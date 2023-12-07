UBS Arena to add ice skating rinks, outdoor beer garden this winter

The New York Islanders are about to deliver a big Christmas present to Long Islanders. The professional hockey team has partnered with Northwell Health, the New York Racing Association and USA Hockey to open The Park at UBS Arena featuring two new public ice rinks in Elmont. The 155,800-square-foot, season-long, outdoor experience will feature two pond hockey rinks. It is slated to open Dec. 27.

The first rink, named the Northwell Pond, will host a series of pond hockey tournaments following USA Hockey guidelines, catering to youth and adult divisions at various competitive levels. The second rink, named the Isles Pond, is set for community programs catering to a wide range of age groups and skill levels. The Isles Pond is being constructed with synthetic technology, created by Global Synthetic Ice, ensuring season-long accessibility. Both ponds will be overseen by Dan Craig, who was the NHL Facilities Operations manager.

Public skate sessions (90 minutes) will also be offered on both ponds. General admission public skate tickets start at $20. Skate rentals and lockers will be available along with private ice time by reservation.

Former Islanders center Pat LaFontaine will join the opening day festivities prior to the Islanders game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“So many of us players got our start playing pond hockey,” says LaFontaine. “This is the purest form of the sport and it’s great that this experience is coming to The Park at UBS Arena.”

PREGAME AT THE PARK

The Park will “give all Islanders fans the opportunity to bring our deep-rooted pregame traditions to UBS Arena, says Islanders executive vice president Nick Pizzutello.

During home games, an Islanders Pregame Show with host Shannon Hogan and analyst Thomas Hickey will broadcast live from The Park through MSG Networks.

“The Park at UBS Arena will be an amazing experience for Islanders fans and we are excited to showcase it to viewers watching our coverage on MSG Networks,” says Kevin Marotta, senior vice president of content and marketing for MSG Networks. “It will also be a great opportunity for MSG Networks and the Islanders to interact with fans and advertising partners this winter.”

Additionally, there will be special amenities at the two rinks including an outdoor beer garden with fire pits and lawn games, a VIP Igloo Garden complete with six 12-foot heated and furnished igloos, vintage carnival games with Islander-themed prizes, the Isles Lab store selling team merchandise and an array of food trucks.