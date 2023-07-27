Sunflower fields on Long Island that you can pick your own
Fans of the bright, beautiful, yellow sunflower can head out to the East End to pick their own, walk through fields and mazes or buy a bunch to take home.
Many fields also feature other flowers, including cosmos, dahlia and zinnia. "It's a back-to-nature experience" says Patty Divello, owner of Patty's Berries and Bunches in Mattituck, who adds there's plenty of photo opportunities when strolling the fields. "Count on seeing some butterflies too," she says.
Here's a list of locations that offer experiences where sunflowers stand tall and photo ops are aplenty.
Rottkamp’s Fox Hollow Farm
2287 Sound Ave., Baiting Hollow
Walk through acres of sunflowers and find photo props in the field for selfies. While visiting, check out the new soft-serve ice cream shack.
Cost Maze is $6 ages 5 and older
More info Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday through Aug. 20; 631-727-1786.
Harbes Family Farm
715 Sound Ave., Mattituck
Sunflower field is open on weekends through the summer for strolls and photo ops.
Cost $25.95 per person for Barnyard Adventure granting access to field; $10.95 for a sunflower bunch
More info Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday through August; 631-482-7641, harbesfamilyfarm.com
Manor Farm
210 Manor Rd., Huntington
Explore the farm and walk through the sunflower maze.
Cost No picking; free (donations accepted)
More info Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through the beginning of September; 631-213-1927, starflowerexperiences.org
Pindar Vineyards
37645 NY-25, Peconic
Visitors can sip wine or go out and pick their own sunflowers.
Cost $2 per stem
More info Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Aug. 1-6; 631-734-6200, pindar.net
Waterdrinker North Shore
4558 Sound Ave., Riverhead
The farm features a 5-acre organic sunflower field, plus photo opportunities, hayrides and children's activities.
Cost $15 per person ; $2 per stem
More info Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through October; 631-878-8653, water-drinker.com
Patty's Berries and Bunches
410 Sound Ave., Mattituck
Take a stroll through the fields and spot sunflowers and other seasonal flora in bloom.
Cost $8.50 (includes a box of fruit) to enter; $2 per stem, $12 small bunch, $18 large bunch
More info Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October; Leashed dogs permitted; 631-655-7996, pattysberriesandbunches.org
Waterdrinker Family Farm and Garden
663 Wading River Rd., Manorville
The Sunflower Festival, where guests can pick their own flowers, runs through the fall.
Cost $2 per stem. Festival is $20 ages 2 and older weekdays and weekends; includes Family Farm Adventure activities.
More info Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday; 631-878-8653, water-drinker.com. Leashed dogs permitted.
Windy Acres Farm
3810 Middle Country Rd., Calverton
Guests can cut their own sunflowers when visiting the fields.
Cost $1.50 per stem
More info Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October; 631-727-4554