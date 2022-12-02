New Year's Eve ball drops happening in Lindenhurst, Patchogue and Farmingdale

Long Islanders can ring in 2023 without heading far from home this New Year's Eve when ball drop — and rise — celebrations come to Farmingdale, Patchogue and Lindenhurst.

Lindenhurst's celebration is slated to bring fireworks, a ball drop, live music and more to Village Square Park for the first time, according to the Chamber of Commerce. Dubbed the "Centennial Celebration," it's being held in honor of the village's 100th year.

"We wanted to really celebrate in a big way," says RJ Renna, village trustee and one of the chairs on the anniversary committee. "Farmingdale and Patchogue have great crowds, and we thought this would be an opportunity to drive people to the downtown, celebrate our anniversary and get the year going."

If all goes well, "the intention is to continue it," as a town tradition, Renna adds.

The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m., with the ball beginning its descent at 8:45 p.m.

About the same time in Patchogue Village, the New Year's Eve ball will make its way up above the intersection of West Main Street and West Avenue. The "Midnight on Main Street" ball rise will be followed by a fireworks display triggered by the family of the late Louis Giancontieri, the builder behind the mechanism that's lifted the ball since the debut event in 2014.

The gathering leading up to the grand finale display will feature free noisemakers and party hats, plus local vendor booths, food carts and a DJ performance. The "30 Days of Dining" raffle, a tradition awarding gift cards to more than 30 Patchogue restaurants to two winners, will also be drawn.

The Village of Farmingdale is also bringing back its drop, which will take place on the Village Green at Main and Prospect streets starting with live music by The Electric Dudes at 7:30 p.m. Noisemakers, glow sticks and hot chocolate will be provided, and heaters will be on hand to help fight the cold. A countdown will lead the drop seconds before 9 p.m.

Farmingdale last held its village ball drop in 2019; Patchogue in 2020. Last year’s planned celebration was canceled days before out of an abundance of caution due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, Mayor Ralph Ekstrand said in a statement. The ball drop in Patchogue was also canceled in 2021 following security staffing issues due to the pandemic.

With Meghan Giannotta