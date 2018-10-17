1221 at MFP opens, with star chef, at same Roslyn hotel as My Father's Place

It's on with the show in Roslyn.

The opening of 1221 at MFP, one of the most anticipated restaurants of the year, logged in Tuesday night at the Roslyn Hotel, just across the hall from My Father's Place, the legendary music venue that was relaunched in June.

The ambitious, contemporary American restaurant, with French and Japanese influences, unveils with star chef Tomoyuki Kobayashi leading the kitchen. Kobayashi's experience includes departed Manhattan establishments such as Lespinasse and Alain Ducasse, and Asiate, the modern American spot at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

On Long Island, Kobayashi opened the Poll Brothers’ Toku Modern Asian in Manhasset in 2007; in 2013, he became corporate executive chef of the whole Poll empire. His most recent position here was at Louie's Grille & Liquors in Port Washington, where he revamped the menu.

The 90-seat restaurant combines design elements that suggest both 1920s Gold Coast and underground speak-easy, with cream and light-gray hues, wood-topped tables, white crown molding and a bar topped with black granite on a white onyx base. Images of concerts held at My Father's Place are part of the décor.

Dishes at 1221 at MFP are in the $11 to $42 range.

The menu's highlights include beef-kimchi raclette with melted Alpine cheese; chicken-dumpling soup sparked with coriander and chili; yellowfin tuna crudo with wasabi-avocado mousse and crisp quinoa; grilled tiger shrimp with saffron risotto; charred octopus with Peruvian peppers; salmon rillettes; langoustines a la plancha with herb butter; Long Island duck breast and confit of duck leg with spiced honey-glazed mango and duck-mole sauce; lamb kibbe meatballs; fresh tagiolini pasta with tomatoes, asparagus and beech mushrooms; and a "duo of beef" starring filet mignon and braised short rib.

Yellowfin tuna crudo with wasabi avocado mousse, smoked sesame seeds, and crispy quinoa. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

The current pub-style menu inside the historic club includes snacks such as house-made pickles, boneless chicken wings, popcorn and dishes that take in beef short-rib tacos, fish tacos, crisp chicken dumplings, pan-roasted king salmon, a cheeseburger and a lamb burger. The price range is $8 to $35

My Father's Place, where Bruce Springsteen, U2, the Ramones and Bob Marley played, was founded in1971. It closed in 1987. Reborn, the supper club seats 200 and is expected to present more than 150 shows annually.

1221 at MFP is open from 5 to 10 p.m., Sunday to Wednesday; and 5 to 11 p.m., Thursday to Saturday. It's closed on Monday.

1221 at MFP, 1221 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn, 516-625-2700.