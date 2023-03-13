Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Farmingdale, Patchogue and other Long Island towns

St. Patrick’s Day on Long Island has always been a blast, but when it lands on a Friday, it’s truly a party. This year, it’s time to shamrock it up. Here are towns where you can find your pot o’gold this weekend, from events featuring live Irish dancers and bagpipers to pubs serving plenty of Irish brews on tap and traditional Irish dishes galore.

IN FARMINGDALE: The Nutty Irishman

Get the shenanigans going at The Nutty Irishman in Farmingdale where everyone dresses in their best green. Look for some swag giveaways such as sunglasses, necklaces, shirts and hats from Guinness and Jameson.

“St. Patrick’s Day at The Nutty Irishman is all about getting together with the community and celebrating the Irish holiday with your family and friends,” says marketing manager Karina Costello.

The bar features 15 beers on tap ($8-$9) and serves up the house drink special — The Irish Gentleman ($14, Guinness pint with a Jameson shot). Taste tradition with shepherd’s pie, Reuben burger, Reuben egg rolls, Guinness beer cheese dip, Irish poutine and, of course, corned beef and cabbage.

The evening begins with The Electric Dudes playing songs from the ‘70s and ‘80s, interspersed by Irish step dancers and bagpipers. Late-night sets by 12X and DJ Chris Kenny drive the evening until 4 a.m.

WHEN | WHERE Noon to 4 a.m., March 17 (kitchen open until 10 p.m.); 323 Main St., Farmingdale

INFO $10 cover after 8 p.m. (must be 21 or older with valid ID), 516-293-9700, thenuttyirishman.com

IN HUNTINGTON: Meehan's

A mural is on a wall near the courtyard at Meehan's in Huntington. Credit: Daniel Brennan

“Come as a stranger, leave as friend” is the slogan at Meehan’s in Huntington, which has served the village for 33 years. On St. Patrick’s Day, the family-friendly restaurant/bar is open for lunch and dinner.

“It’s a real food focused day for a lot of families,” says co-owner Patrick Meehan. “Everybody gets their annual corned beef and cabbage fix.”

Expect delectables like shepherd’s pie, chicken potpie, Irish stew, corned beef and cabbage and Dublin fish and chips as old school Irish music plays in the background.

The bar has 20 beers on tap ($9-$11) including Irish favorites Guinness, Harp Irish Lager, Smithwick’s Irish Ale, Westhampton Irish Eyes Cream Stout, Killian Irish red lager and Murphy’s Irish Stout.

“Twenty-five years ago, we were more of a bar, now we are more of a restaurant,” says Meehan. “We get people who met here 20 years ago who are now coming in with their kids.”

WHEN | WHERE 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., March 17; 371 New York Ave., Huntington

INFO No cover, 631-351-0831, meehansrestaurant.com

IN PATCHOGUE: James Joyce and a parade

James Joyce in Patchogue will hold a St. Patrick's Day celebration on Saturday, March 17.

Raise a pint in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day at James Joyce Irish Pub & Eatery in Patchogue.

“We are a traditional Irish pub with an Old World feel but a modern look,” says co-owner Lorcan Phelan. “St. Patrick’s Day is a celebration of Irish heritage that is open to everyone. It almost has a warm Thanksgiving-type vibe.”

Green beer ($6) and black & tans ($8 — Guinness and Harp Irish lager layered on top of each other) will be served all day as Irish step dancers, bagpipers and live acoustic music serves as entertainment from 3 to 6 p.m. A late night DJ set kicks in at 10:30 p.m.

The kitchen will be serving a special holiday menu featuring traditional Irish fare like corned beef and cabbage, Reuben sandwiches, cream of potato soup, Irish whiskey chicken, shepherd’s pie, fish and chips, Guinness Irish beef stew and North Atlantic wild salmon. Save room for dessert as Murph’s homemade bread pudding, apple cobbler and Irish coffee is available this year.

Don’t forget to catch the Patchogue St. Patrick’s Parade on March 19 at noon. The free event runs along Main Street finishing on the corner of Havens Avenue and West Main Street. This year’s Grand Marshal is Deacon Marty McIndoe from St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church.

WHEN | WHERE 11 a.m. to 4 a.m., March 17 (kitchen open until 10 p.m.); 49 South Ocean Ave., Patchogue

INFO No cover, 631-562-4000, jamesjoyceny.com

IN HAUPPAUGE: Erin Go Aah

If you want to leap like a leprechaun, get some scares at Chambers of Hell's St. Patrick’s Day themed haunt in Hauppauge called on March 17 and 18.

“We take people through the Forest of Shadows," says co-owner Robert “Doc” Frankenberg.

Before venturing into the haunt, stop in at the lounge for a drink like a Banshee Blood ($12-$15) featuring your choice of liquor, green apple flavoring decorated with dry ice and glitter.

WHEN | WHERE 8 to 10 p.m., March 17 and 7 to 9 p.m., March 18; 1745 Express Drive North, Hauppauge

ADMISSION $70 pass for two people (pairs only)

INFO 631-686-4424, chambersofhell.com

IN RIVERHEAD: Channeling U2

Get a taste of Ireland’s most famous rock band U2 as tribute band Unforgettable Fire headlines the Suffolk Theater in Riverhead on March 18.

The group began 28 years ago and focuses on all eras of the band.

“We try to capture the essence of an actual U2 concert. That includes all the nuances and details from wardrobe to vocal inflections,” says singer Anthony Russo. “We play the greatest hits with some obscurities thrown in.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m., March 18; 118 E. Main St., Riverhead

ADMISSION $47

INFO 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com