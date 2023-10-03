Find farms and fall activities in Nassau, western Suffolk
Fall fun on Long Island doesn't have to mean a trip out east to the North and South forks. Farm stands, wineries, breweries and more located west of Riverhead offer the tastes and sights of the season, without the traffic.
Fall destinations and events
THE GREAT JACK-O'-LANTERN BLAZE
1303 Round Swamp Rd., Old Bethpage
Visitors can stroll a pumpkin trail featuring thousands of hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns at Old Bethpage Village Restoration. The pumpkins are located around 19th century buildings and historic barns and add a glow to the night with synchronized lighting. Blaze runs evenings through Nov. 5; advanced tickets are required for a time slot entry at pumpkinblaze.org; $29, $19 for ages 3 to 17.
More info 914-366-6900, oldbethpagevillagerestoration.org
RISE OF THE JACK-O'-LANTERNS
185 Colonial Springs Rd., Wheatley Heights
Pumpkins are all designed and arranged by local artists with music playing behind them. It's a not-so-spooky, 4,200-foot trail appropriate for all age groups, through Nov. 5.
More info $15-$35; jackolanterns.com
JERICHO CIDER MILL
213 Rte. 106, Jericho
The Jericho Cider Mill offers a taste of fall fun right off Jericho Oyster Bay Road. Come fall, the cider house turns its parking lot into a fun spot with tents featuring free games for kids and photo opportunities. Cider doughnuts return for purchase, as well as the popular crumb doughnuts and a line of breads served in large tins (flavors include apple, apple blueberry, apple raspberry, apple raisin, banana, chocolate banana and pumpkin). New this year is ice cream by the scoop, along with doughnuts made into ice cream sandwiches.
More info 516-433-3360, jerichocider.com
LONG ISLAND FALL FESTIVAL
2 Prime Ave. at Route 25A, Huntington
The annual festival features entertainment, carnival rides, vendors, international food courts and activities, 5 to 10 p.m. Oct. 6; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 7-8; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 at Heckscher Park.
More info 631-423-6100, huntingtonchamber.com
APPLE FESTIVAL AT MILL NECK MANOR
40 Frost Mill Rd., Mill Neck
Head to Mill Neck Manor for apples, specialty meats, food, craft beer, wine, spirits, live entertainment, health presentations, pie eating contests, children’s face painting, handmade country crafts, novelty items and a pumpkin patch, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 7-8.
More info $20 parking fee; 516-922-4100, millneck.org
TASTE THE WORLD
152 The Arches Circle, Deer Park
Enjoy a culinary adventure featuring dishes inspired by international cuisine. You'll find more than 60 food vendors serving up specialties, plus live music and a beer and wine lounge. Look for Cousins Main Lobster, La Braza, Knots of This World Pretzels, Rostacy’s Jamaican Food, Shrimpy's Burrito Bar and more. Cooking demonstrations, a vampire escape room, haunted house, ax-throwing and an art gallery add to the fun.
More info 1 to 8 p.m. Oct. 6, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 7-9; $12, $5 ages 8-12. Tanger Outlets Deer Park, Southeast parking lot; famousfoodfestival.com
OYSTER FESTIVAL
Theodore Roosevelt Park, Oyster Bay
The two-day waterfront festival pays homage to the bivalve and features booths selling specialty oyster stew, seafood gumbo and raw, fresh local oysters for sale along with other food. Other attractions include the historic John J. Harvey fireboat that served the FDNY from 1931 to 1994, carnival rides, live music, arts and crafts and a fireworks show at dusk Oct. 14. The festival runs 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 14 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 15.
More info 516-455-3179, theoysterfestival.org
PATCHOGUE’S FALL BEER FEST
11 Railroad Ave., Patchogue
The festival features more than 25 vendors, including many local breweries, DJ, unlimited samples, raffles and giveaways; 21 and older, 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at Burgerology.
More info $50; burgerologypatchoguefallbeerfest2023.eventbrite.com
HALLOWEEN IN THE PLAZA
Long Beach
Trick or treating around Kennedy Plaza in front of City Hall on West Park Avenue features live music, children's art station and handcrafted art, plus a costume parade and dance party at 11 a.m. The event beings at 10 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m., Oct. 28.
