-454-4949). Volunteers are also needed to place flags at 9:30 a.m. May 27 at Calverton National Cemetery. Free, register to volunteer. Pick up flags on June 3 (210 Princeton Blvd., Calverton; calvertonsupport.com, 631-727-5410).

Vietnam veteran Richard Garcia of Massapequa, paying his respects on Memorial Day at Long Island National Cemetery, May 31, 2021 in Farmingdale. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Explore military aircrafts at Eisenhower Park

Attendees are invited to come aboard, explore aircrafts and meet the crews, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 27. The event will also feature a performance by the U.S. Navy Band, military displays and demonstrations. Free. (parking field 6A, 1899 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow; nassaucountyny.gov, 516-572-0200).

Race to Remember in Long Beach

Join in the 10-mile run on the Long Beach boardwalk at Laurelton Boulevard in memory of race founder Ralph Kaplan, 8 a.m. May 28. Race is $40 (longbeachny.gov, 516-431-3890).

See historic vehicles at the American Armor Museum

A tank convoy of historic fighting vehicles will participate in the Plainview-Old Bethpage Memorial Day Parade proceeding on Old Country Road turning onto Manetto Hill Road and then arriving at the Plainview-Old Bethpage Community Park in Plainview (175 Washington Ave). Parade begins at 9:30 a.m. May 29, followed by an 11 a.m. tribute ceremony at the park. The museum will also operate several historic vehicles for visitors, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 29 in Old Bethpage. Free. (1303 Round Swamp Rd.; museumofamericanarmor.com, 516-454-8265).

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND FAMILY EVENTS

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds take to the sky during a rehearsal for the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh, May 2021. Credit: Barry Sloan

Catch the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach

See highflying stunts at featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds with additional aerial performers including the U.S. Army Golden Knights, the U.S. Marines F-35B Demo, U.S. Navy Growler Legacy Team, the American Airpower Museum Warbirds and more, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 27-28 at Jones Beach State Park. There will also be military vendors, arts and crafts and food for sale. Admission is $10 per car (Ocean Parkway, Wantagh; bethpageairshow.com, 631-321-3510).

Attend a Long Island Ducks game

Cheer on the Ducks as they face off against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, 6:35 p.m. May 27 at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip. Fireworks show to follow. Tickets start at $17 (3 Court House Dr., Central Islip; liducks.com, 631-940-3825).

Baby Animal Festival at Harbes Family Farm

Spend the day in the Barnyard Adventure during the festival, 1 to 5 p.m. May 27-29. See goats, sheep and enjoy live music in the courtyard/picnic area. Free, $15.95 for Barnyard Adventure (715 Sound Ave., Mattituck; harbesfamilyfarm.com, 631-482-7641).

Visitors to the Splish Splash water park, in Calverton, float down the Lazy River attraction on June 23, 2022. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

Go to Splish Splash opening day

The park opens for the season on May 27, with family-friendly activities along with wave pools, a lazy river, waterslides, a water coaster, a kiddie area and more in Calverton. Admission is $69.99; free for children ages 2 and younger (2549 Splish Splash Dr., Calverton; splishsplash.com, 631-727-3600).

Beach walk at Hallock State Park Preserve

Scientists and volunteers from the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society lead a beach walk and clean up, 10 a.m. May 27. Trash pickers and buckets are provided, bring your own gloves. Parking fee is waived for volunteers, meet at the Visitor Center (6062 Sound Ave., Riverhead and drive to the upper parking lot, amseas.org/events, 631-315-5475).

