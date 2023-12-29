Taylor Swift sing-along concert comes to the Paramount

Throw on your friendship bracelet and brush up on the lyrics to “Cruel Summer,” because the first week of 2024 on Long Island belongs to the Swifties. Fans of pop icon Taylor Swift can gather at The Paramount in Huntington where “Let’s Sing Taylor — A Live Band Experience” takes over the venue Jan. 4, 6 and 7 with a bonus date on April 5.

“These kids are like the future Deadheads in terms of being so engaged in the whole event,” says Marcus Linial, co-owner/founder of ML Presents, who produces the show. “The music is so different from the Grateful Dead, but the Taylor fans share a similar infatuation with the songs. It’s a vibe.”

RECREATING SWIFT

This 90-minute, family-friendly show consists of a recreation of Swift’s popular “Eras Tour” complete with a live three-piece band (drums, keyboards and guitar) fronted by singer/guitarist Emily Victoria who portrays Tay-Tay. But this isn’t just a concert, it’s an experience.

“The fans know every word to every song,” says Victoria. “They sing with the same passion that each song conveys. If a song is meant to be angry, they sing angry or if it’s a sad song, they sing in a sad tone.”

On stage, Victoria sings, moves and even dresses like Swift doing five different costume changes throughout the show.

“I try to capture Taylor’s essence and give fans the experience like you are watching her,” says Victoria. “When I look out in the crowd, I see pure joy. Everybody is full of smiles and having the best time. It feels like a giant family.”

Guitarist/musical director Matthew Fernandez adds, “They share with us what we share with them, which is a love for this music. We let them know directly how much we appreciate their contribution to such a powerful night.”

FULL PRODUCTION

The show contains a full production that includes massive lights, a giant video screen and a cast of dancers. There are several highlight moments during the 24-song set list.

“During ‘All Too Well,’ Emily goes solo singing and playing acoustic guitar on stage by herself. People light up their phones and it becomes this big sing-along, which is magical,” says Fernandez. “Many people cry and get overwhelmed.”

On the song, “Fearless,” the crowd collectively participates in a joint activity.

“They all put their hands up in the heart shape,” says Victoria. “It’s one of my favorite moments in the whole show.”

But what makes Swift’s music draw such energy and attention around it?

“Taylor has a great ear for a hook. She knows how to write an earworm that’s going to stick in your brain,” says singer/songwriter Nico Padden, 38, of Valley Stream. “Plus, you can relate to her songs and see yourself in her writing. She takes stories from her own life that feel applicable to your life.”

Fan Reilly Brown, 16, of Floral Park adds, “She’s very out there and honest about herself. I like that.”

PARAMOUNT A PLUS

“Let’s Sing Taylor” held its second show ever at The Paramount back in July, which was an instant sell out.

“We had a big catwalk down the middle of the room. It gives Emily and myself that extra connection with the audience,” says Fernandez.

Since they are doing multiple shows at the venue means the set list will change from night-to-night.

“There will definitely be some surprises,” says Victoria. “We’re so excited to come back.”

After each show, Victoria and Fernandez hold a meet and greet session with the fans.

“We stay until every last person in line gets a chance to say hello and give their feedback,” says Fernandez. “It’s really important to us that everyone feels the love.”

Victoria adds, “Several kids have told me at the meet and greet after the show that this is their first concert ever, which is so sweet.”

Many wonder if Swift’s popularity is a passing fad or if her legacy will continue to grow. However, Fernandez feels she’s here to stay. “This is the last thing from a fad,” he says. “I think Taylor has already become a legacy artist. Her songs are deeply embedded into the DNA of our society.”