More info 516-476-2473, artsintheplaza.com
GREAT JACK-O'-LANTERN SPECTACULAR SAIL
North Babylon
A floating pumpkin festival with inflatables, balloon twisting, a children's spooky den, trick or treating, games and funny photos. The first 50 carved pumpkins received will be placed on flotation devices and lit with candles and then sailed from the back of kayaks around Belmont Lake at dusk (6:15 p.m.). The event runs 3 to 6 p.m., Oct. 28.
More info 631-321-3510, parks.ny.gov
HAUNTED BOOS-EUM AND FESTIVAL
301 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor
Annual not-so-scary haunted museum with hands-on activities, a spooky animal zoo and crafts, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 at The Whaling Museum and Education Center of Cold Spring Harbor; $20 children ($25 at the door), $8 for adults, $6 for seniors.
More info 631-367-3418, cshwhalingmuseum.org
THE NUTTY IRISHMAN
323 Main St., Farmingdale
This restaurant and tavern has long been a source for nightlife, and the fall will see bands playing at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Pups and Pies, a dog-friendly event, is being held on Sundays beginning at 3 p.m.; guests can make their own pizza and enjoy live acoustic music from 3 to 6 p.m. Oktoberfest will be held Oct. 6-7 with live music starting early, drink specials and a special menu that includes bratwurst. A Halloween pop-up event for ages 21 and older is in the works for the last two weeks of October: Dress in costume with a different theme each weekend, and enjoy drink specials and late-night food items. And don’t miss the country-themed Halloween party on Halloween night with line dancing and a DJ spinning country music.
More info 516-293-9700, thenuttyirishman.com
COOPER BLUFF
5 Bay Ave., Oyster Bay
This waterfront bar is kicking off its fall beverage lineup by mid-September, with butter beer and hot spiked cider, as well as other warm cocktails plus Oktoberfest and pumpkin beers. Guests can order fall-themed desserts, and everything can be enjoyed around fire pits. The spot will host its annual IrishFest Sept. 30, with Brooklyn Bards (2 to 6 p.m.), and performances from Irish step dancers during the day; corned beef sandwiches, Guinness beer on tap and other fare will be available to purchase. The annual Cooper Bluff Oktoberfest returns Oct. 7 (starting at noon), featuring live music, Bavarian dancers and German food plus beer, cocktails and slushies. Oct. 14-15 marks the return of Oyster Fest to Oyster Bay, and the spot will be hosting live music plus costumed characters for meet-and-greet with kids.
INFO 516-296-8485, cooperbluff.com
Farms, nurseries and farm stands to visit
Farms, nurseries and farm stands to visit
HICKS NURSERIES
100 Jericho Tpke., Westbury
Shop for pumpkins, home décor, houseplants and gardening supplies, then visit Otto the Ghost. He'll be featured in a new, animated story called “Otto’s New Neighbor" daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 29. To take a picture with a friendly Otto, come on weekends or Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m.
The pumpkin competition returns to Hicks at 11 a.m. Oct. 15. In the past, some pumpkins have clocked in above 1,000 pounds. In addition, Hicks will host its annual pet parade at 5 p.m. Oct. 18. Participants are welcome to bring their dogs, cats, fish and birds dressed in costume for the parade.
More info 516-334-0066, hicksnurseries.com
WHITE POST FARMS
250 Old Country Rd., Melville
Autumn fun continues every weekend (and Indigenous Peoples Day) through Oct. 29 at the White Post Farms fall festival. Guests can take hayrides, pick pumpkins, feed animals, enjoy pony rides and check out live entertainment. The venue’s taco shack and BBQ smokehouse will have food for purchase, while snacks include roasted corn and apple cider doughnuts.
More info Tickets are $34.95 on weekends; $28.95 on weekdays; 15 months and younger are free; 631-351-9373, whitepostfarms.com
ALBERT H. SCHMITT FAMILY FARMS ON BAGATELLE
6 Bagatelle Rd., Dix Hills
Fall at this farm features hayrides, pumpkin picking and animal train rides daily through November. There's also a pumpkin house — a structure lined with the orange squash for photo-ops. Admission is free; the pumpkin patch is $5 to enter. Guests can purchase hot apple cider, homegrown roasted corn, snickerdoodle breads, fresh baked pies and the farm’s signature apple cider doughnuts as well as apple pie Moscow mule mocktails. Also available are planters, cornstalks, hay bales and fall décor plus flowers grown in the venue’s greenhouses.
