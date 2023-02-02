Spots that bring the heat this winter: Activities that'll keep you active, social and warm

It's that time of year where we wake up, bundle up and get ready to brace the frigid winter weather. If you're looking to get out of the house and still stay warm, here are some options across Long Island that bring the heat and will keep you active, social and warm this season.

SWIM INDOORS

Michael J. Grant Campus Health Club

Rod Robissa, of Kings Park, swims one of the 70 laps he completed for his one-mile swim on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

Located on the Suffolk County Community College Brentwood campus, the club features a heated 25-meter, eight-lane pool that is also open to the public. Water "Aquarobic" classes are held Monday through Friday at 11 a.m. The facility has saunas in the locker rooms. Yearly memberships are offered and $10 daily passes are also available.

INFO Crooked Hill Rd. Brentwood; 631-851-6904, sunysuffolk.edu

Brookhaven Aquatic Center (BAC)

A view of the indoor pool found at the Brookhaven Aquatic Center, located in Mastic Beach. Credit: Kelly Daniels

Open to both residents and nonresidents,, the pool is heated, 25 meters in length and currently open for lap swimming only. Membership is required to use the pool, starting monthly for $48 (ages 16-59), $40 (60 and older) or $15 (15 and younger), while nonresidents pay $70 (ages 16-59), $64 (60 and older) or $46 (15 and younger). There are also memberships for families ($80 resident, $106 nonresidents), college students ($35, $58 nonresidents), veterans and people with special needs ($40, $64 nonresidents).

INFO 300 Mastic Beach Rd., Mastic Beach; 631-451-5321, brookhavenny.gov

Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

A view of the indoor, heated seawater-fed pool located within Gurney's Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa, located in Montauk Credit: Gurney’s Resorts

This East End hotel has decades of history but remains a cutting-edge R&R option. Its signature ocean-fed, heated indoor Seawater Spa Pool is open to guests and non-guests alike. Those not staying will need to book a spa treatment of 60 minutes or longer to get in the pool, which is available for either lap or open swimming. Hourlong treatments also grant access to the Gurney’s bathhouse. The bathhouse includes a eucalyptus-oil steam room, which helps maintain skin health, relax muscles and relieve stress. 60-minute treatments start at $240.

INFO 290 Old Montauk Hwy., Montauk; 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com

LifeTime

A view of the indoor pool found at the Life Time athletic club in Syosset. Credit: Life Time/Life Time

This athletic club located in Syosset and Garden City feature indoor pools, as well as traditional dry saunas. A variety of memberships are available — but for those curious to sample the scenes or just looking for an indoor day of swim time, the clubs offer one-day $50 memberships, with no additional obligations beyond just dropping in, paying and enjoying the facilities for the day.

INFO 350 Robbins Ln., Syosset; 516-822-1777 and 750 Zeckendorf Blvd., Garden City; 516-580-7100, lifetime.life

Long Beach Recreation Center

Available for lap swimming and public sessions, the indoor pool at this facility is open to anyone, with public sessions currently 2:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; Saturdays and Sundays 8:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m. (other times by appointment only). Memberships are available, but daily rates for city residents are $8 (16 and up), $4 for children and seniors; nonresidents 16 and older pay $12, $6 for kids and seniors.

INFO 700 Magnolia Blvd., Long Beach; 516-431-3890, longbeachny.gov

HEATED EXERCISE CLASSES

Hotworx Bethpage

Staci Haskowitz working out at HOTWORX in Bethpage, Friday Jan. 20 2023. Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Everything is done “hot” here: Pilates, yoga cycling — all completed in infrared sauna fitness studios (nine in total) located within the main studio that are open 24 hours a day. Each zero-humidity space is preset to 125-degrees but can be adjusted. Each sauna can accommodate up to three people at a time. The virtually guided workouts can be 15-minute HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) sessions or 30-40 minute isometric workouts that are reserved in advance. A variety of membership packages can be arranged, but daily passes are available as part of a $79 monthly deal.

