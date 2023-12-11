Scott's Pointe adventure park opens in Calverton

It’s early November and Lauren Jetter of Rocky Point is about to catch a wave. Wrapped in a one-piece bodysuit, she takes off on her board into a massive indoor surf pool at Scott’s Pointe, a new 43-acre adventure park in Calverton.

“Getting started can be tricky until you get the feel of it,” says Jetter, 37. “The water is coming at you fast but once you adapt to the mechanics, it’s relatively easy.”

The waves are made by four pumps that are 180 horsepower apiece drawing water from a 100,000-gallon holding tank that sits in a 5-foot deep concrete pit underneath the pool. A stainless structure is built on top of the holding tank that shapes the wave and over that is 4 inches of waterproof matting covered by a pool liner. Participants must be 46 inches to body board and 52 inches to surf standing up.

“The pumps divert the water over the surface of the wave structure and there’s a 2-3 inch sheet of water hitting the surface to create the wave,” says co-owner Cody Scott of Shoreham. “We have a quarter pipe on our wave, which gives it another dimension making it feel like you are surfing a real wave.”

Surfing is just the beginning of the wide array of activities available at Scott’s Pointe, where there’s never a shortage of things to do.

“We know how to have fun and we are bringing it to Long Island,” says co-owner Eric Scott of Port Jefferson Station. “If everyone leaves with a smile, then it’s a job well done. That’s where I get my joy.”

The Scott family owns Island Water Sports in Calverton, which has been in business for over 30 years. This new facility, which is run by Eric, his wife Claudia and sons Cody and Jake, is an extension of the Scott family spirit.

“We are a very active family that does a lot of extreme sports,” says Cody. “Our vacations weren’t normal resort places. We’d go out to the desert and rent ATVs or dirt bikes.”

Scott’s Pointe is not about arcade games, winning tickets for prizes or taking shots in photo booths. Attendees get active in a variety of ways.

“I feel like we fall somewhere in between a family fun center and a resort-style facility,” says Cody. “We offer a lot of stuff that large resorts around the world have without the overnight housing.”

INDOOR ACTIVITIES

Tom Pagne, 16, of Southampton plays a driving simulator at Scott’s Pointe in Calverton Nov. 11. Credit: Rick Kopstein

Guests can climb eight rock climbing walls with varying skill levels.

“We have walls for beginners who have never climbed before as well as a 22-foot acrylic tower faceoff wall with the same climbing route on both sides so you can race your friend,” says Cody.

Those looking for a high-energy adventure can head to the 3,000-square-foot Aftermath laser tag arena. Here, up to 26 people can chase each other wearing life vests and using laser weapons.

“It’s a blast and not just for kids. Everybody enjoys it equally,” says Cody. “The whole attraction has a post-apocalyptic Hamptons theme with haze machines, black lights and glow-in-the-dark walls.”

If you are seeking some one-on-one competition, try ax-throwing in one of the four available bays.

“Only one person is allowed in each lane at a time,” says Cody. “There will be an attendant at each bay showing you how to both hold and throw the ax.”

Laser tag is available at Scott's Pointe in Calverton. Credit: Rick Kopstein

Feel the need for speed? Visit one of the Formula 1 or Grand Prix driving simulators. There’s also a four-person virtual reality station that offers hundreds of games that rotate every hour. Tweens can get all their energy out at the Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course. For more low-key play, check out the giant pool table where you kick the balls in the side pockets or sink some putts at the 9-hole golf course. There’s even a soft play area for littles. All stations have rest areas with flat-screens, nearby snack concessions and a full bar for refreshments.

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

The facility’s remote location overlooks a 20-acre human-made lake surrounded by woods and 5 acres of beach.

“The water is crystal clear,” says Cody. “It’s as clean as it gets because we don’t have a lot of algae build up in there.”

Set to open for summer 2024 is a cable park where towers on the side of the lake have cables that pull guests who can go wakeboarding, water skiing or kneeboarding.

“A cable pulls you like a boat as you hold a handle,” says Cody. “Instead of having a boat wake, there’s ramps and obstacles to jump over.”

There’s also an Aquapark that floats on top of 2.2 acres of water containing an entire obstacle course featuring inflatable slides upward of 30 feet, rope swings, monkey bars, a jungle gym and more holding up to 280 people.

There will be cabanas, gazebos and picnic tables on the beach as well as two volleyball courts, bumper boats, kayak/paddle boat rentals and a walking trail that goes around the perimeter of the property.

“If we have a warm spring, we will open before the summer hits,” says Cody. “We want everyone out there enjoying themselves as soon as possible.”

CRUSH YOUR HUNGER

All this activity will certainly work up an appetite. Aside from some concessions, lunch and dinner are served at the on-site Lakeview Grill, which has an American eclectic-style menu.

Starters range from comfort food like mac and cheese ($16) and a Bavarian pretzel ($14) to shrimp tempura tacos ($14) and baked clams ($19). On the lighter side, there are choices such as a chopped or wedge salad ($14) plus sandwiches, wraps and burgers ($15-$17). Entrees include penne alla vodka ($21), dry-aged 16-ounce rib-eye ($58) and wild salmon ($25).

FUTURE PLANS

If this isn’t enough, more is on the way. Plans are in the works to build a mobile stage for live bands, DJs and stand-up comedy. There will be an oversized games area with Jenga and Plinko, plus two virtual golf simulators.

Party packages are available for birthdays, weddings and corporate events. On the second floor, there’s a banquet room that holds up to 350 people with a two-story balcony overlooking the lake.

“We hope to be busy all year-round,” says Cody.