More info 631-549-3276, schmittsonbagatelle.com
KERBER'S FARM
309 W. Pulaski Rd., Huntington
Known for its cheddar-buttermilk biscuits, the farm is home to a pair of sheep, plus bunnies, chickens, ducks and goats. The farm school offers classes in the works for the fall for guests of all ages and camps for kids. Customers can look forward to pumpkins growing in the garden and apple cider doughnuts and hot apple cider.
More info 631-423-4400, kerbersfarm.com
Central Long Island wineries
Central Long Island wineries
HARMONY VINEYARDS
169 Harbor Rd., Head of the Harbor
This winery north of Stony Brook is set to stay open all year and will host live music Saturday afternoons. Look for its annual Halloween party Oct. 28, followed by a fall music festival Nov. 4 (guests can purchase wine, hot apple cider and food including apple cider doughnuts). November brings trivia nights Fridays at 8. Movies will be shown Fridays at sunset through October, weather-permitting.
More info 631-291-9900, harmonyvineyards.com
DEL VINO VINEYARDS
29 Norwood Rd., Northport
The fall is an excellent time to visit this family-friendly winery, as its scenic grounds change with the season. Enjoy live music from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
More info 844-335-8466, delvinovineyards.com
INSIEME WINES
3333 Lawson Blvd., Oceanside
Boutique winery and tasting room offers wine made and bottled on-site. Fruit is sourced from artisanal farms in the East End and beyond. Menu includes imported cured meat and cheese charcuterie boards, artisanal flatbreads and other imported delicacies for purchase. No outside food allowed. Specials are available every Thursday night; the winery also offers live music and other events.
More info 516-696-3300, insiemewines.com
LOUGHLIN VINEYARD
299 Middle Rd., Sayville
Tucked behind the Meadow Croft estate, this hidden winery is open 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Try the cheese boxes and look for the newly released 2021 Stainless Steel Chardonnay, which joins its cabernet sauvignon, merlot, rosé, and South Bay Breeze Blush. A Halloween costume contest is held all day on Oct. 28 with live music; the best costume will win a Loughlin Vineyard gift basket.
More info 631-589-0027, loughlinvineyardny.com
FIRE ISLAND VINES
17 East Main St., Bay Shore
Located on Main Street in Bay Shore, Fire Island Vines serves wines from local vineyards Osprey's Dominion, McCall Wines and its own locally made label. Stop by the indoor tasting room for Greek-inspired small plates like gyros, tapas, thin crust pizzettes and charcuterie boards. Guests can also enjoy flights of any combination of four beverages (wine, craft beer, cider and sangria). The winery also hosts cooking, pottery and candle making classes as well as food and wine pairings on select dates (fee for events; tickets required; check calendar). Friday is happy hour from 1 to 7 p.m. with drink and food specials. Catch live music by local artists from 7 to 10 p.m. on the weekends.
More info 631-647-9010, fireislandvines.com
Enjoy a beer at a brewery or beer garden
Enjoy a beer at a brewery or beer garden
GREAT SOUTH BAY BREWERY
25 Drexel Dr., Bay Shore
Salute the beginning of fall with Splashing Pumpkin, a pumpkin ale at the Great South Bay Brewery. Check out live music Fridays through Sundays, trivia on Tuesdays and bingo on Wednesdays. Cornhole and dart leagues play several nights a week (through LI-Kick, li-kick.com). Look out for a ticketed Moonlight Market event on Oct. 7 that will host more than 100 vendors plus food trucks and live entertainment, then come back Oct. 27 for the annual Halloween costume soiree.
More info 631-392-8472, greatsouthbaybrewery.com
BRIGHT EYE BEER CO.
50 W. Park Ave., Long Beach
This Long Beach brewery serves up Oktoberfest beer, as well as a pumpkin offering and a wet hop (made with recently harvested hops) brew.
More info 516-543-5736, brighteyebeerco.com
PLATTDUETSCHE PARK
1132 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square
Look for Oktoberfest-inspired events weekends Oct. 1 through Oct. 14, which will see German oompah bands live in its biergarten plus authentic German dancing and a special menu and beers ($5 admission fee). Then, the Long Island Irish Festival celebrates Irish culture with food, music, dancing and a Catholic Mass on Oct. 15 ($20 in advance $25 day of ages 12 and older). Other slated gatherings include live music on Thanksgiving Eve ($5), and the venue’s traditional German Christkindl Markt Christmas fair (includes a visit from Santa) is scheduled for Nov. 25-26.
