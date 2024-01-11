Where to create DIY crafts this winter on Long Island

Imagine sitting in a rocking chair, snuggled under a blanket, sipping tea in a mug. Now imagine you made the chair, blanket, quilt and mug by yourself. This winter, you don’t have to be handy to make cozy crafts with your own two hands.

Professionals across Long Island offer woodworking, quilting, knitting and pottery workshops. In a few short sessions, you can make everything from soft blankets and quilted pillows to pottery wheel mugs and soup bowls, rocking chairs and decorative sleds.

Instructors make it easy. Roy Gunther, 49, of Malverne, sewed a quilted pillow in a two-hour session at the Gone Sewin shop in the fall. Store owner Toni Combs led the lesson. Gunther says, “With Toni, I never felt intimidated. She eased me into it, so it was like learning how to make sauce from your grandmother.”

Here are five locations where you can create quick, comfy crafts that will give your home a cozy feel.

Make mugs and soup bowls at Frost Ceramics And Mercantile

256 Sea Cliff Ave., Sea Cliff

In a studio inside Frost Ceramics And Mercantile, you’ll find six pottery wheels. Store co-owner and instructor Christopher Frost has designed a two-part pottery mini-workshop for beginners. You can create three to five pieces during the first session. Frost explains, “Your hands can be in the clay on the wheel for the first time.” Create a soup bowl, mug, plate and more. Frost says he goes from one pottery wheel to the next offering “a lot of help so there will be success at the end.”

After the class, Frost prepares all the pottery for the glazing process. Participants return and choose from more than 20 colors to glaze their pieces. When the products are complete, all pottery is dishwasher, microwave, oven and food safe. Advanced workshops are also offered.

Cost Private pottery party experience is $75 per person, minimum of four people. The shop schedule is open for pottery experiences on Friday evenings, and Saturday and Sunday afternoons on an ongoing basis.

More info 516-606-7156; frostceramics.com

Make a chunky blanket at Nest On Main

135 Main St., Northport

A chunky blanket is made of exceptionally thick, soft chenille yarn. You can make a 40 inch by 50 inch version in a three-hour session. Keri Puglisi, owner of the online shop Loops By Keri, teaches her workshop at Nest On Main. Puglisi says, “Some people are intimidated about using knitting needles, but the chunky blanket yarn is so big you can knit with your bare hands.” Participants choose blanket colors as Puglisi helps each person design a pattern. Everyone creates a different, washable blanket.

Cost $95 for a three hour class that includes all materials. Upcoming sessions: Jan. 25 and 27; Feb. 1, 10 and 15. Register online.

More info 631-651-9173; nestonmainmarket.com

Make a quilt at Gone Sewin

161 D, Levittown Pkwy., Hicksville

Owner Toni Combs teaches one-on-one quilting classes. Combs recommends beginners start by sewing a quilted pillow. “Everyone, age seven through 97, will walk out with a quilted pillow after one class," she says. "You’ll get a feel for quilting and decide if you want to move on from there.”

Moving on can include everything from a doll quilt to a standard-sized version. If you’d like to make a T-shirt quilt or memory quilt, bring your fabric pieces to the shop and Combs will design it with you. Everyone is welcome to work with sewing machines in the store, or you can bring your own.

Cost The pillow quilting lesson is $48. Private quilting and sewing lessons are $25 per hour for adults. Kid private lessons are 2 hour classes for $45 for ages 7 to 17.

More info 516-342-1127; gonesewin.com

Make wooden sleighs and trays at Hammer & Stain Long Island

15 Main St., Sayville

Cozy up your front doorway with a quaint, wooden sled. It can include painted phrases such as, “Warm Winter Wishes,” or “Say Hey With A Sleigh.” During a two-and-a-half-hour workshop at the studio, you’ll be given a ready-made sled, tray or slab for a wooden sign. Paint them, create stencil designs and add a wood finish. There are 16 wood stains and 80 paint colors to choose from. Sandra Bernius, shop owner, adds, “We get a lot of families and friends in the workshops. Grandmas, aunts, men, ladies, best friends, neighbors…”

Cost Classes starting at $60; Wood Pick Your Project Workshop are Jan. 24, 27 and Feb. 1, 4.

More info 631-891-5524; hammerandstainli.com

Make a rocking chair at The School of Woodworking at CT Woodwork

150 Hewlett Ave., East Patchogue

At The School of Woodworking at CT Woodwork , take a five-day workshop and make a rocking chair. You’ll work with a variety of woodworking tools. Corey Tighe, owner of CT Woodwork, notes, "Every step of the way, I explain the processes and break them down simply. So, if you’re an expert or a beginner, you can sign up.” He adds, “I’ll help people use any tool, or if they’re not comfortable, I’ll use it for them. So, everyone feels safe.”

Tighe also offers specific classes for beginners. In a two-hour workshop, participants can make a wooden salad bowl, wine bottle holder, cutting board and more. All projects are made with high-quality cherry and maple, walnut or mahogany wood.

Cost Upcoming classes: French rolling pin Jan. 25 ($100); Make a bud vase Jan. 30 ($185)

More info 516-381-1046; ct-woodwork.com