INFO 635 Hicksville Rd., Bethpage, 516-300-1339, hotworx.net

Pod Spa and Wellness

Dance fit classes are among the wellness and fitness options available at Pod Spa and Wellness, located in Long Beach. Credit: Daniel Ro

There are many ways to use health-minded heat here, as this facility offers a variety of wellness and fitness options. Among its offerings is the $25 hourlong “It’s Getting Hot in Here” dance fit class, which involves basic dance movies taught under infrared heat panels in a rooftop studio. The “Heat Up The Soul with Spirit” gatherings, which are healing meditation sessions held in a salt cave, a psychic medium first helps you use your own personal energy to connect with those who have passed before providing a psychic reading; each session is $65 and reservations are a must. For those looking to find some physical peace, there’s the $85 90-minute “Ice and Fire” option: a dip in a chilly cryotank followed up by time in a personal infrared sauna suite. The tank is meant to decrease inflammation and pain, and then the sauna is intended to further increase the effects.

INFO 221 E. Park Ave., Long Beach; 888-766-8889, podspas.com

Hot Yoga Carle Place

Among its specialty classes, the studio’s “Inferno Hot Pilates” is a low-impact (less stress on the joints) HIIT class under a disco ball. Come equipped with a pair of light weights and a yoga mat for a workout in a room kept at around 102-104 degrees with 60-percent humidity, with the intention of burning calories and sweating up a storm. Single classes are $30, with five ($120) and 10 ($220) class cards available, in addition to other membership options.

INFO 143 Voice Rd., Carle Place; 516-385-6787, bikramyogacarleplace.com

Core 95

Classes held at the Core 95 fitness studio, located in Long Beach, take place in temperatures set to 95 degrees. Credit: Core 95 Fitness

Classes are held in a studio heated to 95-degrees via a dry, infrared heat, with the goal of warming muscles in a steady way. Among its signature offerings are “Hot Box" classes, which includes traditional boxing drills and core exercises to the beat with a meditative closing. “Vibe 95” body workout sessions combine strength training, boot camp moves, yoga and Pilates within a dimly-lit setting fed by loud music and includes the use of light weights (2-5 lbs.), Pilates balls, bands and participants’ own body weight. New guests can take advantage of a deal for a week of unlimited classes for $25.

INFO 126 E. Park Ave., Long Beach; 516-587-6517, core95.com

Merrick Hot Yoga

The heat is always on here, with the thermostat set at 90-degrees at all times, and among its class offerings is a “Hot Booty & Core” class, a HIIT session that targets different muscle groups, with an aim toward toning and building muscle, improving circulation and increasing stamina. First-timers to this studio can try the $75 introductory special that allows for unlimited classes for a week. Drop-in class rates and memberships are also available, and no membership is required to try the classes.

INFO 76 Merrick Ave., Merrick; 516-468-3437, merrickhotyoga.com

SPA DAY

Cleansing Concepts

With options in Garden City and Smithtown, patrons can try ozone steam sauna therapy where you’ll be placed in a steam pod for about a half-hour, with 15-20 minutes of ozone pumped in. The pods are usually set at 107 degrees (but can be turned up as high as 125 degrees), and the wet heat is intended to detoxify, reduce inflammation and terminate pathogens. The starting rate is $99 a session, but for the winter there’s also a three-for-$180 special available.

INFO 825 E. Gate Blvd., Garden City, 516-640-5322; 269 E. Main St., Smithtown; 631-656-6313; cleansingconceptsworld.com

The Spa at Red Hots

A client at The Spa at Red Hots in Roslyn receives the facility's “Infrared Heat Wrap.” which applies infrared sauna heat but from under a blanket. Credit: The Spa at Red Hots /The Spa at Red Hots

The spa offers a 60-minute “Infrared Heat Wrap,” ($125) that works like a sauna, but instead the attendee slides under a blanket where infrared heat is used with the goals of increasing metabolism but in a relaxing fashion, as the heat is billed to burn calories and sweat out stored fat and toxins. The swaddled guest will also receive a 20-minute scalp massage and all are encouraged to wear earbuds and listen to their own tunes during the process. A technician will be present throughout and will have cool towels and water for clients to sip.