More info 516-354-3131, parkrestaurant.com
SIX HARBORS BREWING COMPANY
243 New York Ave., Huntington
Look for four styles of pumpkin beers (a porter, an IPA, a patch ale and a light ale) and German beers (a dunkelweizen, a doppelbock, a helles lager and kolsch). Autumn events include trivia nights, live music from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sundays and an open mic night on the first Friday of the month. Special occasions will include a beer and wine tent, hosted by the brewery, at Huntington’s Fall Festival on Oct. 6-9 at Heckscher Park, a jack-o'-lantern carving event Oct. 11 ($12 for a pumpkin and a pint, bring your own carving tools), a Halloween dog costume party and parade (Oct. 29) and a ticketed comedy night (Nov. 8).
More info 631-470-1560, sixharborsbrewingcompany.com
SOUTH SHORE CRAFT BREWERY
3505 Hampton Rd., Oceanside
Celebrate the fourth anniversary of the brewery with a party on Oct. 14, plus live music every Friday and Saturday night. The fall also brings special releases including Pumpkin Time (a spiced imperial pumpkin ale), ShoreToberfest (German style-marzen), Lederfest (a Festbier lager), Jack got Toasted (a marshmallow porter) and Cinnabun Cider (cinnamon apple cider). Look for three barrel-aged beers: Russian imperial stout in a whiskey barrel, Gingerbread Amber Ale in a cherry brandy barrel and a barley wine ale in a rye whiskey barrel. Smokey Joe’s BBQ food truck is permanently located on-site and is open daily.
More info 516-388-6685, southshorecraftbrewery.com
PO'BOY BREWERY
200 Wilson St., Port Jefferson Station
This Port Jefferson Station spot has lots of seasonal suds out for the fall, including its Pumpkin Out malt-forward ale (served with or without a cinnamon or sugar rim), the Crisp-Bee Apple Pie (hard cider made with Honeycrisp apples and cinnamon), Jacked Up'D (coffee pumpkin spice beer) and the new Po’Fest (an Oktoberfest beer). Look for the return of the Po'boy costume-required Halloween bash on Oct. 28 and a Thanksgiving Eve party Nov. 22.
More info 631-828-1131, poboybrewery.com
BLUE POINT BREWING COMPANY
225 W. Main St., Patchogue
Free live music continues Thursdays through Sundays. Oct. 20 brings a throwback release of Beach Plum Gose (a twist on a traditional German-style sour ale), with live music from Easy Chief. The annual Cask Ales Festival is set for Nov. 4, and a throwback release of No Apologies happens Nov. 17 with live music from Miles to Dayton; Nov. 22 kicks off the Holiday Market, during which vendors visit the brewery with various items for sale and continues through December.
More info 631-627-8292, bluepointbrewing.com
OYSTER BAY BREWING CO.
36 Audrey Ave., Oyster Bay
A visit to this tap room in historic Oyster Bay, known for its signature Islanders-inspired Barn Rocker ale, will sees the release of its pumpkin ale in early fall,, then a yearlong barrel-aged beer in November, as well as some commemorative beers.
More info 516-802-5546, oysterbaybrewing.com
DARK HORSE TAVERN
12 S. Park Ave., Rockville Centre
This pub provides a buoyant crowd and a laid-back, Old World-style place to mingle, watch a game and enjoy bar food. Specializing in craft beer, it also features a large courtyard that's open all year.
More info 516-442-5477, darkhorservc.com; Additional locations at 273 Main St. in Farmingdale and 1029A Park Blvd. in Massapequa Park.
GARDEN SOCIAL
1964 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow
Outside, a landscaped "beer garden" sits beneath a towering cedar pergola. The 20-plus taps feature Long Island and New York State beers almost exclusively, and there are even more craft beers in bottles and cans.
More info 516-750-5338, gardensocialli.com
PROST GRILL & GARTEN
Prost’s patio with three picnic tables is part of the restaurant's sudsy appeal, furthered by Spaten Oktoberfest and Hofbräu Original. The main dining area sports tables made from old bowling alley wood, the German eagle flag, the blue-and-white banner of Bavaria and a hearty menu with wursts, burgers and chicken wings.