The Horton Point Lighthouse in Southold is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Credit: Randee Daddona

Opening weekend at Horton Point Lighthouse

Explore exhibits about whaling and the history of the Horton Point Lighthouse and Capt. Henry Green, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 27-28 at the Nautical Museum at Horton Point Lighthouse. Admission is $5 per person, $10 per family. (3575 Lighthouse Rd., Southold, southoldhistorical.org, 631-765-5500)

See the Air Show by boat

See the Bethpage Air Show on a passenger tour boat, four-hour cruise, board at 11:30 a.m. May 27-28 for a noon cruise with Freeport Water Taxi and Tours. Tickets are $65 ages 10 and older; $35 ages 5-9, free ages 4 and younger; reservations required (211 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport, freeportwatertaxi.com, 516-521-7744).

Breakfast with Bluey at United Skates

Grab a bite with Disney's Bluey, 9:30 to 11 a.m. May 27. Breakfast includes scrambled eggs, cereal, pancakes, mini bagels, coffee, muffins, juice, meet and greet with Bluey, dance party, games and more. Non-skating event, advanced registration required. Tickets are $22, free ages 2 and younger (1276 Hicksville Rd., Seaford; eventbrite.com, 516-795-5474).

A member of the Long Island Live Steamers give passengers a ride around the eight acres of track on a electric powered train. Credit: Randee Daddona

Long Island Steamers public run day

Public run day features rides on steam trains that travel more than eight acres, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 28 at Southaven County Park. Tickets are required, donations accepted (Between exits 57 and 58 off Route 27, Gerard Road entrance, Brookhaven; lilivesteamers.org, 631-345-0499).

Children's fun run at Blydenburgh County Park

Join the Lemonade 5K to benefit the Never Stop Running Foundation, children’s fun run begins at 8:30 a.m.; 9 a.m. race May 28 at Blydenburgh County Park in Smithtown. 5K is $33, $35 race day; free for fun run (Veterans Memorial Highway; elitefeats.com, 516-531-3323).

Long Island beaches

Whether you want to swim, sunbathe or play along miles of fine, white sand or find a quiet spot to surf, fish or look for wildlife, you can dive right in at one of these Long Island beaches; newsday.com.

FAIRS AND FESTIVALS

Kids jump around inside the "World's Biggest Bounce House" at Big Bounce America inflatable festival at Broadway Commons in Hicksville. Credit: Morgan Campbell

Big Bounce America in Hicksville

Make your way around obstacle courses, mazes and slides May 26-28 at the Broadway Commons. The event is fun for all ages and features live music and food and drinks for sale. Tickets start at $22, sessions are timed (358 N. Broadway, Hicksville; thebigbounceamerica.com).

Patchogue Fire Department Carnival

Rides, games and food vendors, 5 to 11 p.m. May 25-26; 4 to 11 p.m. May 27-28; 4 to 10 p.m. May 29 at St. Joseph University. Free; pay for rides and concessions (Parking lot at Wavery Avenue and Sunrise Highway).

Food Truck Fest in Deer Park

The festival at Tanger Outlets Deer Park will feature 10 food trucks, music, face painting and bouncy rides for children, noon to 7 p.m. May 26-May 29. Free, fee for food and drink (152 The Arches Circle, Deer Park; tangeroutlet.com, 631-533-4111).

Memorial Weekend Festival in Levittown

Enjoy rides, games and carnival food, 5 to 10 p.m. May 25, noon to 11 p.m. May 26-28 and noon to 9 p.m. May 29. Free, pay for rides $25 presale vouchers through May 24 are available for rides (located behind Tri-County Flea Market, Hempstead Turnpike; levittownchamber.com, 516-520-8000).

Huntington YMCA Memorial Weekend Carnival

The carnival will include rides and magic shows, 6 to 10:30 p.m. May 26, 1 to 10:30 p.m. May 27-28 and 1 to 7 p.m. May 29 at the Athletic Field. Admission is free, POP for ride bracelets start at $39.95 (60 Main St., Huntington; newtonshows.com, 631-499-6824).

