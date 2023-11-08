Veterans Day discounts 2023 on Long Island

Long Island stores and restaurants are offering veterans, active military members and their families special deals and discounts this Veterans Day to thank them for their service. Military ID may be required. Deals fall on Nov. 11 only, unless otherwise specified.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings

The restaurant will be offering a free 12-inch cheese pizza for dine-in only. Guests must present their military ID to redeem; 8063 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury; 3430 Sunrise Hwy., Wantagh and participating locations, acfp.com.

Applebee's

Active military members and veterans receive one free meal when they dine-in at the chain's participating locations (call ahead to confirm your local restaurant is participating). Items to choose from include 6-ounce top sirloin, bacon cheeseburger, chicken tenders platter, double crunch shrimp, three-cheese chicken penne and more. Veterans will also receive a $5 discount card for a future visit within a three-week redemption window; applebees.com.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries when dining-in. Valid for past and present military members; buffalowildwings.com.

BurgerFi

The burger spot will honor active military members and veterans with 20% off their entire order; 6234 Jericho Tpke, Commack, burgerfi.com.

California Pizza Kitchen

Veterans and active military with proof of service get a free entree and complimentary drink from a prix fixe menu when dining-in on Nov. 11. Veterans and active military members who purchase a pizza, pasta, or salad will also receive a buy one get one offer to redeem for a pizza, pasta or salad of equal or lesser value Nov. 12-21; at participating locations and Walt Whitman Shops, 160 Walt Whitman Rd., South Huntington, cpk.com.

Chili's

Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu. Menu items to choose from include Old Timer with cheese, chicken bacon ranch quesadillas, three-piece crispers with fries and chili or soup with a side salad. Available in-restaurant only; chilis.com.

Dave & Buster's

Veterans and active military receive a free entree (up to $20) and a free $10 Power Card with a valid military ID Nov. 10-12; 1 Sunrise Mall Unit # 2192, Massapequa; 1504 Old Country Rd., Westbury; 1856 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Islandia, daveandbusters.com.

Denny's

All active military and veterans get a free original Grand Slam on Nov. 10 from 5 a.m. to noon when dining-in with valid military ID; 1143 Deer Park Ave., North Babylon; 255 Centereach Mall, Centereach, dennys.com.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Veterans and active military members can get a free doughnut of their choice at participating restaurants, no purchase necessary; dunkindonuts.com.

Home Depot

Military personnel and veterans are eligible for a 10% discount on regularly priced merchandise for in-store purchases at participating locations; homedepot.com.

IHOP

Veterans and active-duty military get free red, white and blueberry pancakes or pancake combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for dine-in only at participating locations; ihop.com.

Ikea

Veterans and active-duty military will receive 15% off in-store purchases and are also invited to enjoy a free meal in the Swedish Restaurant Nov. 10-12; 1100 Broadway Mall, Hicksville; ikea-usa.com/longisland.

Kohl's

Active and former military personnel, veterans and their immediate families get 30% off in stores Nov. 10-12 with valid military ID; kohls.com.

Long Island Aquarium

Veterans get free admission and their families get admission at half price Nov. 10-11. Must present valid ID and veteran must be present to receive this offer. Not available to purchase online; 431 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com.

Office Depot and Office Max

Veterans and military will get 25% off qualifying regular and sale-priced purchases in stores only Nov. 11-13 with valid military ID; media.officedepot.com

Outback Steakhouse

Veterans and active-duty military will get a free Bloomin' Onion plus a beverage with purchase of an adult entree. The restaurant is also offering an additional free $10 bonus card for all active and retired military personnel who visit the restaurant on Veterans Day; Dine-in only; outback.com.

Red Lobster

Members of the reserve forces, active military and veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free printed meal vouchers for Veterans Shrimp & Chips featuring six hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce, fries and coleslaw from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dine-in only; redlobster.com.

Staples

Offers 25% off all in-store purchases to active-duty personnel, reservists, veterans and their immediate families Nov. 5-11. Some exclusions apply; staplesconnect.com.

Starbucks

Military service members, veterans and military spouses receive a free tall (12-ounce) hot-brewed coffee on Veterans Day at participating stores; starbucks.com.

Target

The retailer is offering military members a 10% discount on purchases in-store and online through Nov. 11. Guests must register in advance at Target.com/Circle/Military.

Vanderbilt Museum

The museum offers veterans and active military personnel and their families free general admission Nov. 10-12; 180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport, vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Wendy's

Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.; wendys.com.