More info 652 Franklin Ave., Garden City, 516-427-5656, prostgrill.com
ROOT + BRANCH
360 Marconi Blvd., Copiague
The entrance to this eight-tank brewery, converted from an old wood shop, is located on Railroad Avenue. The brewery has beers on tap and in cans. The outdoor beer garden consists of picnic tables with umbrellas for up to six people. Enjoy wood-fired pies from a pizza truck Thursday through Sunday. Order from a local restaurant or bring in food Monday through Wednesday only.
More info rootandbranchbrewing.com
Go pumpkin picking
Go pumpkin picking
ANDREWS FAMILY FARM
1038 Sound Ave., Wading River
The farm is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 with u-pick pumpkins, specialty gourds, straw bales, cornstalks, pies, vegetables, fall plants, apples, mums and Montauk daisies; roasted corn on weekends.
More info 631-929-0038, andrewsfamilyfarm.com
ALBERT H. SCHMITT FAMILY FARMS
6 Bagatelle Rd., Dix Hills
The family farm is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday and holidays through Nov. 5. Pumpkin patch ($5) includes the Giant Pumpkin House, duck races and photo opportunities, singing hayride ($4) and animal train ride ($7). Fall festival runs daily through Nov. 5 (including Columbus Day) with u-pick pumpkins, apple cider doughnuts, roasted corn, baked pies, candy apples, hot apple cider, apple pie Moscow mule mocktails, apples, Holy Schmitt’s horseradish, fall décor, hay bales, cornstalks, gourds and pumpkins.
More info 631-549-3276, schmittsonbagatelle.com
BB AND GG FARM & NURSERY
625 N. Country Rd., St. James
The farm and nursery is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends and holidays through Oct. 31. Visitors can pick pumpkins, try a corn maze (fee) and hayrides (fee). Roasted corn, gourds and ornamental plants are for sale.
More info 631-862-9182
BRIGHTWATERS FARMS AND NURSERY
1624 Manatuck Blvd., Bay Shore
The farm and nursery is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends and holidays through Oct. 29 for u-pick pumpkins and the general store. Fall festival (fee) includes hayrides (fee) weekends through Oct. 29, weather permitting.
More info 631-665-5411, brightwatersfarms.com
ELWOOD PUMPKIN FARM
1500 E. Jericho Tpke., Huntington
Visitors can enjoy a corn maze, a wagon ride around the Christmas tree farm, u-pick pumpkins, white and orange, pink, exotic pumpkins and gourds, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends and Columbus Day through Oct. 29; 3 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday starting Oct. 2 through Oct. 31.
More info 631-368-8626, elwoodpumpkinfarm.com
F&W SCHMITT FARMS
26 Pinelawn Rd., Melville
The farm is open noon to 5 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 30 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends and Columbus Day for farm stand, u-pick pumpkins and vegetables.
INFO 631-271-3276, schmittfarms.com
FINK’S COUNTRY FARM
6242 Middle Country Rd., Wading River
The farm stand is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Dec. 23. Visitors can enjoy the fall festival (fee) 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends and holidays through Oct. 29 featuring a corn maze, hayrides, animal farm, live music (noon to 4 p.m.), character appearances, pony rides, apple cannon, playground and u-pick pumpkins. There is also a farm stand with roasted corn, apple cider doughnuts, hot cider, cornstalks, mums, produce, straw bales and holiday decorations available for purchase.
More info 631-886-2272, finksfarm.com
GLOVER FARMS
633 Victory Ave., Brookhaven
Visitors can pick pumpkins, try the corn maze and take a hayride, 2 to 6 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends and holidays through Oct 31. The farm also includes children’s activities, a picnic area, farm animals, snack bar and farm stand with vegetables, mums, cornstalks and fall decorations.
More info 631-286-7876, gloverfarmsbrookhaven.com
LENNY BRUNO FARMS
740 Wading River Rd. (LIE Exit 69S), Manorville
The farm is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday through the weekend after Thanksgiving (Nov. 24-26) for produce. The farm hosts a fall festival (fee) 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekends through Oct. 29. The farm also features pumpkins, corn maze, play area, photo-ops, hayrides, farm stand, roasted corn, mums, cornstalks, hay bales.
More info 631-591-3592, lennybrunofarms.com
LEWIN FARMS
812 Sound Ave., Calverton
Visitors can pick pumpkins 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekends and Columbus Day through Oct. 29. The farm also sells specialty gourds, squash, straw bales, cornstalks and roasted corn weekends and holidays. Try to escape the nearly 5-acre corn maze: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekends and holidays through Oct. 29, weather permitting.