INFO 1500 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn; 516-484-8267, redhotsspa.com

Floatopia Float Spa and Salt Cave

Relax during a floatation therapy session at Floatopia Float Spa & Salt Cave in Dix Hills. Credit: Howard Simmons

Warmth can also be delivered through water, as this spot’s Floatation Therapy tanks are heated to 93.5 degrees, to match typical skin temperatures. Each tank is filled with 1200 pounds of Epsom salt to increase water density so patrons will float on top. Intended to relieve stress, the salt also supplies magnesium to the skin, which is said to help with muscle tension, skin problems and other pains. The therapy is $78 for 60 minutes, but there’s a $50 introductory rate offered as well.

INFO 858 E. Jericho Tpke, Dix Hills; 631-824-6188, floatopiawellness.com

Restore Hyper Wellness

The infrared saunas found at Restore Hyper Wellness Woodbury are warmed by infrared heat, but are also equipped with chromatherapy lighting. Credit: Restore Hyper Wellness /Restore Hyper Wellness®

This wellness center offers saunas that are equipped with chromatherapy lighting, which employs both red and green infrared light to encourage the recharge of your body’s mitochondria and help with detoxification. The rooms rise to around 145-158 degrees in temperature, and the sauna time can last as long as an hour. There's also a 12-minute red light bed, which has no heat setting, and is instead warmed by the light-generating bulbs ($50 per session).

INFO 7957 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury; 516-802-0563, restore.com

REC SPOTS

Endless Summer

Serving up indoor volleyball in Nassau County for almost eight years, the sandy interior beach provides a cold weather option to stay active. Open play is offered Fridays from 6 p.m. to midnight, for $15 for three-hour slots or $25 for the whole night. Drink specials are also offered, including bucket specials and discounted beer nights as well as sports drinks for sale.

INFO 3580 Oceanside Rd., Oceanside; 516-764-1555, endlesssummervb.com

Pickleball Hall

The Pickleball Hall, new to Sayville, features seven courts for playing. Credit: Dan Greenberg

The popularity of pickleball continues to rise, and for those who’d like to play away from the winter chill, can join the fun in Sayville. The facility offers two-hour learning clinics ($160) (for beginners, advanced beginners and intermediate-level players). League play and tournaments will kick off in February. Membership is $96 annually; open play is available at off-peak (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; $20 for two hours) and peak (8 to 9 a.m., 5 to 10 p.m.; $25 for two hours) times. Members and nonmembers alike must reserve times in advance online; nonmembers will have to pay an additional $5 to play.

INFO 246 N. Main St., Sayville; 631-380-3580, pickleballhall.com

Top Golf

Top Golf in Holtsville features heated bays for outdoor play. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

You’ll need to take this driving range session outdoors, but no worries as the bays are heated at this facility and if more warmth is warranted, there are blankets, jackets, hoodies and other clothes available for purchase, as are beverages like coffee and hot chocolate. Top Golf also features an indoor bar and lobby areas with TVs.

INFO 5231 Express Dr. N., Holtsville; 631-977-7645, 7957 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury; 516-802-0563, topgolf.com

North Beach

People play volleyball at North Beach, an indoor sand volleyball court in Mt. Sinai. Credit: Brittainy Newman

This volleyball spot has brought the sand indoors and offers open play Saturdays from 7 to 11 p.m. There are courts for doubles, as well as for teams of four and six, with open play set at $25 per person for the full four hours. Players can also hang at the tiki bar and order pizzas and large Bavarian pretzels.

INFO 5231 Express Dr. N., Holtsville; 631-977-7645, 7957 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury; 516-802-0563, 269 RT. 25A, Mt Sinai; 516-253-5559, northbeachli.com

Sky Zone

A pair of guests at the Sky Zone indoor trampoline park in Deer Park.

No need to shudder outside when you can bounce around at this indoor trampoline park. Attractions include a zip line, the “Air Court” where players can battle in basketball, dodgeball, soccer and volleyball, the “Double Mega Launch” slide, the “Ninja Warrior” obstacle course and music-powered Glow Parties. General admission starts at $34.99 for a 90-minute pass, while an all-day pass is $54.99; monthly membership packages start at $26.99 monthly.

