Long Island parks hosting events for the whole family this weekend

If you're looking for a break from the holiday festivities, local parks are hosting events that will get you moving and learning outside before winter arrives.

The Adventure Park in Wheatley Heights is hosting its final Glow in the Park bash, that combines an aerial obstacle course set within the trees and made up of zip lines, ropes and bridges with radiant LED lights and music. “Climbing at night under the lights feels magical," says Candie Fisher, vice president of sales and marketing.

Other programs include learning about how animals survive in the cold temperatures, and taking a journey into the past while playing Colonial era games.

Grab your coats and discover something new while enjoying the great outdoors:

Leftover Turkey Trail Trot at Bethpage State Park

99 Quaker Meeting House Rd., Farmingdale

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

WHEN 9:30 a.m. Nov. 25

The 5K run/walk benefits the Never Stop Running Foundation, a nonprofit that supports athletic and charitable events, set to take place rain or shine along park trails.

COST $38 or pay $40 day-of

MORE INFO elitefeats.com

Colonial games at Connetquot River State Park Preserve

4090 Sunrise Hwy., Oakdale

Connetquot River State Park Preserve in Oakdale. Credit: Long Island State Parks/Long Island State Parks

WHEN 10 a.m. Nov. 25

Families can come and play in the park’s Main House for two hours with toys and games historically accurate to Colonial America, such as rolling a hoop or catching a ball in a cup.

COST $4 per person and $8 parking fee; for ages 6 and up

MORE INFO 631-581-1005, parks.ny.gov

Glow in the Park at Adventure Park at Long Island

75 Colonial Springs Rd., Wheatley Heights

WHEN 4 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 25

Fisher recommends wearing layers, but while the late November air will likely be chilly, the active nature of this activity will likely help warm things up, and “we do plan to have the community fire pit going to keep things cozy,” she says.

The timed sessions (150-minutes) include a half-hour of safety and harnessing instruction plus two hours of self-guided climbing.

COST Advanced tickets are $61; waivers should be filled out online before arrival. Children under 18 must have waivers completed by a parent or guardian; non-climbing guests are free; for ages 7 and up

MORE INFO 631-983-3844, myadventurepark.com

‘How animals prepare for winter’ at Hempstead Lake State Park

1000 Lake Dr., West Hempstead

Elisha Henson, an Environmental Educator at Hempstead Lake State Park in West Hempstead, leads an event for park guests that demonstrates how animals adapt to survive during the colder times of the year. Credit: New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preserva

WHEN 10 a.m. Nov. 26

Learn how wild animals like squirrels, foxes, field mice, raccoons, opossums, crows, bats and eagles prepare for winter. No living beasts will be exhibited during the program, but furs and skulls will be on display to help show how animals may adapt to survive the cold season. “Children react in a variety of ways to the furs and skulls exhibited,” says Patrick Kaminski, the environmental educator at the park. “Some are hesitant and some really love and want to touch them right away. They are all available to be touched and discussed.” Participating kids can enjoy a relay race game played at the end of the lecture. The 90-minute event will be held at the park’s Environmental Education and Resiliency Center at Field One.

COST $4 per person; for ages 6 and up

MORE INFO 516-766-1029, parks.ny.gov