More info 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com
MAY’S FARM STAND
6361 Rte. 25A, Wading River
The farm stand is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. Visitors can pick pumpkins, gourds and buy straw bales, cornstalks, mums and fall plants. The fall festival (weekends only) features hayrides and 2-acre corn maze, roasted corn, pies, music and costumed characters.
More info 631-929-6654, maysfarmny.com
ROTTKAMP’S FOX HOLLOW FARM
2287 Sound Ave., Calverton
The farm stand is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday to Monday through Oct. 30. The spot offers pumpkin picking, children’s play area and soft ice cream for purchase is available on weekends 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends and holidays through Oct. 29.
More info 631-727-1786
WATERDRINKER FAMILY FARM AND GARDEN
663 Wading River Rd., at South Street, Manorville
The family farm and garden is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. The spot features a farm stand and Gift Barn with roasted corn, pies, fresh lemonade, locally made baked goods, gifts, souvenirs and fall plants for purchase. A fall festival runs daily through Oct. 31 with u-pick pumpkins, corn maze, tractor pedal cars, barnyard animals, mini golf, obstacle course, jumbo jump pad, sunflower fields and hayrides (weekends only).
More info 631-878-8653, water-drinker.com
WINDY ACRES FARM
3810 Middle Country Rd., Calverton
The farm is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. Visitors can pick pumpkins, gourds and purchase cornstalks, candy apples, apple cider doughnuts, roasted corn and mums. Try to escape the corn maze (fee).
More info 631-727-4554
WHITE POST FARMS
250 Old Country Rd., Melville
The farm is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 31 for u-pick pumpkins, animal farm and hay rides ($28.95). The fall festival ($34.95) is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends and holidays through Oct. 29.
More info 631-351-9373, whitepostfarms.com
Leaf peeping at historic houses, arboretums
Leaf peeping at historic houses, arboretums
OLD WESTBURY GARDENS
71 Old Westbury Rd., Old Westbury
The 20th-century mansion is surrounded by more than 200 acres of sweeping lawns, lakes and formal gardens, like the world-famous Walled Garden, rose garden, cottage garden and wooded trails. Café in the Woods offers a selection of sandwiches, salads and beverages. The gardens will become a paradise for pooches Oct. 28-29 for the annual dog-friendly weekend, which concludes with a parade and costume contest at 3 p.m. Oct. 29 (register by 2:30 p.m.). Westbury House tours include a behind-the-scenes look at the servant’s wing (tour tickets, $14-$21). A self-guided tour of the English country house, including the rich entry hall with its elegantly painted ceiling, is available Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. .
More info Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily (closed Tue.) through Oct 31. House closes from 1 to 1:40 p.m. daily. 516-333-0048, oldwestburygardens.org; $15 (advance purchase currently required), $13 ages 62 and older, $8 ages 7-17
BAYARD CUTTING ARBORETUM
440 Montauk Hwy., Great River
This state park is a popular spot for its stroller-friendly paved paths that travel through the four-season garden and evergreen collections, showcasing century-old Spanish firs and holly trees. Don't miss the pebbled path for a breezy walk that hugs the Connetquot River, where you might see ospreys, swans, ducks and turtles.
More info Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, (early fall and spring), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (late fall and winter); 631-581-1002, bayardcuttingarboretum.com; $8 per vehicle (April-November).
PLANTING FIELDS ARBORETUM
1395 Planting Fields Rd., Oyster Bay
The 409-acre estate offers a spectacular display of foliage, including a maple tree collection with about 100 different types along with showstopping dahlias in bloom, typically from mid-September through October. The Synoptic Garden's 5 acres of trees and shrubs, some of which produce berries in the fall, will show off their striking tones as well. The displays in the Main Greenhouse are also a must-see.
More info Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; 516-922-9200, plantingfields.org; $8 parking weekends and holidays through Nov. 19.
SANDS POINT PRESERVE
127 Middle Neck Rd., Sands Point
Choose from six trails that wind through the 216 acres of the old Guggenheim estate. The trails vary in length from a quarter-mile to 1 mile and feature a mix of landscaped gardens and wooded areas that flourish with fall colors. The site hosts family-friendly guided nature walks and self-guided nature and birding walks year-round.
