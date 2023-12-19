Ice skating rinks on Long Island

You can practice your spins, jumps and crossovers on local ice — or just attempt to stay upright — at indoor, outdoor and temporary ice skating rinks around Long Island.

INDOOR ICE RINKS

Skaters at Andrew Stergiopoulos Ice Rink in Great Neck. Credit: Howard Simmons

ANDREW STERGIOPOULOS ICE RINK AT PARKWOOD SPORTS COMPLEX

65 Arrandale Ave., Great Neck

Season: Through mid-June. Hours: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Mon., 10 a.m.-noon and 12:30-2:30 p.m. Tue., 9:30-11:30 a.m., 12-2 p.m. and 2:15-4:30 p.m. Wed., 10 a.m.-noon and 12:30-2:30 p.m. Thurs., 12:30-2:30 p.m., 3-5 p.m. and 7:45-9:45 p.m. Fri., 12-1:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. Sat., 12:15-1:45 p.m., 3:15-4:45 p.m. and 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sun. Public sessions open to Great Neck Park District residents and nonresidents. Skating programs/private lessons available. Fee: Residents with park pass: $9, $7 ages 16 and younger; nonresidents: $15, $10 ages 16 and younger; $5 skate rental. More info: 516-487-2975, gnparks.org

CANTIAGUE PARK INDOOR ICE RINK

480 W. John St., Hicksville

Season: Oct. through April. Hours: 1-3 p.m. Mon., Wed., Fri. and Sat. plus 3:30-5:30 p.m. Fri. Fee: Nassau County residents with Leisure Pass: $10, $6 ages 4-17; nonresidents: $15, $10 ages 4-17; $5 skate rental. More info: 516-571-7058 or 516-571-7056, nassaucountyny.gov

DIX HILLS PARK ICE RINK

575 Vanderbilt Pkwy., Dix Hills

Season: All year. Hours: 10 a.m.-noon Mon-Wed., 10 a.m.-noon and 3:45-5:15 p.m. Thurs., 10 a.m.-noon, 3:45-5:15 p.m. (also 8:15-10:15 p.m. early Nov.-April) Fri., 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Sat., 11:45-12:45 p.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Sun. Camps, lessons and hockey leagues. Fee: Residents with park pass: public sessions $9, $7 ages 17 and younger; nonresidents: $15, $10 ages 17 and younger ; $5 skate rental. Online reservations recommended. More info: 631-462-5883, huntingtonny.gov/parks

FREEPORT RECREATION CENTER

130 E. Merrick Rd., Freeport

Season: All year. Hours: 3:30-4:45 p.m. Thurs., 7:30-9 p.m. Fri., 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sun.; Stick and Puck shoot 1:15-4:15 p.m. Fri. ($10). Public sessions Nov.-May; puck shoots (Sept.-June). Fee: Residents with Freeport Recreation Card: $6 nonresident guest: $10; $4 skate rental. More info: 516-377-2314, freeportny.gov

ICELAND

3345 Hillside Ave., New Hyde Park

Season: All year. Hours: Open Fri.-Sun. and holiday, school vacation in December, call for hours; 12:15-1:45 p.m. Sat., 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Sun. Jan.-Feb. Group lessons, hockey clinics, public sessions and figure skating, hockey games. Fee: $12, $10 ages 10 and younger; $6 skate rental. More info: 516-746-1100, icelandlongisland.com

LONG BEACH ICE ARENA

150 W. Bay Dr., Long Beach

Season: All year. Hours: 1:30-3 p.m. Sat., 12:15-1:45 p.m. Sun. through May 1. Skating lessons, adult and youth hockey program, freestyle sessions for figure skaters. Fee: $10, $5 skate rental and $5 walker rentals. $20 for figure skating freestyle. More info: 516-705-7385, longbeachny.gov

