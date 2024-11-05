The Barnyard replaces Grecian Grill in Farmingdale
Laughter echoes through the downtown corner restaurant that used to house Grecian Grill in Farmingdale. The long-empty spot has found new life as The Barnyard, a Caribbean restaurant focused on the foods of the islands.
Like its former inhabitant, The Barnyard is a family-run spot, this one belonging to Don and Xiomara Romain, a husband-wife team and Babylon residents. He's Haitian-Canadian and she's Guyanese-Panamanian — the pair met in Brooklyn and bonded over their heritage and background, dating at the borough’s many bohemian cafés and global bistros. It is these spaces that the two-month old Barnyard calls to mind.
"We wanted to start slowly, because the neighborhood is not accustomed to Caribbean food. What is legume, what is akra — you have to educate people about these dishes," Xiomara Romain said.
Xiomara spices the chickens, Dom concocts addictive sauces like mango-clove — which should be bottled — that accompany the light, airy akra ($13) and malanga (yautia) fritters, a Haitian delicacy with a habanero kick. The oxtail empanadas ($18), accompanied by a killer jerk barbecue sauce, are another way to start strong. Wings ($16) come in four varieties: curry, jerk, island BBQ and hot honey. Complimentary plantain chips pop up on every table at lunchtime, when the jerk chicken cheese steak ($15) is a way to dip a toe into the spicy dish that is offered as an entrée at dinnertime ($28).
The pillow-soft bread — made at Farmingdale’s Lakewood Bakery — is loaded with juicy, spicy chicken thighs with a light cheese sauce. The Brooklyn chopped Cobb salad ($20) is a nod to the Romains' beginnings, as is chicken and waffles, Bob Marley — obviously — French toast, and shrimp and grits. There’s also a Caribbean whole fish ($35) at dinner and a traditional Haitian legume ($26) made with chayote, eggplant and creole spices. Drinks include a salmon-hued rum punch, made with all-fresh juices.
"We have so many takeout West Indian and Caribbean restaurants on Long Island, but there are few spots to dine in, have a great experience and feel the Caribbean," Xiomara said, highlighting Trinidadian, Guyanese and Haitian cuisines.
With only 10 tables, it’s clear a lot of love went into the restaurant’s face-lift., from the vibrant turquoise walls and colorful island prints to the live plants and reggae soundtrack.
The Barnyard, 261 Main St., Farmingdale, 516-249-5150, thebarnyardstation.com. Open Tuesday to Friday from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.