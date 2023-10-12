Long Island trails for biking this fall

Remember, many paths are multiuse, so you’ll be sharing them with pedestrians, in-line skaters and others. State law requires children younger than 14 to wear helmets.

The Island also has more than 175 miles of mountain biking trails, many maintained by Concerned Long Island Mountain Bicyclists (CLIMB). Free unless noted.

BELMONT LAKE STATE PARK, North Babylon

MILES: 7.6

Picture-postcard scenery, a stone bridge and a small waterfall are highlights of an overall flat loop that also runs through woods flanked by benches and exercise stations. Lock up the bikes and stop to rent pedal boats, rowboats or kayaks available through Oct. 9 weekends and holidays; restrooms but no food concession. Fee: $8 parking weekends and holidays through Oct. 9.

BETHPAGE BIKEWAY, Massapequa to Woodbury

MILES: 12.7

The bikeway through the Massapequa Preserve features a shady trail next to a tranquil stream. Continue north along the Bethpage State Parkway through Farmingdale to Bethpage State Park, passing its renowned golf courses. Ride north through the woodlands of Bethpage State Park and open meadows of Trail View State Park. Both the northern and southern approaches to the park have some short, steep hills. The bikeway has restrooms and picnic grounds in Bethpage State Park, but no food concession. Fee: $8 parking at Bethpage State Park weekends and holidays through Nov. 5.

BETHPAGE STATE PARK, Farmingdale

MILES: 20

Trails are two-way and multiuse, and can be used on mountain bikes; be courteous about yielding the right of way. The most family-friendly stretch of this flat terrain begins at the Bethpage State Park picnic area and runs north through the park. Fee: Parking for picnic area: $8 per car weekends and holidays through Nov. 5.

CALVERTON MOUNTAIN BIKE TRAIL, Calverton

MILES: 8.5

Beginner-to-intermediate single-track loop on Route 25. The loop is good for beginners with a little experience. Additional 2 miles of optional advanced hill climbs. DEC permit required.

CATHEDRAL PINES COUNTY PARK, Middle Island

MILES: 9

Families with older kids can challenge their legs on this mountain bike trail at the headwaters of the Carmans River. Optional trails at Cathedral Pines have hills. All riders are required to wear helmets, and eye protection is recommended. The trail has restrooms but no food concession.

CAUMSETT STATE HISTORIC PARK PRESERVE, Huntington

MILES: 27

Situated on a scenic peninsula, one of the trails is a 2.7-mile circular loop between the Dairy Barn and the Marshall Field Estate, with breathtaking views of Long Island Sound and miles of pathways winding through woodlands, meadows, shoreline and salt marsh. Stop at the Masters Garage building for picnic tables, beverage vending machines and restrooms. Picnic tables also are scattered throughout the park. Fee: $8 per car weekends and holidays through Oct. 9.

CONNETQUOT SHARED-USE PATH

MILES: 2.5

Trail parallels Sunrise Highway between Connetquot Avenue and Oakdale-Bohemia Road, with a connection to Connetquot River State Park. Fee: $8 parking daily through Oct. 9; weekends and holidays through Nov. 19.

EASTPORT MOUNTAIN BIKE TRAIL

MILES: 8.5

East Moriches-Riverhead Road (County Road 51). Beginner-to-intermediate single track. DEC permit required.

EDGEWOOD PRESERVE, Deer Park

MILES: 17+ of mountain bike trails

Entrance located on Commack Road. Beginner, intermediate and advanced mountain bike trails with lots of single track. Also 13 miles of additional advanced loops, of which 3 miles are black diamond trails for those with advanced biking skills. DEC permit required.

EISENHOWER PARK, East Meadow

MILES: More than 10 miles of multiuse paths

Multiuse paths connect soccer and baseball fields, where spectators can watch amateur teams on weekends. Teach the kids about history from World War II to 9/11 at the Veterans Memorial in the park. Eisenhower has restrooms and vending machines.

EPCAL PATH, Calverton

MILES: 3

A shared-use bike path loops around the 2,900-acre Enterprise Park, through the pine barrens of eastern Suffolk County. Parking available in Grumman Memorial Park (at Routes 25 and 25A), Veterans Memorial Park (5789 Old Country Rd.) and Isaac Dog Park (off Route 25).

HECKSCHER STATE PARK, East Islip

MILES: 4.5

Paved, multiuse trails attract bicyclists, walkers and nature lovers. Cycle to a panoramic view of Great South Bay. Osprey nests tower over the trail near Field 7 and the park campgrounds. Playgrounds are near parking fields 1, 4 and 6. Restrooms available on the park grounds. Fee: $8 per car weekends 8 a.m.-4 p.m. through Oct. 9.

