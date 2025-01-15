Long Island winter festivals come to Port Jefferson, Southold and Sag Harbor

Thousands of revelers are expected to attend outdoor festivals this winter in Port Jefferson, Sag Harbor and Southold, with attractions including a karaoke lounge, live music, ice cornhole and mini golf, beverage trails and even fireworks.

Among the most popular are the ice-sculpting demonstrations by Long Island artists who use chain saws and other tools to create original, if transient, works of art.

"You get to see a raw block of ice turn into something that’s very artistic," says Richard Daly, of Ice Memories, in Mastic Beach, who will carve five original ice sculptures daily at the Port Jefferson Ice Festival on Jan. 25-26 and two for HarborFrost in Sag Harbor on Feb. 8.

"I can carve pretty much anything," says Daly. His art often reflects nautical themes or suggestions from the audience. "Every one of the live carvings will be different."

Ice sculptures will also be a centerpiece at Southold WinterFest on Feb. 8. Apple Ice, of Deer Park, will demonstrate ice sculpture carving on the Southold village green.

‘’Everybody loves watching them," says operations coordinator Brian Q. Smith, of the ice carving process.

Here are three free outdoor festivals to cure the winter blues.

Port Jefferson Ice Festival

Alex Bei, of Dix Hills, roasts marshmallows with his grandmother, Xiaoling Fang, of Syosset, at the Port Jefferson Ice Festival. Donna and Mike Manna, of Mount Sinai, take a photo with a Jaws sculpture; Rich Daly performs a live ice sculpting of an airplane. Credit: Elizabeth Sagarin / Morgan Campbell

Last year, 10,000 people attended this harborfront festival, many crossing from Connecticut to Port Jefferson by ferry, says organizer James Luciano, president of the Port Jefferson Business Improvement District. "It’s something to do to get out of the house in the middle of winter," says Luciano.

New this year, "sing your heart out" inside a mobile karaoke lounge, says Kevin Bowker, president of Rolling Raoke in Ronkonkoma.

With a DJ on board, options for attendees include pop, rock ‘n’ roll and songs by popular artists such as Sabrina Carpenter and the late Brooklyn rapper Biggie Smalls. The Rolling Raoke party bus will be stationed outside the Port Jeff Brewing Company from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 18 and noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 19.

"We’re going to crown the best female and male singers for the weekend," says Bowker.

Noah Salvatore, of Riverhead, stands inside an ice sculpture at the Port Jefferson Ice Festival. Credit: Morgan Campbell

Another new element will be Gladysz Farms, of Port Jefferson Station, shuttling attendees on tractors between East Main Street and the village tennis courts, where Daly will carve five sculptures daily. More than 30 ice sculptures will be spread throughout the village. Attendees can also play interactive ice games such as bowling, tic tac toe, cornhole and mini-golf, all carved out of ice by Ice Memories.

Attendees can view ice sculptures and play ice games like mini golf at the Port Jefferson Ice Festival. Credit: Big Picture Advertising

Guided by a map, guests can also taste 4-ounce samples of a quintessential cold weather treat, mac and cheese, crafted by 15 local eateries. The crawl runs noon to 3 p.m. both days for $30 each day. Stops include Pasta Pasta, Barito Tacos & Cocktails, Curry Club at SaGhar and Revival by Toast..

"Everybody kind of creates their own twist on mac and cheese," says Luciano, owner of P.J. Lobster House in Port Jefferson’s Harbor Square Mall, which will make a blend of cheddar, Monterey Jack and Velveeta with lobster claw meat and shell pasta.

Southold WinterFest

Southold WinterFest features ice sculpture displays, live entertainment and more than 50 local merchants. Credit: Southold Winterfest

About 2,000 people are expected to visit Southold’s hamlet and its village square for a day filled with live entertainment, free food and beverage samples and exhibition booths, says WinterFest operations coordinator Brian Q. Smith.

About 40 booths will be set up throughout the village by local businesses and nonprofit organizations, and merchants and three food trucks will be open for business.Braun Seafood of Cutchogue will be offering shrimp cocktail samples, Apple Ice will be serving burgers and wraps, and Beleza Barbecue of Riverhead will be cooking up barbecued steaks and other Brazilian fare.

The Custer Institute, a Southold-based observatory, will host sky gazing if the skies are clear. Other booths will tout the fruits of local wineries, breweries, a distillery and restaurants. Visitors can try spiced wine, food and hot cocoa samples.

The live music schedule has also expanded with a half dozen bands including The Hoodoo Loungers, a New York City-based R&R group; GUNK, a Long Island-based all-woman funk band comprised local middle and elementary school music teachers and the Wantagh American Legion Pipe Band. The concerts will take place at the Southold gazebo and indoor venues.

HarborFrost in Sag Harbor

Celebrate the winter season with fireworks on Long Wharf during HarborFrost in Sag Harbor. Credit: Michael Heller/Sag Harbor Chamber

The extravaganza produced by Bellport-based Fireworks by Grucci is an annual HarborFrost tradition. Shot off from the Long Wharf village pier into the sky over the harbor beginning around 5:15 p.m., the fireworks "can be seen from anywhere in the village," says president of the Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce Ellen Dioguardi.

Daly will do ice carving demonstrations at Steinbeck Park by Long Wharf and at the southern end of Main Street and over two dozen ice sculptures will decorate the village.

The Port Jefferson Ice Festival has been postponed to Jan. 25-26. A story in Wednesday's ExploreLI was printed after the event was delayed.