More info Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 5; 516-571-7901, thesandspointpreserve.com; $15 parking.
ROBERT F. ENCH TEACHING GARDENS
2350 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale
The gardens at Farmingdale State College are maintained by the Horticulture Department as a resource to enhance student learning and for surrounding communities to explore.The Teaching Gardens at Farmingdale consist of bright blooms and colorful foliage in the fall. Hidden water features and benches allow visitors to relax in nature. Visitors can park in lot No. 2 and enter the gardens through the main gates.
More info Dawn-dusk daily, through Nov. 1. 934-420-2000, farmingdale.edu; free, weekdays visitors must obtain a temporary parking permit from the university police
HOFSTRA ARBORETUM
129 Hofstra University, Hempstead
Spread across the 238-acre campus, with a pinetum and a greenway. A sensory garden features tactile and aromatic plants at wheelchair level. The Sondra Rubin Mack Garden, a New American garden on the north campus, features easy-care perennials and a bird sanctuary (open during guided tours only). Gothic labyrinth made from 40 feet of circular granite with parterre and knot garden; take a self-guided tour or call for guided group tours.
More info Dawn-dusk daily. 516-463-6623, hofstra.edu/arboretum; free
JOHN P. HUMES JAPANESE STROLL GARDEN
Dogwood Lane and Oyster Bay Road, Mill Neck
The 7 acre garden includes elements that follow Japanese aesthetic principles, offering visitors a Zen experience. The garden also features bamboo groves, moss, a waterfall that empties into a koi pond and stepping stones control the speed at which visitors move through the landscape, encouraging moment-to-moment reflection.
More info 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat. and 1 to 5 p.m. Sun., May 6-Oct. 29; 516-922-1028, northshorelandalliance.org; free
PINELAWN MEMORIAL PARK AND ARBORETUM
2030 Wellwood Ave., Farmingdale
The park and arboretum features an open and expansive landscape with hundreds of acres of manicured grounds, architecture, flowing bronze fountains and flower-lined public walking trails. A map of the arboretum can be picked up at the main office building. The memorial gardens offer a scenic view where visitors can reflect upon their loved ones.
More info Open 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through Oct., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. through March. 631-249-6100, pinelawn.com; free
CLARK BOTANIC GARDEN
193 I.U. Willets Rd., Albertson
The 12 acres of specialty gardens, roses, day lilies, rock garden, herbs, butterfly garden, conifers. Set among three brook-fed ponds and curving paths with an apiary. Variety of garden-related items, honey and pollen sold in the gift shop. Dogs are not permitted. A number of special events are held throughout the year. Community garden beds and tours available.
More info 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily Nov.-March. 516-869-7635, clarkbotanic.org; free
Get spooked at a haunted house
Get spooked at a haunted house
AMERICAN AIRPOWER MUSEUM'S HAUNTED HANGAR SPOOKTACULAR
Intensity: Nonscary to scary
Mingle with ghosts, goblins, ghouls, skeletons, vampires and witches in a hangar that is decorated and transformed into a horror house with dry ice fog, spider webs and flying bats along with haunted planes and scary pilots. 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 28.
More info $15, $10 ages 5-12; 1230 New Hwy., Farmingdale; Hangar 3; 631-293-6398, americanairpowermuseum.org
'ASYLUM, A LOVE STORY'
Intensity: Scary
Explore the immersive theatrical Halloween performance, “Asylum, A Love Story.” 7 to 9 p.m. or 9:30 to 11:30 p.m., Oct. 13-15, 19-22, 26-27 and 31; for ages 21 and older.
More info $140, 127 Middle Neck Rd., Sands Point; 516-570-2261, sandspointpreserveconservancy.org
BAITING HOLLOWEEN
Intensity: Not so scary
The bash features a hayride, pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting, games, a bounce house and crafts. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 21, 22 and 28.
More info $15 ages 5-15, $8 for adults; includes hot dog and soda; Baiting Hollow Scout Camp, 1774 Sound Ave., Calverton, 631-727-1614, sccbsa.org
BAYVILLE SCREAM PARK
Intensity: Very scary
This North Shore mainstay has six haunted attractions that bring thrills and chills. New this season are three secret bars hidden inside the haunted houses. Hours vary through Nov. 5.
