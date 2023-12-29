Long Island Polar Plunges to join
Polar plunges are practically a rite of passage on Long Island, where the fun usually plays out several weekends between winter and the spring thaw. Expect to pay a registration fee to participate or get donations to sponsor your plunge. You'll want to register in advance so you're kept up to date on fundraising goals and any last-minute event changes.
JANUARY
EAST HAMPTON POLAR BEAR PLUNGE
Main Beach, at the end of Ocean Avenue off Montauk Highway, East Hampton
Benefits East Hampton food pantries; 11:30 a.m. registration, plunge at 1 p.m. Jan. 1.
Cost $40 registration fee day of event.
More info 631-324-2300, easthamptonfoodpantry.org
FEBRUARY
LONG BEACH POLAR BEAR SUPER BOWL SPLASH
Riverside Boulevard, Long Beach
Benefits Make-A-Wish Foundation, noon Feb. 11.
Cost Donation
More info 212-957-9474, ext. 4583, wish.org/newyork.
NORTH HEMPSTEAD POLAR PLUNGE
North Hempstead Beach Park, 175 W. Shore Rd., Port Washington
Benefits the athletes of the Special Olympics; raise at least $150 and receive an official plunge sweatshirt, 9 a.m. registration, plunge at 10 a.m. Feb. 3.
Cost Donation
More info 631-254-1465, polarplungeny.org.
MARCH
POLAR PLUNGE
Long Beach, 552 Long Beach Rd., St. James
Be cold for a cause for the Smithtown Children's Foundation. All registered will receive a commemorative T-shirt, 1 p.m. registration, plunge at 2 p.m. March 2.
Cost $30 for single dip, $50 for two, $25 for group of 5 or more.
More info 516-521-7234, smithtownchildrensfoundation.com/events
TOWN OF OYSTER BAY POLAR PLUNGE
Tobay Beach, Ocean Parkway east of Jones Beach, off Wantagh Parkway, Massapequa
Benefits the athletes of the Special Olympics; raise at least $150 and receive an official plunge sweatshirt, 9 a.m. registration, plunge at 11 a.m. March 23.
Cost Donation
More info 631-254-1465, polarplungeny.org