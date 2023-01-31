Valentine's Day events on Long Island: Things to do for families, friends and couples

There’s something lovely in the Long Island air this month: It might be a romantic dinner for two, a family-friendly crafting session or perhaps a girls night out with your favorite pals to mark Valentine's Day. Here’s a roundup of what’s happening to celebrate love with friends, family or your significant other.

CHILDREN’S MUSEUM OF THE EAST END

The free baby’s first Valentine’s Day event features crafts, music and play, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 9 for ages 2-16 months at the Children's Museum of the East End; registration required; 376 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton, cmee.org, 631-537-8250.

LOVE STINKS ANTI-VALENTINES POP UP

If you’re tired of the “lovey dovey,” celebrate with Naughty Cupid and enjoy unique cocktails and small tapas, Feb. 9-11, Feb. 14, Feb. 17-19 and Feb. 24 at Alibi Lounge. Book a 90-minute reserved seating slot (times vary); 230 Main St., Farmingdale, alibifarmingdale.com, 516-586-8622.

Join a meet and greet with reiki master to make an intention candle that spreads self love at Wit & Whim in Huntington. Credit: Angela Iacobucci

LOVE SPELL CANDLE WORKSHOP AND FUZED JEWELRY GALENTINE EVENT

Meet with a Reiki master and channel self love with a one-hour intention candle making session between 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at Wit & Whim in Huntington ($55 per class, registration is required); Also celebrate friendship with Jen Salta Jewelry and get “fuzed” with permanent jewelry, noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 10 (starts at $50); 187 Park Ave., Huntington, wit-and-whim.com, 631-470-0424.

PUPPY LOVE CRAFTING EVENT FOR KIDS

Celebrate Valentine’s Day during a drop-in program of puppy puppet making, for ages 3 and up, noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 11 and 1 to 3 p.m., Feb. 12 at Long Island Children’s Museum. Free with museum admission: $17, $16 ages 65 and older, free younger than 1; 1 Davis Ave, Garden City, licm.org, 516-224-5800.

Sweet treats from ChocoVino at Long Island Aquarium. Credit: Long Island Aquarium

CHOCOVINO AT LONG ISLAND AQUARIUM

The tasting experience includes a five-course gourmet dinner with each course incorporating chocolate, 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Long Island Aquarium. Tickets are $165 plus tax per person; 431 East Main St., Riverhead, longislandaquarium.com, 631-208-9200, ext. 426.

Explore the spooky Love Bites Valentine Haunted House at Chambers of Hell. Credit: Robert Frankenberg

LOVE BITES VALENTINE HAUNTED HOUSE

Dance, drink, laugh and scream at the Love Bites Valentine Haunted House, 7 and 9 p.m. Feb. 10-11 at Chambers of Hell. Tickets start at $70 for two people; 1745 Express Drive North, Hauppauge, chambersofhell.com, 631-686-4424.

Watch the sunset from the top of the Fire Island Lighthouse. Credit: Fred Greco

VALENTINES EVENING TOWER TOUR

Watch the sunset from the top of the Fire Island Lighthouse and receive a free flower and chocolates with reservation, 4:45 p.m. Feb. 11, sunset at 5:22 p.m., $50 per couple; Fire Island Lighthouse, park at Field 5, Robert Moses State Park and walk east, bring a flashlight for walk back, reservations at fireilsandlighthouse.com.

Singer Gavin Lee will be one of several singers to perform in “A Broadway Valentine” at the Suffolk Theater in Riverhead on Feb. 11.

A BROADWAY VALENTINE

Celebration of Broadway's greatest love songs performed by five of New York's finest vocalists from The Great White Way, 7 p.m., Feb. 11 at The Suffolk Theatre. Tickets start at $63; 118 East Main Street, Riverhead, suffolktheater.com, 631-727-4343.

Bayville Scream Park will turn into “Bayville Valentine Haunt" this month. Credit: Newsday/David J. Criblez

BAYVILLE VAMPIRE VALENTINES

Explore the haunted house from 7:30 to 10 p.m. and enjoy a three-course Valentine's dinner, 5 to 10 p.m. Feb. 10-11 and Feb. 14 at Bayville Adventure Park; $45.75 dinner; haunted house packages start at $29.75; 8 Bayville Ave., Bayville, bayvilleadventurepark.com, 516-624-4678.

“HERE’S TO THE LADIES” AT THE JAZZ LOFT

Features a performance with songs written for women, about women and to women, 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at The Jazz Loft. Admission is $50, events includes a glass of Champagne and chocolate from Stony Brook Chocolate; 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook, thejazzloft.org, 631-751-1895.

VALENTINE’S PAINT AND SIP

Paint a set of wineglasses in a Valentine's Day theme, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 12 at Pindar Vineyards. Admission is $40; 37645 Main Rd., Peconic, pindar.net, 631-734-6200.