NEWBRIDGE ARENA

2600 Newbridge Rd., Bellmore

Season: All year. Public sessions, skating lessons, youth hockey programs, police and fire league. Hours: Winter schedule through March 1: 4-6 p.m. Wed., 8-10 a.m. Thurs., 8:30-10:30 a.m., 4-6 p.m. and 8-10 p.m. Fri., 12:30-2:30 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Fee: Town of Hempstead Park residents: public sessions: $7 weekdays, $9 weekends; nonresidents: $9 weekdays, $11 weekends; $5 skate rental. Check website for holiday admission and weekday special rates. More info: 516-783-6181, newbridgearena.com

NORTHWELL HEALTH ICE CENTER AT EISENHOWER PARK

Eisenhower County Park, East Meadow

Season: All year. Two indoor rinks, one outdoor rink. Learn-to-skate program, lessons. Fee: Public sessions $15; $5 skate rental. More info: 516-441-0070, northwellhealthicecenter.com

PECONIC ICE RINKS

Veterans Memorial Park, 5789 Middle Country Rd., Calverton

Season: All year. Hours: 8:15-10:15 p.m. Fri. with DJ Skate, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sat., 1:50-4:50 p.m. Sun. Check website for additional days. Indoor rink with learn to skate program, clinics, youth and adult hockey leagues. Fee: Public sessions $15, $11 ages 5-12; $6 skate rental. More Info: peconicicerinks.com, info@peconichockey.org

PORT WASHINGTON SKATING CENTER

70 Seaview Blvd., Port Washington

Season: All year. Hours: 2:30-4 p.m. Mon., 2:30-4:30 p.m. Wed., 1-4 p.m. Fri., 2:15-3:45 p.m. Sat. and Sun. Reserve tickets in advance and register for time sessions on website. Additional hours on school holidays and vacations. Fee: $18; $5 skate rental. More info: 516-484-6800, pwskating.com

THE RINX AT HIDDEN POND PARK

660 Terry Rd., inside Hidden Pond Park, Hauppauge

Season: All year. Hours: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 4-5:45 p.m. Tue.-Wed., 8:15-10:15 p.m. Fri., noon-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through June 30. Check website for summer schedule. Fee: $13 weekdays, $15 weekends, holidays and school vacation; $11 weekdays, $12 weekends, holidays and school vacation, ages 11 and younger. $16 on Fri. night. $7 skate rental. More info: 631-232-3222, TheRinx.com

SUPERIOR ICE RINK

270 Indian Head Rd., Kings Park

Season: All year. Hours: 8:30-10:30 p.m. Fri., 12:30-2:30 p.m. weekends. Check website for additional hours on school holidays and vacation scheduling. Public skate, hockey, lessons, pro shop, snack bar, parties. Fee: $10; $15 Fri. nights; $5 skate rental. More info: 631-269-3900, superioricerink.com

TOWN OF OYSTER BAY ICE SKATING CENTER

1001 Stewart Ave., Bethpage

Season: All year. Hours: 4-6 p.m. Mon. and Wed., 10 a.m.-noon Tue. and Thur., 4-5:30 p.m. and 8:30-10:30 p.m. Fri., 2:45-5:45 p.m. Sat., 2-5 p.m. Sun. through April 1. Check website for additional hours on school holidays and vacation scheduling. Fee: Residents: $7, $6 ages 5-17, $4 ages 2-4; nonresidents: $11, $9 ages 5-17, $6 ages 2-4; $5 skate rental. More info: 516-433-7465, oysterbaytown.com/ice

OUTDOOR ICE RINKS

Skaters at the Rinx at Wyandanch Plaza in Wyandanch. Credit: Linda Rosier

BUCKSKILL WINTER CLUB

178 Buckskill Rd., East Hampton

Season: December through mid-March. Hours: Vary, check website for peak and off peak hours. Outdoor NHL-size ice rink, public skating, classes, lessons, hockey leagues. Fee: $33 ($25 off peak); $27 ages 5-16 ($20 off peak); $15 ages 4 and younger; $10 skate rental ages 16 and older, $5 ages 4 and younger. More Info: 631-324-2243, buckskillwinterclub.com