INFO 111 Rodeo Dr., Deer Park; 631-402-5430, skyzone.com

Chambers at Matt Guiliano’s Play Like A Pro

Scary characters like this are part of the "Escape the Haunt" experience found at "Chambers of Hell" at Matt Guiliano’s Play Like A Pro in Hauppauge. Credit: Matt Guiliano

Once a spot known mainly for things like indoor batting cages (which are still available and feature pitching machines), this venue is now about scaring the cold away with a year-round haunted 45-minute $45-per-player escape experience. Visitors can hang in a lounge area before playing “Escape the Haunt,” where participants face off against a live actor in a horror-inspired situation where players need to find the escape code before the actor gets them. Once the game is done, attendees can retire back to the lounge, where trivia and other forms of entertainment await. As for the haunt, it will change frequently; it will take on a Valentine’s theme for February before going into a Rocky Horror Picture Show-styled challenge in March.

INFO 1745 Express Dr. N., Hauppauge; 631-342-9033, playlikeaprobaseball.com

COZY WINERIES

Bedell Cellars

A fireside view from the tasting room of Bedell Cellars in Cutchogue Photo Credit: Steve Carlson Credit: Bedell Cellars/Steve Carlson

Visitors can sit by the fireplace or hang in the heated igloos this winter. Guests can also look forward to appearances by The Village Cheese Shop of Mattituck (105 Love Ln.; 631-298-8556, thevillagecheeseshop.com), who will drop by on a few Saturdays (Jan. 28, Feb. 4, Feb. 25) for a “Fondue By The Fireplace” series, featuring the melted cheese dish for $10 a serving.

INFO 36225 Main Rd., Cutchogue; 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Sherwood House Vineyards

The fireplace found in the tasting room of Sherwood House Vineyards in Jamesport. Credit: Newsday/Ian J. Stark

The rustic-yet-chic tasting room is adorned with art and vintage pieces. Guests can relax by the wood-burning fireplace and wines can be had by the glass, bottle or tasting flight.

INFO 1291 Main Rd., Jamesport; 631-779-3722

Harmony Vineyards and Art Gallery

Harmony Vineyards, built in 1690, in Head of the Harbor is listed on the register of National Historic Places. Credit: Randee Daddona

Located within a historic 17th century house, its rooms are both rural and vibrant equipped with two fireplaces and art pieces found around the space. Upcoming events include a chocolate-and-wine pairing (Feb. 4); a Valentine’s game night (Feb. 11) and a cheese-and-wine pairing on March 4.

INFO 169 Harbor Rd., St James; 631-291-9900, harmonyvineyards.com

Sparkling Pointe Vineyards and Winery

A fireside view from the tasting room at Sparkling Pointe Vineyards and Winery in Southold. Credit: Sparkling Pointe Vineyards /Sparkling Pointe Vineyards

Sipping fireside is a must in the winery’s Tasting House, an experience that can also include food from a daily pairing menu. Look out for upcoming events like “Sparkling Wines from Around the World” (Feb. 25) and “Sparkling Wines and the Foods They Pair With” (March 25) featuring guest-star Chef Tom Schaudel.

INFO 39750 CR-48, Southold; 631-765-0200, sparklingpointe.com

Ev & Em Vineyards

The fireplace found in the tasting room of Ev&Em Vineyards in Laurel. Credit: Jillian Staebler

The vineyard has a fireplace where guests can relax and sample a variety of vino. Visitors can look forward to a pair of recently-released Reserve wines (Pinot Gris and a Chardonnay), and more reds are slated to arrive throughout the winter and into the early spring.

INFO 3165 Main Rd., Laurel; 631-298-1420, evandemvineyards.com

The Old Field Vineyards

The chess board awaits guests spending time in the tasting room located at The Old Field Vineyards in Southold. Credit: Ian J. Stark

Located on a multigenerational farm, you’ll know you’re there when you spot the many resident chickens bobbing around. Once inside, you’ll find an open-weekends-only tasting room that is thoroughly warmed by a wood-burning stove. Guests can find a chess board within a cozy two-roomed space and enjoy wine tasting flights. (Snacks and sparkling water are also options).

