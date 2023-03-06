Women's History Month events at New York State Parks on Long Island

March is Women’s History Month and the New York State Parks system is planning to celebrate the achievements and contributions of women with local roots in our nation’s shared history.

“From environmentalists to astronauts, artists to scientists, authors and even first ladies, women have been instrumental in shaping and advancing our national identity, culture and perspective,” says Suzanne Montefinise, an environmental educator at Connetquot River State Park Preserve in Oakdale, where several events are scheduled.

“I think it’s important to highlight all those who have made a positive difference in our world. The idea for March is to shine some light on these amazing women so that, through their inspiration, others realize they can also be a positive force if they put their mind to it.”

Here are a number of events at local parks that celebrate Woman’s History Month on Long Island:

Connetquot River State Park Preserve

Women in Long Island’s past seminar

Join author Natalie A. Naylor as she showcases notable females from doctors to pilots in her book, “Women in Long Island's Past: A History of Eminent Ladies and Everyday Lives.” In this seminar, you’ll learn about several first ladies of the United States including Anna Symmes Harrison, Julia Gardiner Tyler, Edith Kermit Roosevelt and Eleanor Roosevelt. Attendees will also learn about Frances Hodgson Burnett, author of the beloved novel, "The Secret Garden," who, along with the first ladies, had Long Island roots.

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Also explore the Long Island Library Resource Council’s traveling exhibit, "Recognizing Women’s Right to Vote in New York State". It will be on site in the clubhouse from March 11-23. The exhibit traces the right for women to vote starting with the authoritative power of Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) women all the way through the Women’s March of 2017.

Admission: $5; program is for adults; free for members of Friends of Connetquot River State Park Preserve; Register at friendsofconnetquot.org

INFO: 1 to 2:30 p.m., March 11; 4090 Sunrise Highway, Oakdale; parks.ny.gov

Women in space

Connetquot River State Park Preserve in Oakdale. Credit: Long Island State Parks/Long Island State Parks

The work of women astronomers and aeronautics specialists has played an important role in our space presence. In this program learn about astronaut and physicist Sally Ride and Mae Jemison of the space shuttle Endeavor, an engineer/physician and the first African American in space. Attendees can sample astronomy activities and learn about stargazing during the program.

Admission: $4; for ages 5 and up; Register at eventbrite.com

INFO: 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 24; 4090 Sunrise Highway, Oakdale; parks.ny.gov

Women in science

You might be surprised to know just how crucial the contributions of women scientists have been in modern science. Explore the history of astronaut Jessica Watkins, who spent 170 days in space and Rachel Carson, a marine biologist who wrote the book "Silent Springs," which helped start the environmental movement. Light will also shine on other women in science while participants witness science experiments performed by staff.

Admission: $4; for ages 5 and up; Register at eventbrite.com

INFO: 1 to 2:30 p.m., March 26; 4090 Sunrise Highway, Oakdale; parks.ny.gov

Hempstead Lake State Park

Women in science

Join staff educator Samantha White-Murillo as she introduces you to the careers and achievements of inspiring women scientists and leads the session through related experiments. Participants will learn about mathematician Katherine Johnson,, who was portrayed in the film “Hidden Figures.” She helped calculate the first U.S. human space flight in 1961 and used her math skills to aid in sending astronauts to the moon – all while overcoming race and gender hurdles. The program will also spotlight Katherine Esau,, a Russian-born botanist who emigrated to the United States. Her research on plant structure led to publication of the popular textbook “Plant Anatomy,” which is still in classroom use today.

Admission: $4, for ages 7 and up; Hempstead Lake State Park Register at eventbrite.com

INFO: 1 to 2:30 p.m., March 12; Meet at field 1, Environmental Education and Resiliency Center; 880 Lake Dr., West Hempstead; parks.ny.gov