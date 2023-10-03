Find farms and fall activities in Nassau, western Suffolk

THE GREAT JACK-O'-LANTERN BLAZE

1303 Round Swamp Rd., Old Bethpage

Dome of star carved pumpkins at the Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze at Old Bethpage Village Restoration on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. Credit: Morgan Campbell

Visitors can stroll a pumpkin trail featuring thousands of hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns at Old Bethpage Village Restoration. The pumpkins are located around 19th century buildings and historic barns and add a glow to the night with synchronized lighting. Blaze runs evenings through Nov. 5; advanced tickets are required for a time slot entry at pumpkinblaze.org; $29, $19 for ages 3 to 17.

More info 914-366-6900, oldbethpagevillagerestoration.org

RISE OF THE JACK-O'-LANTERNS

185 Colonial Springs Rd., Wheatley Heights

RISE of the Jack O'Lanterns features thousands of carved and lit pumpkins on a trail in the woods at USDAN Summer Camp for the Arts in Wheatley Heights. Credit: Rise of the Jack O’Lanterns/Rise of the Jack O’Lanterns

Pumpkins are all designed and arranged by local artists with music playing behind them. It's a not-so-spooky, 4,200-foot trail appropriate for all age groups, through Nov. 5.

More info $15-$35; jackolanterns.com

JERICHO CIDER MILL

213 Rte. 106, Jericho

Visitors can buy apples and apple cider donuts at Jericho Cider Mill. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

The Jericho Cider Mill offers a taste of fall fun right off Jericho Oyster Bay Road. Come fall, the cider house turns its parking lot into a fun spot with tents featuring free games for kids and photo opportunities. Cider doughnuts return for purchase, as well as the popular crumb doughnuts and a line of breads served in large tins (flavors include apple, apple blueberry, apple raspberry, apple raisin, banana, chocolate banana and pumpkin). New this year is ice cream by the scoop, along with doughnuts made into ice cream sandwiches.

More info 516-433-3360, jerichocider.com

LONG ISLAND FALL FESTIVAL

2 Prime Ave. at Route 25A, Huntington

The annual festival features entertainment, carnival rides, vendors, international food courts and activities, 5 to 10 p.m. Oct. 6; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 7-8; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 at Heckscher Park.

More info 631-423-6100, huntingtonchamber.com

APPLE FESTIVAL AT MILL NECK MANOR

40 Frost Mill Rd., Mill Neck

The annual Mill Neck Apple Festival features apples, baked goods, craft beer, wine and spirits and kid-friendly activities. Credit: Mill Neck Family of Organizations/Adeline Artistry

Head to Mill Neck Manor for apples, specialty meats, food, craft beer, wine, spirits, live entertainment, health presentations, pie eating contests, children’s face painting, handmade country crafts, novelty items and a pumpkin patch, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 7-8.

More info $20 parking fee; 516-922-4100, millneck.org

TASTE THE WORLD

152 The Arches Circle, Deer Park

Enjoy a culinary adventure featuring dishes inspired by international cuisine. You'll find more than 60 food vendors serving up specialties, plus live music and a beer and wine lounge. Look for Cousins Main Lobster, La Braza, Knots of This World Pretzels, Rostacy’s Jamaican Food, Shrimpy's Burrito Bar and more. Cooking demonstrations, a vampire escape room, haunted house, ax-throwing and an art gallery add to the fun.

More info 1 to 8 p.m. Oct. 6, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 7-9; $12, $5 ages 8-12. Tanger Outlets Deer Park, Southeast parking lot; famousfoodfestival.com

OYSTER FESTIVAL

Theodore Roosevelt Park, Oyster Bay

Plates of oysters are stacked for customers during the annual Oyster Festival held in Oyster Bay. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

The two-day waterfront festival pays homage to the bivalve and features booths selling specialty oyster stew, seafood gumbo and raw, fresh local oysters for sale along with other food. Other attractions include the historic John J. Harvey fireboat that served the FDNY from 1931 to 1994, carnival rides, live music, arts and crafts and a fireworks show at dusk Oct. 14. The festival runs 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 14 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 15.

More info 516-455-3179, theoysterfestival.org

PATCHOGUE’S FALL BEER FEST

11 Railroad Ave., Patchogue

The festival features more than 25 vendors, including many local breweries, DJ, unlimited samples, raffles and giveaways; 21 and older, 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at Burgerology.

More info $50; burgerologypatchoguefallbeerfest2023.eventbrite.com

HALLOWEEN IN THE PLAZA

Long Beach

Trick or treating around Kennedy Plaza in front of City Hall on West Park Avenue features live music, children's art station and handcrafted art, plus a costume parade and dance party at 11 a.m. The event beings at 10 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m., Oct. 28.

More info 516-476-2473, artsintheplaza.com

GREAT JACK-O'-LANTERN SPECTACULAR SAIL

North Babylon

A floating pumpkin festival with inflatables, balloon twisting, a children's spooky den, trick or treating, games and funny photos. The first 50 carved pumpkins received will be placed on flotation devices and lit with candles and then sailed from the back of kayaks around Belmont Lake at dusk (6:15 p.m.). The event runs 3 to 6 p.m., Oct. 28.

More info 631-321-3510, parks.ny.gov

HAUNTED BOOS-EUM AND FESTIVAL

301 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor

Annual not-so-scary haunted museum with hands-on activities, a spooky animal zoo and crafts, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 at The Whaling Museum and Education Center of Cold Spring Harbor; $20 children ($25 at the door), $8 for adults, $6 for seniors.

More info 631-367-3418, cshwhalingmuseum.org

THE NUTTY IRISHMAN

323 Main St., Farmingdale

This restaurant and tavern has long been a source for nightlife, and the fall will see bands playing at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Pups and Pies, a dog-friendly event, is being held on Sundays beginning at 3 p.m.; guests can make their own pizza and enjoy live acoustic music from 3 to 6 p.m. Oktoberfest will be held Oct. 6-7 with live music starting early, drink specials and a special menu that includes bratwurst. A Halloween pop-up event for ages 21 and older is in the works for the last two weeks of October: Dress in costume with a different theme each weekend, and enjoy drink specials and late-night food items. And don’t miss the country-themed Halloween party on Halloween night with line dancing and a DJ spinning country music.

More info 516-293-9700, thenuttyirishman.com

COOPER BLUFF

5 Bay Ave., Oyster Bay

This waterfront bar is kicking off its fall beverage lineup by mid-September, with butter beer and hot spiked cider, as well as other warm cocktails plus Oktoberfest and pumpkin beers. Guests can order fall-themed desserts, and everything can be enjoyed around fire pits. The spot will host its annual IrishFest Sept. 30, with Brooklyn Bards (2 to 6 p.m.), and performances from Irish step dancers during the day; corned beef sandwiches, Guinness beer on tap and other fare will be available to purchase. The annual Cooper Bluff Oktoberfest returns Oct. 7 (starting at noon), featuring live music, Bavarian dancers and German food plus beer, cocktails and slushies. Oct. 14-15 marks the return of Oyster Fest to Oyster Bay, and the spot will be hosting live music plus costumed characters for meet-and-greet with kids.

INFO 516-296-8485, cooperbluff.com