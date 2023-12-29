Long Island Polar Plunges to join

Polar plunges are practically a rite of passage on Long Island, where the fun usually plays out several weekends between winter and the spring thaw. Expect to pay a registration fee to participate or get donations to sponsor your plunge. You'll want to register in advance so you're kept up to date on fundraising goals and any last-minute event changes.

JANUARY

Ella Winters, 10, from Manhattan, exits the water while participating in the East Hampton Hurricane Swim Team Annual Polar Bear Plunge at Main Beach in East Hampton on Jan. 1, 2023. Credit: Gordon M. Grant

EAST HAMPTON POLAR BEAR PLUNGE

Main Beach, at the end of Ocean Avenue off Montauk Highway, East Hampton

Benefits East Hampton food pantries; 11:30 a.m. registration, plunge at 1 p.m. Jan. 1.

Cost $40 registration fee day of event.

More info 631-324-2300, easthamptonfoodpantry.org

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

FEBRUARY

LONG BEACH POLAR BEAR SUPER BOWL SPLASH

Riverside Boulevard, Long Beach

Benefits Make-A-Wish Foundation, noon Feb. 11.

Cost Donation

More info 212-957-9474, ext. 4583, wish.org/newyork.

NORTH HEMPSTEAD POLAR PLUNGE

North Hempstead Beach Park, 175 W. Shore Rd., Port Washington

Benefits the athletes of the Special Olympics; raise at least $150 and receive an official plunge sweatshirt, 9 a.m. registration, plunge at 10 a.m. Feb. 3.

Cost Donation

More info 631-254-1465, polarplungeny.org.

MARCH

POLAR PLUNGE

Long Beach, 552 Long Beach Rd., St. James

Be cold for a cause for the Smithtown Children's Foundation. All registered will receive a commemorative T-shirt, 1 p.m. registration, plunge at 2 p.m. March 2.

Cost $30 for single dip, $50 for two, $25 for group of 5 or more.

More info 516-521-7234, smithtownchildrensfoundation.com/events

TOWN OF OYSTER BAY POLAR PLUNGE

Tobay Beach, Ocean Parkway east of Jones Beach, off Wantagh Parkway, Massapequa

Benefits the athletes of the Special Olympics; raise at least $150 and receive an official plunge sweatshirt, 9 a.m. registration, plunge at 11 a.m. March 23.

Cost Donation

More info 631-254-1465, polarplungeny.org