ROMANCING THE MELODIES: A VALENTINE COCKTAIL PARTY

Cocktail party with live entertainment by a 12-piece orchestra, passed hors d’oeuvres, coffee and sweets, 2:30 to 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at Bayside Historical Society. Admission is $50, reservations required; 208 Totten Ave., Bayside, baysidehistorical.org, 718-352-1548.

VALENTINE’S DAY BALL

Held in an enchanted ballroom, you’ll be surrounded by princesses and their princes. The children's event features a performance, dancing, singalong, games and more, along with a meet and greet and photo-op, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Garden City Hotel. Tickets starting at $60; 45 Seventh St., Garden City, adreamisawishpartiesllc.ticketspice.com, 877-549-0400.

Tonya Dean and Christopher Depesyter roller skating at United Skates. Credit: Andrew Theodorakis

VALENTINE’S DAY FAMILY SKATE

Family skate includes skate rental if needed, a slice of pizza, small drink, glow stick and make your own sundae bar, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 12 at United Skates. Admission is $15, tickets must be purchased in advance; 1276 Hicksville Rd., Seaford, unitedskates.com, 516-795-5474.

“GALENTINE’S” DAY

Join in on a barre workout with your favorite gal pals paired with craft beer, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at Lithology Brewing Co.; Admission is $30, $25 barre only; 211A Main St., Farmingdale, lithologybrewing.com, 516-962-0585.

VALENTINE’S DAY CARD EXCHANGE

Reserve your spot for a sensory-friendly card exchange that includes sensory crafts and snacks, choose from two sessions at 10 a.m. or noon Feb. 12 at Sensory Beans. Admission is $35; 3309 Merrick Rd, Wantagh, sensorybeans.org, 516-308-1462.

Celebrate Valentine's Day with dinner at the Mansion in Glen Cove. Credit: The Mansion in Glen Cove

VALENTINE DINNER AT THE MANSION AT GLEN COVE

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with dinner at the historic Mansion at Glen Cove, 6 to 10 p.m. Feb. 14. Admission is $110 does not include tax or service fee, reservations required; 200 Dosoris Lane, Glen Cove, themansionatglencove.com, 516-751-5623.

Residents are invited to renew their wedding vows at a special ceremony that feature a re-enactment of “America’s First Valentine" at Oyster Bay Town Hall. Credit: Marissa Boccio

VALENTINE’S DAY RENEWAL IN OYSTER BAY

Residents are invited to renew their wedding vows at a special ceremony that feature a re-enactment of “America’s First Valentine,” 11 a.m. Feb. 14 at Oyster Bay Town Hall. Free of charge to town residents but reservations are required; 54 Audrey Ave., Oyster Bay, oysterbaytown.com, 516-624-6380.

VALENTINE’S DAY VOW RENEWAL IN PORT WASHINGTON

North Hempstead hosts their annual Valentine’s Day marriage vow renewal ceremony, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 14 at Harbor Links Golf Course. $18 per person, reservations required and lunch and Champagne toast follows; 1 W. Fairway Dr., Port Washington, 516-869-6311.

SCREENING OF “CASABLANCA”

A nightclub owner discovers his old flame is in town with her husband, the romantic adventure stars Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, 7 p.m. Feb. 14 at Cinema Arts Centre. Tickets are $20; 423 Park Ave., Huntington, cinemaartscentre.org, 631-423-7610.

Enjoy a romantic Valentine's Day dinner at Oheka Castle in Huntington. Credit: Elliott Kaufman

VALENTINE’S DAY DINNER AT OHEKA CASTLE

Enjoy a prix fixe fine dining menu at Oheka Castle with seating times: 4 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 14; Admission is $175 per person, reservations required; 135 West Gate Drive, Huntington, oheka.com, 631-659-1400.

BE MY VALENTINE DINNER DANCE AT EAST WIND

Head to East Wind for a dinner dance in the Grand Ballroom which includes a four-course dinner with heart shaped ravioli and surf and turf, premium open bar, 7 to 11 p.m. Feb. 18. Admission is $89.95 per person, reservations required; 5720 NY25A, Wading River, eastwindlongisland.com, 631-929-3500.

Board the bus at various stops and head to the North Fork for a day of wine tastings. Credit: Kevin Bowker

VALENTINE’S DAY COUPLES BUS TOUR

Board the bus at various stops and head to the North Fork, first stop is Pellegrini Vineyards and then on to other stops including Riverhead Cider House, a chocolatier and more, beginning at 10 a.m. Feb. 19. Choose from various pick up stops along the LIE Park and Ride and or Whole Foods in Jericho. Admission is $200 per couple includes round trip bus, wine flights, beer, wine and cider tastings, cheese tastings and a couples photo. Drop off times vary, registration required: tappedenterprises.com.