CHRISTOPHER MORLEY PARK ICE RINK

500 Searingtown Rd., Roslyn-North Hills

Season: Early-Dec. through early-March, weather permitting. Hours: 1:15-3:15 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Mon.-Wed.; 1:15-3:15, 4-6 and 7-9 p.m. Fri.; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1:15-3:15 p.m., 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Sat.; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1:15-3:15 p.m., 4-6 p.m. Sun. Puck sessions: 5-6:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. Thur., 6:30-8:00 p.m. Sun. Outdoor ice rink, public sessions. Fee: Valid Leisure Pass fee for Nassau County residents: $10, $6 ages 4-17; nonresidents: $15, $10 ages 4-17; $5 skate rentals; puck shooting: $10 resident, $20, nonresident. More info: 516-571-8113, nassaucountyny.gov

GRANT PARK ICE RINK

Broadway and Sheridan Avenue, Hewlett

Season: Late-Nov. through mid-March, weather permitting. Hours: 1:15-3:15 p.m. Mon. and Thur., 1:15-3:15 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Wed., 1:15 p.m.-3:15 p.m., 4 p.m.-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Fri., 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1:15-3:15 p.m., 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Sat., 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1:15-3:15 p.m., 4-6 p.m. Sun. Puck shooting sessions: 4-5:30 p.m. Mon. and Thur. Fee: Valid Leisure Pass fee for Nassau County residents: $10, $6 ages 4-17; nonresidents: $15, $10 ages 4-17; $5 skate rentals; puck shooting: $10 resident, $20 nonresident. More info: 516-571-7821, nassaucountyny.gov

MARJORIE R. POST COMMUNITY PARK

Unqua and Merrick roads, Massapequa

Season: Nov. 24 through Feb. weather permitting. Hours: 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Fri.; 1-3 p.m., 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Sat.; 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Sun. Additional days and hours during the week of Dec. 24 (Closed Dec. 25) and Feb. 18. Fee: Residents: $7, $6 ages 5-17, $4 ages 2-4; nonresidents: $11, $9 ages 5-17, $6 ages 2-4; $5 skate rentals. More info: 516-797-7990, oysterbaytown.com/ice

THE PARK AT UBS ARENA

2400 Hempstead Tpk., Elmont

Season: Opening Dec. 27. The 155,800-square-foot, outdoor experience features two pond hockey rinks. The park will also include special amenities at the rinks including an outdoor beer garden with fire pits and lawn games, a VIP Igloo Garden complete with six 12-foot heated and furnished igloos, vintage carnival games with Islander-themed prizes, the Isles Lab store selling team merchandise and an array of food trucks. Fee: $20; Skate rentals and lockers will be available along with private ice time by reservation. More info: 516-460-8599, ubsarena.com

THE RINX AT HARBORFRONT PARK

Village Center, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson

Season: Open through the second weekend in March. Hours: noon-8 p.m. Mon.-Thur., noon-10 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. Fee: $13, $10 children ages 11 and younger weekdays; $14, $11 ages 11 and under weekends; $7 skate rentals. Public sessions daily. More info: 631-403-4357, TheRinx.com

THE RINX AT WYANDANCH PLAZA

40 Station Dr., Wyandanch

Season: Dec.-First weekend in March. Hours: 4-8 p.m. Thur.-Fri., noon-8 p.m. Sat., noon-6 p.m. Sun. No double blades permitted on the ice, brief intermissions will be held for ice resurfacing. Fee: $8, $5 ages 17 and younger. Price includes skate rentals. More info: 631-643-2050, TheRinx.com

SYOSSET-WOODBURY COMMUNITY PARK

7800 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury

Season: Nov. 24 through late Feb., weather permitting. Hours: 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Fri.; 1-3 p.m., 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Sat.; 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Sun. Additional days and hours during the week of Dec. 24 (Closed Dec. 25) and Feb. 18. Fee: Residents: $7, $6 ages 5-17, $4 ages 2-4; nonresidents: $11, $9 ages 5-17, $6 ages 2-4; $5 skate rentals. More info: 516-677-5990, oysterbaytown.com/ice