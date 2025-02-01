Where to watch the Super Bowl on Long Island for under $50, $100

It’s fourth down with 30 seconds on the clock as football season winds down. To score this Super Bowl Sunday, get a hurry-up offense going to hit the end zone for a quick turnaround touchdown. Catch a deal for under $50 or a Hail Mary pass to go north of that $50 line. Here are your choices:

UNDER $50

THE MAIN EVENT

799 Old Country Rd., Plainview; 1815 Broad Hollow Rd., Suite #6, Farmingdale

Start your appetites as the menu at The Main Event is vast. The World Cup Sampler ($23.95) offers a mix of extreme nachos, Buffalo fingers, onion rings and mozzarella sticks for a group to share. Meat lovers can tackle the marinated steak tidbits on garlic bread topped with mozzarella ($28.95). Fish fans can nibble on homemade coconut shrimp with orange marmalade and piña colada sauce ($16.95 appetizer, $29.95 entrée). Pints run $6-$10, mixed drinks are $8-$10 and $25 for buckets of domestic beer. There will be free raffles for coolers and other swag as the game plays on 65 flat-screen TVs in Plainview and 85 flat-screen TVs in Farmingdale. Reservations are strongly suggested.

MORE INFO Plainview: 516-935-5120; Farmingdale: 631-522-1030; themaineventny.com

MILLER’S ALE HOUSE

88 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Commack; 1800 The Arches Circle, Deer Park; 4000 Middle Country Rd., Lake Grove, 3046 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown

Zingers Mountain Melt with boneless chicken wings piled with fries and smothered Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, applewood bacon, and green onions with ranch dressing at Miller’s Ale House. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

Welcome to the home of the Zingers ($14.49) — a Miller’s Ale House signature dish consisting of buttermilk-dipped, hand-breaded, boneless chicken tenders.

"Zingers can be tossed in a variety of sauces ranging from 5 Pepper Fire to Caribbean Jack to Hot Garlic to Mango Habanero," says Benjamin Jackson, Commack’s front-of-house manager. "We also offer a new sauce called Tequila 818 featuring Kendal Jenner’s 818 tequila."

While watching the game on 65 flat-screen TVs, guests can order cucumber jalapeño margaritas ($9.99) and house margaritas ($4.99) or grab a 23-ounce Big House Beers of Miller Lite or Coors Light ($5.29). Tito's Strawberry Lemonade or Blue Moon pitchers ($14.99) are also available.

MORE INFO Commack: 631-493-2370, Deer Park: 631-667-0228, Lake Grove: 631-738-6725, Levittown: 516-520-7000; millersalehouse.com

POST OFFICE CAFE

130 W. Main St., Babylon

Starting at kickoff, this 47-year-old Babylon restaurant, which holds more than 230 people, offers $5 drafts, $6 well drinks and $8 specialty cocktails plus a complimentary buffet include wings and sliders at halftime with free football-themed giveaways. Fans can watch the action on the gridiron via 17 flat-screen TVs plus a giant 10x10 screen. Reservations are suggested.

MORE INFO 631-669-9224, postofficecafe.com

AROOGA’S

1 W. Main St., Patchogue

Watch the game on 100 flat-screen TVs with a bucket of beer ($25 domestic, $35 imported) plus a party platter of 30 wings for $30 (bone-in or boneless) with more than 40 sauces to choose from.

"We even offer faux-wings for vegetarians," says Charlie Gomes, managing partner. "They are a meatless, plant-based wing made of mushrooms."

Other selections include the cheesesteak Stromboli ($15.99), fried pickles ($10.99) and the B.I.G. pretzel ($14.99) with honey mustard, Bavarian mustard and beer cheese dipping sauces.

Giveaways include T-shirts, pint glasses and beer koozies. Reservations are recommended.

MORE INFO 888-882-9464, aroogas-ny.com

CHANGING TIMES

1247 Melville Rd., Farmingdale, 526B Larkfield Rd., East Northport

Come early (2:30-5:30 p.m.) for a free outdoor pregame tailgate party where hot dogs and hamburgers get fired up on the grill who those who buy a beverage. As the game is shown on multiple flat screens, head inside to enjoy $15 Bud Light or Miller Lite pitchers, $17 Modello or Shiner pitchers, $25 buckets of Bud Light, Coors Light or Miller Lite or $30 buckets of Heineken, Heineken Light, Corona or Corona Light. The full regular menu will be available to order from as well. No reservations are needed but arrive early to grab a spot.

