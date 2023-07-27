Sunflower fields on Long Island that you can pick your own

Fans of the bright, beautiful, yellow sunflower can head out to the East End to pick their own, walk through fields and mazes or buy a bunch to take home.

Many fields also feature other flowers, including cosmos, dahlia and zinnia. "It's a back-to-nature experience" says Patty Divello, owner of Patty's Berries and Bunches in Mattituck, who adds there's plenty of photo opportunities when strolling the fields. "Count on seeing some butterflies too," she says.

Here's a list of locations that offer experiences where sunflowers stand tall and photo ops are aplenty.

Rottkamp’s Fox Hollow Farm

2287 Sound Ave., Baiting Hollow

The sunflower maze at Rottkamp’s Fox Hollow Farm in Baiting Hollow. Credit: Randee Daddona

Walk through acres of sunflowers and find photo props in the field for selfies. While visiting, check out the new soft-serve ice cream shack.

Cost Maze is $6 ages 5 and older

More info Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday through Aug. 20; 631-727-1786.

Harbes Family Farm

715 Sound Ave., Mattituck

Lauren and Christopher Chase of Smithtown, took their daughter Cassidy to Harbes Orchard in Riverhead. Credit: Randee Daddona

Sunflower field is open on weekends through the summer for strolls and photo ops.

Cost $25.95 per person for Barnyard Adventure granting access to field; $10.95 for a sunflower bunch

More info Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday through August; 631-482-7641, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Manor Farm

210 Manor Rd., Huntington

Explore the farm and walk through the sunflower maze.

Cost No picking; free (donations accepted)

More info Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through the beginning of September; 631-213-1927, starflowerexperiences.org

Pindar Vineyards

37645 NY-25, Peconic

Visitors can sip wine or go out and pick their own sunflowers.

Cost $2 per stem

More info Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Aug. 1-6; 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Waterdrinker North Shore

4558 Sound Ave., Riverhead

The farm features a 5-acre organic sunflower field, plus photo opportunities, hayrides and children's activities.

Cost $15 per person ; $2 per stem

More info Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through October; 631-878-8653, water-drinker.com

Patty's Berries and Bunches

410 Sound Ave., Mattituck

Patty’s Berries and Bunches is one of a few farms that people can go to pick their own fruits and flowers. Credit: Corey Sipkin

Take a stroll through the fields and spot sunflowers and other seasonal flora in bloom.

Cost $8.50 (includes a box of fruit) to enter; $2 per stem, $12 small bunch, $18 large bunch

More info Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October; Leashed dogs permitted; 631-655-7996, pattysberriesandbunches.org

Waterdrinker Family Farm and Garden

663 Wading River Rd., Manorville

The Sunflower Festival, where guests can pick their own flowers, runs through the fall.

Cost $2 per stem. Festival is $20 ages 2 and older weekdays and weekends; includes Family Farm Adventure activities.

More info Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday; 631-878-8653, water-drinker.com. Leashed dogs permitted.

Windy Acres Farm

3810 Middle Country Rd., Calverton

Guests can cut their own sunflowers when visiting the fields.

Cost $1.50 per stem

More info Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October; 631-727-4554