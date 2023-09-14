Oyster Festival in Oyster Bay returns for 40th anniversary

Oyster Bay has something to celebrate this fall as the Oyster Festival turns 40. The annual two-day event, hosted by the Oyster Bay Rotary Club, will return to the historic hamlet on Oct. 14 and 15 at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park.

“The Oyster Festival is a symbol of community pride. People from all generations come back annually and each year it has gotten bigger,” says co-production director Harlan Friedman. “The goal is to keep moving forward in our 40th year and the next 40 to come.”

FEAST ON FOOD

This year, the food court will be broken into three parts: the Tom Reardon Memorial Food Court offering a mix of meats, international specialties and more, the Oyster Booth Food Court spotlighting seafood and The Sweet Spot focusing on desserts.

“We want to see the festival get back to its roots as a food festival. Our plan this year is to show that off,” says co-production director Patrick Greenawalt. “This is not about gathering a random group of concessionaires. We want to offer quality food that’s as local as we can get from Long Island based companies proving what they can do.”

New this year will be Frank’s Steaks from Rockville Centre serving steak sandwiches, Center Cuts of Roslyn making smash burgers, fried chicken sandwich and popcorn chicken from Ruby’s Coop of Deer Park, Smusht of Port Washington’s ice cream sandwiches and an Italian bakery to be named.

Returning will be old favorites like Mill River Rod & Gun Club’s fried oysters, clams on half shell, steamed clams & mussels and a lobster dinner from the North Oyster Bay Baymen’s Association, the Life Enrichment Center at Oyster Bay’s New England and Manhattan clam chowders and, of course, oysters on the half shell from the Oyster Bay Rotary Club.

The New Belgium Beer Tent is coming back by the Town of Oyster Bay dock, adjacent to the Atlantic Steamer Fire Company’s Marine Facility. The enclosed area will hold more than 1,000 people, 21 and over (with valid ID), who must drink within the boundaries of the tent plus some outdoor picnic tables. Here three craft beers from New Belgium Brewing of Colorado are served as well as their hard seltzer Fruit Smash and wine. Inside there will be a 9-feet tall by 16-feet wide video wall showing live games, high top cocktail tables and charging stations.

FESTIVAL ENTERTAINMENT

When it comes to live entertainment, the Len Rothberg Main Stage schedule is packed starting with a 50-year voyage through hip-hop curated by DJ Belal of Wyandanch on Oct. 14.

“He will play everything from Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five to DJ Khaled and Ice Spice,” says Friedman. “DJ Belal was part of the late Biz Markie’s crew from Suffolk County and has a wealth of knowledge in the genre.”

The annual Oyster Shucking Contest takes place at 2 p.m. Oct 14. Here contestants race against the clock to see how many oysters they can shuck in four minutes. This is immediately followed by the more gruesome Oyster Eating Contest where brave souls gobble down as many oysters as possible in two minutes and 40 seconds without regurgitating.

On Oct. 15, DJ Theo of Commack throws his “Party in the Park, Part II” utilizing two sets of turntables turning the day into an old school vinyl party with special guests DJ Riz and emcee Mark MK from noon to 6 p.m.

FUN FOR FAMILIES

West End Avenue down to Beekman Beach has been designated the Family Fun Zone where family-friendly activities are set to include the Newton Shows carnival with rides and games, tall ship Nao Trinidad from Portugal, the John J. Harvey Fireboat, Kings of the Coast pirate encampment and live music performances from various local School of Rock house bands on the West End Avenue Stage.

Inside the Mel Warren Arts & Crafts Tent + Outdoor Venue over 140 artisans are set to sell a variety of handmade items and collector pieces. On Audrey Avenue leading up to TR Park various vendors, local restaurants and businesses will be on display plus another School of Rock stage gets stationed in the Oyster Bay Town Hall parking lot.

“This festival is not just a main staple in Oyster Bay but for Long Island in general,” says Monica Rubin, president of the Oyster Bay Rotary Club and the Oyster Bay Charitable Fund. “People wait all year to bring their families here which has significantly broadened the community. It’s an event for everyone.”