MORE INFO 631-694-6462, changingtimespubs.com

THE GREENE TURTLE

1740 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow

The Greene Turtle on Hempstead Turnpike in East Meadow is offering Super Bowl specials. Credit: Jeff Bachner

Take in the game on more than 50 flat-screen TVs while ordering 32-ounce pitchers ($5 domestic — Bud Light, Coors Light, Michelob Ultra, Miller Lite, Yingling, $8 craft beers — Turtle Crawl IPA, Blue Moon, Angry Orchard, Sam Adams) or $15 beer buckets (Bud Light, Coors Light or Miller Lite). Pair your brew with the World Famous Crab Dip served with warm pretzel sticks ($15.99), a trio of Slamburger Sliders ($13.99), Buffalo Chicken Nachos ($15.99) or Loaded Tater Tots ($12.99).

MORE INFO 516-280-7251, thegreeneturtle.com

THE BRIXTON

111 Deer Park Ave., Babylon

Bill Carlo mixes cocktails behind the bar of The Brixton in Babylon. Credit: Daniel Brennan

Mix and match whiskey and wing specials as the game plays in the main dining room on a giant projector screen. Sip a $10 old-fashioned ($13 for a vanilla bean-smoked rosemary flavored one) or take on whiskey flight ($15) featuring three pours while sampling the wings (a dozen for $24) two of each flavor (Korean BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Cajun Dry Rub, Mango Habanero).

MORE INFO 631-587-2000, thebrixtonbabylon.com

THE ALL STAR

96 Main Road, Riverhead

See the game on a 28-foot LED video wall plus 50 flat screens throughout the restaurant where $30 buckets of High Noon and $22 buckets of White Claw serve as the special of the day plus $3 domestic drafts (Bud Light, Coors Light, Michelob Ultra) and $5 premium draft (import/local craft beer). Wings (75 cents each) come in orders of 10, 15 or 20 or try the chicken Parmesan and meatball sliders ($9 — three per order). Raffle giveaways, which range from coolers to pint glasses to lawn chairs, take place at halftime and after the game.

"It’s an electric atmosphere," says manager Joseph Roemer. "There’s a positive buzz around the place during the Super Bowl."

The All-Star also offers plenty of extra activities on premises such as bowling, pool tables and arcade games for a fee.

MORE INFO 631-998-3565, theallstar.com

VILLAGE IDIOT PUB

8 E. Main St., Patchogue; 1487 Montauk Hwy., Oakdale; 2811 Middle Country Rd., Lake Grove

Friends enjoy drinks at the Village Idiot Pub in Patchogue. Credit: Linda Rosier

The game gets shown on a 100 x 100 video wall in the center of the bar plus on 30 flat-screen TVs around the pub. Drink up as pitchers of Miller Lite and Bud Light ($10) and Modello ($12) are available plus $20 domestic buckets, $25 imported buckets and $40 buckets of High Noon and Surfside. Getting hungry? Try the mini chicken tacos ($8), nachos ($12), cheese quesadillas ($9), chicken fingers ($9), mozzarella sticks ($8), pretzels ($8) or 13 styles of wings (eight wings for $11, 12 wings for $14, 25 wings for $27). Raffle giveaways will include coolers and shirts.

MORE INFO 631-573-6633, villageidiotpubs.com

TAP ROOM

44-46 E. Main St., Bay Shore; 206 Main St., Farmingdale; 919 Franklin Ave., Garden City; 363 New York Ave., Huntington; 1 Jericho Tpke., Jericho; 1010 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park; 114 W. Main St., Patchogue; 47-51 N. Village Ave., Rockville Centre; 1 Hawkins Ave., Ronkonkoma

Friends enjoy a meal at The Tap Room in Patchogue. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

During the game, dive into a deep bowl of mussels ($17), which comes in garlic and wine, marinara and blue cheese sauces or wings (8 for $14, 12 for $17), then wash it down with $5 Blue Point of Modello drafts, $5 Jameson shots or a $25 bucket of Budweiser and Bud Light. View the game from your own individual flat-screen TV in your own booth. Reservations are requested.

