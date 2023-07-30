THE WEEK AHEAD

ONGOING

CAREER COUTURE

Hauppauge: A boutique that offers free business attire for those who have an upcoming interview, hiring event, career fair or new employment. Donations of gently used business attire accepted, One-Stop Employment Center, William J. Lindsay County Complex, 725 Veterans Memorial Hwy., free, email June.Kirby@suffolkcountyny.gov, or call 631-853-6769 for information, suffolkcountyny.gov/labor.

SMALL BUSINESS COUNSELING

Online: New York Small Business Development Center offers free remote counseling sessions, by appointment, with a business adviser. Get assistance with how to start a business, the small business loan application process and more. To schedule an appointment by phone call 800-732-7232, or visit nysbdc.org/appointment.html to schedule online.

BUSINESS MENTORING

Online: Free business mentoring with SCORE, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, hosted by Longwood Public Library, library residents only may email askus@longwoodlibrary.org to register for an online or phone appointment, 631-924-6400.

MONDAY

LINKEDIN STRATEGIES TO TURN CONTACTS TO CONTRACTS

Online: Learn the key elements to create a profile to be attractive online, the strategies for posting that lead to deeper connections, how to use direct messaging to take your business online and more, noon, presented by Stony Brook Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link at newsday.com/linkedinstrategies.

WEDNESDAY

MARKETING STRATEGIES

Baldwin: Learn how to develop a marketing plan, perform market research and advertise and promote to drive sales, 7-8:30 p.m., Baldwin Public Library, 2385 Grand Ave., free, register at baldwinpl.org, 516-223-6228.