More info $33.75-$59.75; 8 Bayville Ave., Bayville; 516-624-4678, bayvillescreampark.com
CHAMBERS OF HELL
Intensity: Very scary
Take on the Trilogy of Fear as this three-part haunt will leave you with permanent nightmares, compliments of the live actors from the creepy cast. 8 p.m. weekdays, 7 p.m. weekends through Oct. 31.
More info From $80 admits 2; 1745 Express Dr. N., Hauppauge; 631-686-4424, chambersofhell.com
DARK NIGHT HALLOWEEN WORLD
Intensity: Scary
Check out the seven haunted houses plus a food court, flea market, live bands on Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 13-15, 20-22 and 27-31.
More info $35, $50 VIP fast pass; Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville; 516-514-4792, darknightli.com
DARKNESS RISING HAUNTED ATTRACTION
Intensity: Scary
This season, discover the witches that haunt a village from the 1600s and witness Jack the Ripper on the loose in London. 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, 6 to 10 p.m. Sun., 7 to 10 p.m. weekdays; through Oct. 31.
More info $35 includes entry into two haunted houses, $50 fast pass; 800 Chettic Ave., Copiague; 516-799-4747, darknessrising.org
DEEPWELLS HAUNTED MANSION
Intensity: Very scary
This historic haunt features 16 rooms of horror plus a twisted trail through the Fairytale Forest. While you wait, check out the paranormal investigator, real spirits/ghost encounters, live actors, vendors, snacks, photo-ops, plus classic horror movies showing on an outdoor movie screen. 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 13- 14, 20-21 and 27-28.
More info $20 advance, $30 at the door; Deepwells Farm County Park, corner of Moriches Road and Route 25A, St. James; 631-862-2808, deepwellshauntedmansion.com
GATEWAY HAUNTED PLAYHOUSE
Intensity: Very scary
Live characters, three-dimensional environment created and built by the Gateway’s design and production team. Weekends and select weekdays through Nov. 4; best for ages 13 and older (younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult).
More info $40 online, $50 at the door; $55 online or $65 at the door for a fast pass; 215 S. Country Rd., Bellport; 631-286-1133, fearli.com
GATEWAY’S NOT-SO-SCARY ADVENTURE
Intensity: Not so scary
The not-so-scary adventure features walk-through, hay bale maze, pumpkin bouncer, face painting and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-29. Best for ages 3 and older.
More info $20; 215 S. Country Rd., Bellport; 631-286-1133, thegateway.org
SCHMITTS FARM HAUNT
Intensity: Scary
This haunted farm house features a clown takeover night, a slasher night and a lights-out lantern night as well as a haunted corn trail and ax-throwing. 7 p.m. Oct. 5-8, 13-15, 20-22, 26-31.
More info $39.99-$41.99; F&W Schmitt Farms, 26 Pinelawn Rd., Melville; 631-271-3276, schmittsfarmhaunt.com
Dare to dine at a haunted restaurant
Dare to dine at a haunted restaurant
KATIE'S OF SMITHTOWN
145 W. Main St., Smithtown
Featured on an episode of Travel Channel's "Ghost Adventures" and A&E's "The Paranormal State," The restaurant, once a hospital, hotel and also a store, has been known to have a "creepy" stairwell, basement and a men's restroom where staffers have spotted seen a male figure in a derby hat walk into. Shifting spirits, a floating soda gun and other supernatural occurrences add to the list of ghostly activities. The bar also offers live music and karaoke, open Monday-Saturday.
More info 631-360-8556, katiesofsmithtown.com
HAUNTED HOUSE OF HAMBURGERS
330 Fulton St., Farmingdale
For a not-so-scary Halloween-themed meal, head to this eatery, where it's Halloween all year-round at this spooky eatery and costumes are welcome. Patrons can spot classic characters like Dracula and the Mummy. Festive menu items to try include Horror-Q burger, Haunted House fries and a Blue Monster mocktail.
More info 516-777-1031, hhhamburgers.com
HARBOR MIST RESTAURANT
105 Harbor Rd., Cold Spring Harbor
Legend has it that there's a ghost in the historic restaurant, built in the early 1800s. The establishment was originally a bar frequented by local and cross-sound whalers. Back in the day, the second floor was a brothel and nowadays functioning as the Harbor Mist Restaurant, and it's said ghosts from that era still lurk around on second floor. The restaurant serves Italian American food. with a seafood flair and is open for lunch and dinner daily from noon-9 p.m.
More info 631-659-3888, harbormistrestaurantli.com