HEMPSTEAD LAKE STATE PARK, West Hempstead

MILES: 2.4

The bike path connects shaded picnic areas, children’s playgrounds, tennis courts and basketball courts. It winds around McDonald Pond, where ages 16 and older need a freshwater fishing license. Restrooms available at the park. Fee: $8 parking weekends and holidays through Oct. 9.

HEMPSTEAD TPKE. SHARED-USE PATH, Hempstead

MILES: 1.5

Traverses the north side of Hempstead Turnpike between Hofstra University, Nassau Coliseum and Eisenhower Park (between Merrick Avenue and Oak Street, Uniondale).

JONES BEACH BIKEWAY, Wantagh

MILES: 9

Take the Wantagh Parkway Shared-Use Path to Jones Beach, then stay on the extension on the north side of Ocean Parkway and pedal another 3.6 miles to Tobay Beach, where there are more restaurants and a playground. The bikeway has three "hills" as you pedal over bridges.

JONES BEACH STATE PARK BOARDWALK, Wantagh

MILES 2

Bike or stroll the boardwalk with access to ocean swimming, swimming pool, miniature golf, WildPlay Adventure Park, shuffleboard, basketball and East Games Area featuring boccie ball, shuffleboard, paddle tennis and cornhole. Fee: $8 weekends and holidays through Nov. 5.

KINGS PARK BIKE AND HIKE TRAIL

MILES 1.4

Hilly trail connects downtown Kings Park with Nissequogue River State Park. Follows the old railroad spur from Route 25A, just east of Church Street, to St. Johnland Road. Trail runs through the former Kings Park Psychiatric Center into Nissequogue River State Park. Fee: $8 weekends and holidays through Oct. 9.

LONG BEACH BOARDWALK

MILES: 2.2

Wide, clearly marked bike lanes zoom down the middle of the city’s historic boardwalk, rebuilt after Superstorm Sandy. Restrooms available along the boardwalk.

MERRICK AVENUE SHARED-USE PATH

MILES: 1.7

A shared-use path along the western perimeter of Eisenhower Park connects with the Hempstead Turnpike Shared-Use Path.

MITCHEL FIELD SHARED-USE PATH, Uniondale

MILES: 5.6

Connects to the Hempstead Turnpike Shared-Use Path as well as Nassau Coliseum, Nassau Community College, Cradle of Aviation Museum, Long Island Children’s Museum, Nassau County Firefighters Museum, Eisenhower Park and a multiuse path along Merrick Avenue.

NORTH SHORE RAIL TRAIL

MILES: 10

Shared multiuse recreational trail runs along the former Wading River railway corridor from Mount Sinai to Wading River. The trail route runs parallel to Route 25A, from Crystal Brook Hollow Road and Hallock Avenue in Mount Sinai to Wading River Manor Road in Wading River.

OYSTER BAY TO BAYVILLE

MILES: 2

Park at Beekman Beach in Oyster Bay and take the new shared-use path along the water, next to West Shore Road, to the Bayville bridge. Some portions are very narrow, so be courteous to walkers.

ROCKY POINT MOUNTAIN BIKING TRAIL

MILES: 13

Explore trails available for beginners to advanced riders through the Rocky Point Pine Barrens State Forest. Access is available at trailheads off both Route 25A and Rocky Point Road.

ROUTE 347 PARKS TO PORTS GREENWAY

MILES: 3.5

A shared-use path paralleling Route 347 between Town Line Road in Hauppauge and Gibbs Pond Road in Nesconset, and 0.8 miles between Terryville Road and Davis Avenue in Port Jefferson Station. The shared-use path has extensive landscaping, rain gardens and solar-powered bus shelters with LED street lighting. The path is being constructed in stages and when fully built by 2033, it will extend 15 miles between Hauppauge and Port Jefferson Station.

SETAUKET-PORT JEFFERSON GREENWAY, Port Jefferson Station

MILES: 3.3

Hilly trail gives a good aerobic workout from Route 25A at Limroy Lane in Setauket to Route 112 at Hallock Avenue.

STONY BROOK UNIVERSITY

MILES: 6

The Paul Simons Memorial Bike Path — pavement for biking, running and in-line skating — circles the 1,100-acre campus.

TRAIL VIEW STATE PARK, Woodbury-Cold Spring Harbor

MILES: 7.4

Access at 8101 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury, and near Cold Spring Harbor Library. Trails are two-way and often used by hikers; be courteous.

VALLEY STREAM STATE PARK/HENDRICKSON PARK SHARED-USE PATH

MILES: 2

Scenic, wooded pathway connects picnic grounds and athletic fields. It continues as a loop around Valley Stream Pond in Hendrickson Park. Restrooms at the park. Fee: $8 parking at the state park weekends and holidays through Oct. 9.

WANTAGH COUNTY PARK

MILES 2

A shared-use path with scenic bay views. A Nassau County Leisure Pass is needed to park your car.