MARIA AND TELMO CHAVEZ, of Huntington, were wed Nov. 1, 1973, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Telmo is retired from Birchwood Nursing Home in Huntington Station. They have three children, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren they love spending time with. They enjoy traveling and visiting their families in Ecuador, Spain and England. They plan to celebrate with a cruise in February.