MORE INFO Bay Shore: 631-665-2000; Farmingdale: 516-586-8880; Garden City: 516-830-2827; Huntington: 631-421-6900; Jericho: 516-252-6222; Massapequa Park: 516-590-7030; Patchogue: 631-569-5577; Rockville Centre: 516-594-4000; Ronkonkoma: 631-615-1800; taproomofny.com

THE NUTTY IRISHMAN

323 Main St., Farmingdale

Try crispy chicken wings tossed in Jameson Irish Whiskey BBQ sauce at the Nutty Irishman in Farmingdale. Credit: Daniel Brennan

The Super Bowl will be shown on the giant video wall while the bar promotes $4 Miller and Modello drafts plus a $15 per person buffet (wings, pasta and salad), which gets unveiled during the game.

MORE INFO 516-293-9700, thenuttyirishman.com

LILY’S BABYLON

345 Deer Park Ave., Babylon

Examine the field plays on a 108-inch projector screen or 15 flat-screens in the main bar where wings are sold for $1 apiece (in increments of 10) while drink specials include $25 Corona buckets or $35 Sun Cruiser buckets plus $2 off selected taps.

MORE INFO 631-539-0816, lilyflanaganspub.com

OVER $50

CROXLEY’S ALE HOUSE

129 New Hyde Park Rd., Franklin Square; 7 South Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 190 Main St., Farmingdale

Fil Molino, left, of Bethpage, Mike Ditzel of Deer Park, and William Caldarera, of Tampa, cheer during the Ravens vs. Bills game at Croxley's Ale House in Farmingdale. Credit: Morgan Campbell

A ticket ($53.95) to the Croxley Bowl sets up football fans with a game day package consisting of open taps (no bottles or liquor included) and an unlimited tailgate buffet (wings, pasta, salad, jambalaya, sliders and dessert) throughout the Super Bowl.

"There are two big video walls in the middle of the restaurant. One is facing the bar and one is facing the dining room. Plus, there are 50 flat-screen TVs," says David Bivona, manager at the Farmingdale location.

MORE INFO Franklin Square: 516-326-9542; Rockville Centre: 516-764-0470; Farmingdale: 516-293-7700, croxley.com.

RUDI’S BAR & GRILL

554 NY-112, Patchogue

Chow down on wings at Rudi's Bar And Grill in Patchogue. Credit: Rudi's Bar And Grill

Those seeking an all-in package deal for Super Bowl can head to Rudi’s where $90 ($75 in advance) gets you an open bar (draft beer, wine and mid-rack mixed drinks) as well as a full buffet (wings, pasta, sausage and peppers and chicken) from kickoff to the end of the game, which is shown on 16 flat-screen TVs. It includes breakfast (eggs, sausage, toast, bacon and home fries) the next morning at 9 a.m.

MORE INFO 631-627-6726, rudisbarandgrill.com

RC DUGANS

2314 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow

For $50 per person football fans can enjoy a general open bar (house mixed drinks, beer and wine) throughout the game. Bump that up to $70 per person to make it a top-shelf open bar. A buffet makes its debut at halftime, which includes penne alla vodka, chicken Parmesan, Caesar salad and more.

"The game will be on 32 flat-screen TVs," says general manager James Fotedis. "You will be able to see it from everywhere. This place is full of high energy and a lot of fun."

MORE INFO 516-520-0325, rcdugans.com

PLATTDUETSCHE PARK

1132 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square

Spencer Remert, of East Meadow, Jonathan Scotto, of Deer Park, Eric DiCapua, of Long Beach, James Fischer, of Ronkonkoma, and Rebeca Ortiz, of Central Islip, raise their glasses in a toast at Plattduetsche Park in Franklin Square. Credit: Jeff Bachner

Hang out in the Biergarten where you catch the game while eating from a multilayered buffet and sipping drinks from a top-shelf open bar for $74.95 per person. The buffet includes an appetizer station (spring rolls, macaroni and cheese and pigs in a blanket), a slider and nachos station, chafing dishes (barbecue ribs, hot dogs and bratwurst, sausage and peppers and honey-baked chicken), German fries station, salad bar and dessert. Raffle prizes include items like AirPods and an iPad.

MORE INFO 516-354-3131, parkrestaurant.com