Retro Gaming Expo returns to the Cradle of Aviation Museum

Long Islanders who grew up playing video games with joysticks and trackballs will want to take part in the 7th annual Long Island Retro Gaming Expo at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Uniondale Aug. 11-13. Guests can engage in games from over the past 50 years on a wide variety of home consoles and arcade cabinets.

“We started with one room at the Upsky Hotel in Hauppauge and now we’ve grown into one of the biggest displays of classic gaming in the country,” says operations coordinator Joel Albino.

The event has many facets to explore. Here’s a guide of what to hit and not to miss.

CONSOLE HISTORY EXHIBIT

There will be several tournaments featuring game genres like fighting, sports and racing at the Long Island Retro Gaming Expo August 11-13. Credit: Gene Yraola, Hetegé Agency

Visitors can experience every major home video game console from 1972 to 2010 at the Console History Exhibit starting with the Magnavox Odyssey. Everything is broken down chronologically and includes the history of each console, playable games and marketing materials used to promote the product.

“There are plenty of well-known consoles like the Atari 2600, Super Nintendo or the PlayStation, but there are also many obscure consoles like the Fairchild Channel F, Philips CD-i or the RCA Studio II,” says chief preservationist George Portugal. “As you progress through the decades of history, you can see how technological advancements make games more immersive and complex.”

HIGH SCORE CHALLENGE

For some competition, head over to the High Score Challenge area where you can try your hand at 14 games such as Tetris, Just Dance, Pokémon Puzzle League and Dig Dug as well as rarities like Yoshi Touch & Go, Fighters Destiny and No One Can Stop Mr. Domino! The top three placements in each game will be awarded a medal and a prize.

“I love watching people converse with each other trying to develop new strategies to get higher scores,” says challenge coordinator Chrys Debus. “Each game creates its own microcosm and it’s so great to watch it play out in real time.”

PC SECTION

Play retro games with friends and family at the Long Island Retro Gaming Expo August 11-13. Credit: Gene Yraola, Hetegé Agency

Delve into more than 50 IBM PC-compatible computers that cover over 20 years of PC gaming. All visitors are free to play games that catch their eye. Plus, a LAN room offers multiplayer games as well as multiple setups of the classic game, The Oregon Trail.

“PC gaming often tends to be somewhat overlooked in many retro gaming circles,” says PC coordinator Anatoly Shashkin. “I hope that our large selection of hardware and games can show that PC gaming has a lot to offer people of all ages and that it is a lot more accessible than some might think.”

RETRO GAMING MUSEUM

Check out the Retro Gaming Museum, which showcases a collection of rare and obscure gaming consoles, many which where either limited runs or simply not released in the United States.

“Unlike most museums, a majority of the items we display can be played with,” says museum director Brendan Bailey. “While some items are in a display case, most of the rare consoles we show are set up to be played so visitors can get a chance to play video games on consoles they may have never seen in person.”

COSPLAY CONTESTS

Cosplaying is encouraged at the Long Island Retro Gaming Expo where you can dress up like Minda from the Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess. Credit: Gene Yraola, Hetegé Agency

Expo attendees are urged to suit up and get ready to show off their cosplay skills during three events: the inaugural Cosplay Fashion Show Aug. 11, adult cosplay contest Aug. 12 and kids cosplay contest Aug. 13.

“People really let their creativity fly,” says cosplay coordinator Liz Vazquez. “They come up with so many unique and creative ways to share their love for gaming.”

TOURNAMENT TIME

Over 50 PC games can be played at the Long Island Retro Gaming Expo August 11-13. Credit: Gene Yraola, Hetegé Agency

Go head-to-head in a tournament sectioned in various genres like fighting, sports and racing. Featured games include NBA Jam, Mario Kart 64, Tecmo Super Bowl, Dance Dance Revolution, Super Mario Bros. 3, Street Fighter, NHL ’94, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Twinkle Star Sprites,, Shaq-Fu, Pokémon Stadium 2 and more. Those who aren’t playing are encouraged to witness the action by being a spectator.

“I’ve grown up around a local fighting game scene and I’ve made some of my best friends going to and running events,” says tournament director Bob Hayes. “I’d like others to have that same feeling, but most importantly to feel like they are competing in a welcoming environment.”

SPECIAL GUEST PANELS

Take a seat in the Cradle’s IMAX Theater or in Panel Room 2 to witness some retro video gaming panels. This year’s lineup includes a full roster of special guests such as Pat “The NES Punk” Contri and Ian Ferguson of the Completely Unnecessary Podcast, retro gaming YouTube personality Mr. Wright Way aka Steve Wright Jr. and video game scholar Leonard Herman, author of “Phoenix IV: The History of the Videogame Industry.”

“The panels department is really a once a year chance to meet some retro gaming personalities who wouldn't typically be in the area,” says Ryan Shapiro, expo co-founder and panels team member. “This is what makes it special … bringing together all the talent, all the industry people for this one weekend to celebrate video game history.”

VENDORS AND FOOD TRUCKS

The Cradle’s Arcade Age exhibit will be open for free play on over 100 arcade cabinets and the lobby will be filled with more than 75 vendors selling games of all eras plus video game equipment, accessories and paraphernalia. Up on the third floor learn about the history of Tetris with 15 playable versions.

Five food trucks (Teriyaki Plus, No Good Burger Truck, Kong Bab Korean Food Truck, Extreme Empanadas, Wild Bill’s Olde Fashioned Soda) will be outside and the museum cafe plans to be open for those who need to refuel.