INFO 59600 Main Rd., Southold; 631-765-0004, theoldfield.com

HEATED OUTDOOR IGLOOS AT RESTAURANTS

Coach Meeting House

Friends dine in a heated igloo at Coach Meeting House in Osyter Bay. Credit: Howard Simmons

Pick your cozy seat alongside your private firepit or inside your heated igloo at no charge. At the winter village outside this American cuisine restaurant, guests get one of each. The igloos include couches, Adirondack chairs, a Roku television with streaming capabilities, a Bluetooth speaker for music and contactless ordering. Just outside the igloo is a firepit table with seating for eight. Known for their extensive espresso martini menu and famous drive-thru spiked slushies that are served year-round, warmer drinks include hot spiked cider and hot spiked chocolate. Saturday and Sunday include bottomless brunch from noon to 2 p.m. and a DJ from noon to 4 p.m.

INFO 160 Mill River Rd., Oyster Bay; 516-588-9288, coachgrillandtavernoysterbay.com

ITA Kitchen

This Italian restaurant has turned its side and back patios into outdoor dining wonderlands featuring five greenhouses — two small and three large — plus a dining tent. The same dining experience guests would get inside is brought outside, with some of the greenhouses surrounding the restaurant’s faux willow tree. The greenhouses are heated, and feature plenty of light. Order from the restaurant's full food and drink menu or opt for preset "greenhouse pack. Reservations are for two-hour slots. Small houses fit up to six people and large up to 12. Minimum spend of $200 Friday through Sunday.

INFO 45 W. Main St., Bay Shore; 631-267-5916, itakitchenbayshore.com

Harbor Mist

Continental favorites can be had in one of three igloos at this waterside eatery overlooking the Cold Spring Harbor. Set up along a stretch of woods in the restaurant’s parking lot, each comes with a table and chairs, plus lighting and heat. It shares the lot with tented seating and traditional al fresco dining, too. The restaurant caps each reservation at 90 minutes or two hours. Igloos seat up to eight guests with a $200 minimum spend. Book a reservation on opentable.com

INFO 105 Harbor Rd., Cold Spring Harbor; 631-659-3888, harbormistrestaurantli.com

Pietro’s

Kristen Hopkins and Nolan Tordy, dine in the outdoor igloos, which are decorated for the holidays, on the outdoor patio at Pietro’s in East Meadow, Dec. 2, 2022. Credit: Linda Rosier

At this Italian restaurant-pizzeria, now in its third generation of family ownership, diners can have a meal in one of its six igloos set up out back under string lights and its signature red and white umbrellas. Eight people fit comfortably in domes that are equipped with overhead infrared heating. Music plays on the patio and can be heard from inside the igloos. Available daily for 1 1/2 to 2 hours depending on party size until springtime.

INFO 476 East Meadow Ave., East Meadow; 516-794-8820; pietros-pizza.com

Mirabelle Tavern

Mirabelle's lone outdoor igloo this year is available for dining Wednesday through Sunday. It features cushioned wooden chairs, a coffee table, oversized pillows, shag décor and plenty of lighting. The restaurant's full menu is available and the igloo is sanitized after every reservation. Igloo seat six people. $150 for two hours ($200 on holidays). Includes a bottle of Prosecco with a food purchase.

INFO 150 Main St., Stony Brook; 631-751-0555, lessings.com

Brew Cheese

Patrons dine inside a yurt at Brew Cheese in Northport. Credit: Randee Daddona

Just a short walk around the corner from Brew Cheese in an alley way near Sand City Brewing Co., the eatery has four yurts. Customers check in at the restaurant where they are expected to leave a credit card, and then are walked by staff to the yurts. A wooden picnic table with faux fur-lined seats sits on an area rug inside the circular tent, which also features greenery, lighting and a portable radiator. Customers order by calling the restaurant. Once the order is ready, a server brings it over. Reservations — 1 hour and 15 minutes each — are encouraged; no fees; seats up to six comfortably.

INFO 40 Woodbine Ave., Northport; 631-239-1927, brew-cheese.com