Jaclyn Morena from Port Jefferson Station creates the Disney character Elsa from "Frozen" using chalk at the annual Community Mosaic Festival in Riverhead. Credit: Randee Daddona

Mosaic Street Painting Festival in Riverhead

Try your hand at street painting or just admire the work of others, noon to 5 p.m. May 28 (rain date: noon to 3 p.m. May 29) in downtown Riverhead. The weekend will also include an artisan and craft fair, live music, food available for purchase and more. Free to view; $30 to reserve a space to draw, $25 in advance (Main Street and along the Peconic River; eastendarts.org, 631-727-0900).

Arts in the Plaza in Long Beach

Browse handcrafted items, jewelry, clothing and more, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 27 at Kennedy Plaza in Long Beach. There will also be live music and food for sale (1 W. Chester St., Long Beach; artsintheplaza.com, 516-476-2473).

Explore Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve

Take a 5-mile walk and get an overview of nature in the fields, forest, seashore and pond, meet at 9:45 a.m. May 27. Admission is $4, registration required; $8 parking fee (25 Lloyd Harbor Rd., Lloyd Harbor; parks.ny.gov, 631-423-1770).

Browse vendors at the Ronkonkoma Street Fair. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Ronkonkoma Street Fair

The free street fair will feature live entertainment, children’s rides, crafts and food vendors, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 28. Pay for rides and concessions (along Hawkins Avenue; ronkonkomachamber.com, 631-963-2796).

The Glen Cove Street Fair

Live entertainment, food vendors, arts and crafts, games and more, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 27-May 28 in Glen Cove. Free; pay for rides and concessions (1 Glen St., Glen Cove; nassaucountyfairs.com, 516-442-6000).

SEE A SHOW

"Free Fallin: The Tom Petty Concert Experience"

The show features Petty’s top hits along with costumes that re-create the experience of a Tom Petty concert, 8 p.m. May 26 at The Suffolk. Tickets are $59-$69. (118 E. Main St., Riverhead; thesuffolk.org, 631-727-4343)

DJ at Mulcahy's

Travel back in time at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall for the '90s vs. 2000s Dance Party with DJ Savage, 9 p.m. May 26. Tickets are $11.80 (3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh; muls.com, 516-783-7500).

The Gaslight Anthem at The Paramount

The Gaslight Anthem continue on their North American tour with special guests Oso Oso, 8 p.m. May 26 at The Paramount. Tickets are $66-$221 (370 New York Ave., Huntington; paramountny.com, 631-673-7300).

Guests arrive ready to be entertained at the John W. Engeman Theater in Northport. Credit: Howard Simmons

"The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley"

See the musical stage performance, a story about Stanley Lambchop and his travels around the world, 11 a.m. May 27 and 10:30 a.m. at John W. Engeman Theater. Tickets are $20 (250 Main St., Northport; engemantheater.com, 631-261-2900).

"The Sound of Music" at Engeman Theater

Catch the Von Trapp family, 3 and 8 p.m. May 27 and 2 and 7 p.m. May 28. Enjoy classics like “Climb Ev'ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do Re Mi,” and “Sixteen Going on Seventeen." Tickets are $85 (250 Main St., Northport; engemantheater.com, 631-261-2900).

"Willy Wonka" at Argyle Theatre

The "Willy Wonka" stage performance will feature songs from the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder. Follow Charlie Bucket on his visit to Willy Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory, 10:30 a.m. May 27-28. Tickets are $21. (34 West Main St., Babylon; argyletheatre.com, 844-631-5483)

Live music weekend at Stephen Talkhouse

Stephen Talkhouse will host live music throughout Memorial Day weekend. Catch The National Reserve 8 p.m. May 26 ($50), Booga Sugar 10:30 p.m. ($50), The Thing 8 p.m. May 27 ($50), Hello Brooklyn 10:30 p.m. ($50), Jackie Greene 7 p.m. May 28 ($75-$95) and Rubix Kube 10:30 p.m. ($50). (161 Main St., Amagansett; stephentalkhouse.com, 631-267-3117)

