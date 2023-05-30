LGBTQIA events: Pride Month celebrations on Long Island 

June is Pride Month and here on Long Island, there are parades, performances and other happenings supporting the LGBTQIA community including an inaugural event in Greenport. From parties to live entertainment, here are events you won’t want to miss that celebrate acceptance for all:

BABYLON VILLAGE PRIDE

Parade features decorated cars celebrating Pride Month, 3 p.m. June 4. Parade kicks off at Deer Park Avenue at Main Street. There will be an after-party at Mary Carroll’s on Deer Park Avenue in Babylon Village. Free admission to parade and party; babylonpride.org.

HAMPTON PRIDE IN EAST HAMPTON VILLAGE

Parade features floats, dancing, music, schools and students marching, noon June 3. Free; Main Street and Pondview Lane. Parade ends in Herrick Park where you’ll find a DJ and food for sale; hamptonspride.org.

PATCHOGUE PRIDE PARADE

The parade will feature floats, marchers and vehicles in a rainbow of colors, noon June 4. Parade route begins at the corner of Route 112 and Main Street west on Main Street ending on West Avenue. Restaurants and bars will hold their own events with entertainment with drag performers, along with drink and food specials and art vendors. After-party runs 3 to 11:30 p.m. at Stereo Garden. Parade and after-party from 3 to 6:30 p.m. are free; after 7 p.m. it's $20; patchoguepride.com.

PRIDE ON THE MILE

As part of the Long Island Pride Downtown series enjoy the Sparkle Stage Cultural Arts Center featuring live music, a market selling arts and crafts, a drag performance, food vendors and specials at local eateries, 3 to 8 p.m. June 10 on the Nautical Mile. Free; Woodcleft Canal, Freeport, lipride.org, 631-665-2300.

OUT OF THE DARKNESS — SEE YOUR TRUE COLORS

The celebration features a concert of pop, Broadway and other works by LGBTQIA composers and artists, 7:30 p.m. June 10 at St. Peter’s By-The-Sea Episcopal Church. Admission is $25, $10 ages 10 and younger; 500 South Country Rd., Bay Shore, babylonchorale.org.

LONG ISLAND PRIDE IN HUNTINGTON

Festivities kick off with a parade that features, bands, floats, marching groups representing local churches and synagogues, noon June 11 in Huntington. The Grand Marshal is TV personality Ross Mathews and the event will include live entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, beer and wine gardens, a children and family pavilion and more. Free; Gerard and Main Street ending at Heckscher Park, Prime Avenue and Route 25A; lipride.org, 631-665-2300.

PRIDE IN THE PARK IN NORTHPORT

The Pride event in Northport will feature live music, arts, crafts and food vendors, 1 to 4 p.m. June 17 on the harbor. Free; end of Main Street, Northport, lipride.org, 631-665-2300.

RAINBOW LANTERN WALK AT CALEB SMITH STATE PARK

In honor of Pride month, take a walk to explore the park after dark with rainbow lanterns, meet at 8 p.m. June 17 at Caleb Smith State Park. Admission fee is $4, reservations are required; 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, parks.ny.gov, 631-265-1054.

LGBTQ+ PRIDE SKATE

Everyone is invited to participate in the “Best Pride,” costume contest, features music of the ‘80s through today, skate time begins at 9:30 p.m. June 23 at United Skates of America. Tickets are $15 and $6 for skate rental and must be purchased online in advance; 1276 Hicksville Rd., Seaford, unitedskates.com, 516-795-5474

PLANTING PRIDE FESTIVAL

The festival features live performances, tour of exhibitions and behind-the-scenes access to historic spaces at Planting Fields, noon to 4 p.m. June 24; rain date: June 25 at Planting Fields Foundation. Free with $8 parking fee, registration required; 1395 Planting Fields Rd., Oyster Bay, plantingfields.org, 516-922-9210.

NORTH FORK PRIDE IN GREENPORT

The free East End celebration includes a parade with floats and marchers followed by a festival, noon to 5 p.m. June 24. There will also be a tea dance party ($30) at 5 p.m. at the Greenport American Legion Roller Skate Rink (102 Third St. Greenport). The parade line up is Broad at Main streets traveling on Main Street and then Front Street to Mitchell Park to the festival; northforkpride.org, 631-665-2300.

FIRE ISLAND INVASION

A re-enactment and celebration of the first invasion that took place in 1976, drag performers from both Cherry Grove and the Pines gather at the Ice Palace Bar at the Cherry Grove Hotel and parade through the streets of Cherry Grove at 2 p.m. July 4. The group will board a ferry and sail to Pines Harbor where they are greeted by residents and visitors. Free; invasion viewing packages available at pinesfi.com, pineshistory.org.