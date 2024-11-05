Things to DoFeedMe

The Barnyard replaces Grecian Grill in Farmingdale

Jerk chicken cheesesteak at The Barnyard in Farmingdale.

Laughter echoes through the downtown corner restaurant that used to house Grecian Grill in Farmingdale. The long-empty spot has found new life as The Barnyard, a Caribbean restaurant focused on the foods of the islands.

Like its former inhabitant, The Barnyard is a family-run spot, this one belonging to Don and Xiomara Romain, a husband-wife team and Babylon residents. He's Haitian-Canadian and she's Guyanese-Panamanian — the pair met in Brooklyn and bonded over their heritage and background, dating at the borough’s many bohemian cafés and global bistros. It is these spaces that the two-month old Barnyard calls to mind. 

"We wanted to start slowly, because the neighborhood is not accustomed to Caribbean food. What is legume, what is akra — you have to educate people about these dishes," Xiomara Romain said.

Xiomara spices the chickens, Dom concocts addictive sauces like mango-clove — which should be bottled — that accompany the light, airy akra ($13) and malanga (yautia) fritters, a Haitian delicacy with a habanero kick. The oxtail empanadas ($18), accompanied by a killer jerk barbecue sauce, are another way to start strong. Wings ($16) come in four varieties: curry, jerk, island BBQ and hot honey. Complimentary plantain chips pop up on every table at lunchtime, when the jerk chicken cheese steak ($15) is a way to dip a toe into the spicy dish that is offered as an entrée at dinnertime ($28).

The pillow-soft bread — made at Farmingdale’s Lakewood Bakery — is loaded with juicy, spicy chicken thighs with a light cheese sauce. The Brooklyn chopped Cobb salad ($20) is a nod to the Romains' beginnings, as is chicken and waffles, Bob Marley — obviously — French toast, and shrimp and grits. There’s also a Caribbean whole fish ($35) at dinner and a traditional Haitian legume ($26) made with chayote, eggplant and creole spices. Drinks include a salmon-hued rum punch, made with all-fresh juices.

The Barnyard, a new Caribbean spot in Farmingdale.

"We have so many takeout West Indian and Caribbean restaurants on Long Island, but there are few spots to dine in, have a great experience and feel the Caribbean," Xiomara said, highlighting Trinidadian, Guyanese and Haitian cuisines.

With only 10 tables, it’s clear a lot of love went into the restaurant’s face-lift., from the vibrant turquoise walls and colorful island prints to the live plants and reggae soundtrack.

The Barnyard, 261 Main St., Farmingdale, 516-249-5150, thebarnyardstation.com. Open Tuesday to Friday from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

