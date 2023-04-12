Where to play pinball on Long Island

Retro arcade games, especially pinball, are making a comeback. If you're on the hunt for the classic game, here some of the best bets on Long Island:

Pinball Long Island

Gamers can expect about 100 machines that span from the 1960s (electromechanical machines) to today (solid state). Open 2 to 10 p.m. daily with extended weekend hours; $20 per adult; $10 for children 10 and younger to play unlimited games.

INFO: 48 W. Main St., Patchogue; pinballlongisland.com



Standard Rec

Eat, drink and play at Patchogue’s restaurant-arcade that features retro games like Led Zeppelin-themed pinball, Skee-ball, Pac-Man and more. All games are pay as you go and cost 25 cents to $1. Open Tuesdays to Thursdays from 2 p.m. to midnight; Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 2 a.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to midnight.

INFO: 49 E. Main St., Patchogue; 631-730-8100; stndrec.com

Round1

On the lower level of this bowling and amusement center, guests can play on a dozen pinball machines including “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “Deadpool,” “Godzilla,” “Avengers” and “Stranger Things.” Each game costs $1.50 (regular game cards can be loaded with $6 to $110). Time play packages are also available starting at 60 minutes for $8 (weekdays) and $10 (weekends and holidays). In addition to pinball, there’s bowing, billiard tables and karaoke, among the usual arcade games. Open Sundays to Thursdays from 10 a.m. to midnight and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

INFO: 358 N. Broadway Mall, Hicksville; 516-595-2080; round1usa.com

Video Game Trading Post

At the Bay Shore outpost located in the Westfield South Shore mall, gamers can play half-dozen pinball machines ($1 each round), plus video arcade games (Tetris, Mortal Kombat, Donkey Kong). Quarters needed, but there’s a change machine on-site. The arcade is open weekends only — Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 7 p.m.

INFO: 1701 Sunrise Hwy., Bay Shore (across from Macy’s in the mall); 631-358-2319; hibiscus-violet-m8j9.squarespace.com

Kynytyx Family Gaming Center

You’ll find an arena setting where you can play laser tag along with virtual reality booths. Buy a play card and take in all of the 26 pinball machines including the latest "Mandalorian," "Godzilla," "Deadpool" and Led Zeppelin-themed. All games are pay as you go with a play card starting at $1. Laser tag starts at $10, virtual reality starts at $15. Open Mondays through Thursdays from 2 to 8 p.m.; Fridays from 2 to 11 p.m.; Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.

INFO: 990A Station Rd., Bellport, 631-451-3333, kynytyx.com

Laser Bounce Family Fun Center

You’ll find something to do from laser tag and soft-play bounce houses to bowling and a laser maze. For all ages there’s claw machines, video games, coin pushers virtual reality and a Guns and Roses Pinball machine. All games are pay as you go with a preloaded card starting at $1.

Bounce house and laser tag is $19.95; bowling and the laser maze is $5. Open Mondays through Thursdays from 3 to 9 p.m.; Fridays from 3 to 11 p.m.; Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

INFO: 2710 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown, 516-342-1330, longisland.laserbounce.com

Monster Mini Golf

Find a full arcade featuring 30 arcade machines including "The Avengers" and "SpongeBob SquarePants" pinball. All games are pay as you go with preloaded card starting at $1. Other games include "Mega Space Invaders," Connect 4 Hoops, "Halo," "Jurassic Park," Minecraft and Hungry Hungry Hippos. Mini golf available for $13 per person per round, $12 for children 5 foot and less. Open 2 to 10 p.m. weekdays; noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

INFO: 410C Commack Rd., Deer Park, 631-940-8900; 645 Stewart Ave., Garden City, 516-279-4433, monsterminigolf.com/deerpark, monsterminigolf.com/gardencity

Cradle of Aviation Museum: 'Arcade Age' exhibit

The "Arcade Age" exhibit features more than 80 classic cabinet arcade games on display that you can play including pinball machines, Ms. Pac-Man, Galaga, Space Invaders, Centipede, Donkey Kong and others. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is $10 and includes free play for 90 minutes. Cradle Con Expo focused on retro gaming takes place on May 20-21 (admission: $25 per adults, $12 ages 2-12).

INFO: Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Uniondale, 516-572-4111, cradleofaviation.org