Dan Zanes performs with Dan Zanes & Friends' Lead Belly Project as part of Celebrate Brooklyn! at Prospect Park Bandshell in New York City. Credit: WireImage/Al Pereira

Dan + Claudia Zanes at LIU-Tilles Center

Grammy-award winner Dan Zanes performs with jazz vocalist Claudia Zanes, 2 p.m. May 27. This is an outdoor performance that will be held on the lawn adjacent to Tilles Center’s Frank and Rita Castagna Plaza. Bring your own seating, activities such as games, face painting and crafts are included in admission. Tickets are $25. Barbecue items will also be for sale (720 Northern Boulevard, Brookville; tillescenter.org, 516-299-3100).

WellDiggers performance

See live performance by the roots-rock Americana band the WellDiggers and exhibits in the “Hall of Fame Museum” focused on Long Island musical artists including Debbie Gibson, Billy Joel, Joan Jett, Harry Chapin and more, May 28 at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame. Concert is 3 to 4 p.m. and the museum is open noon to 5 p.m. Concert is free with museum admission: $19.50, free ages younger than 12. (97 Main St., Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org, 631-689-5888).

FUN FOR ADULTS ON THE EAST END AND FIRE ISLAND

First Fireside Fridays event of the season

Enjoy a glass of wine by a backyard bonfire, 4 to 7 p.m. May 26 at Suhru Wines Tasting House. Free (reservations recommended), pay for wine and food. Visitors can purchase a s’mores plate with custom made merlot infused dark chocolate (28735 Main Rd., Cutchogue, suhruwines.com, 631-603-8127).

People dancing the day away at Flynn’s in Ocean Bay Park on Fire Island. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

Dance party at Flynn's

The afternoon dance party features music by DJs Joey Stylez, Decoy and Lomo, noon May 27. The party continues, noon May 28 with sounds by Fotsbeat, Dj Bad and City and a Memorial Day weekend sticker singalong with sounds by DJ Pooki, noon May 29. Admission starts at $23, must have ticket in advance. (1 Cayuga St., Ocean Bay Park, Fire Island; flynnsfireislandny.com, 631-583-5000; ferries available from Maple Avenue, Bay Shore to Ocean Bay Park)

Live music at Bedell Cellars

Check out live music from Haig Mathosian, 1 to 5 p.m. May 27 and Barely Acoustic, 1 to 5 p.m. May 28. (36225 Main Rd., Cutchogue; bedellcellars.com, 631-734-7537)

5K at Pindar Vineyards

Run or walk a 5K or 1-mile through the vines to benefit the New York Cancer Foundation, 9 a.m. May 28. The event features live entertainment and a glass of wine at the finish line. Registration starts at $44 for 5K; $27 for 1-mile. (37645 Main St., Peconic; runsignup.com, 856-430-8250)

Aerosmith tribute show at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.

Rock out with Aerosmith tribute band, Pump, 4 to 7 p.m. (42155 Main Road in Peconic; greenportharborbrewing.com, 631-477-1100).

Emily MacCarthy, left, from Belmar, NJ. Maria Poznan, from Robbinsville, NJ, Georjenna Gatto from Gilbertsville, Pa, and Kayla Conte from Cedar City, UT, fend off the Sunday scaries event at Bridge Lane Tasting Room in Mattituck. Credit: Randee Daddona

DJ at Bridge Lane

Beat the dreaded “Sunday scaries” with music from DJ Henry Oh, bubble mimosas and Nofodoco doughnuts, 2 to 5 p.m. May 28. Fee for drinks and a la carte food menu items (35 Cox Neck Rd., Mattituck; bridgelanewine.com, 631-298-1942).

Cameron Hart at Pugliese Vineyards

Enjoy live music by Cameron Hart, 1 to 5 p.m. May 27 and Alex Alexander from 1 to 5 p.m. May 28 at Pugliese Vineyards. (34515 Main Road, Cutchogue; pugliesevineyards.com, 631-734-4057)