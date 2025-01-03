Barrotta's Supper Club opens in Huntington

A swank new restaurant is bringing live jazz to Huntington. Barrotta's Supper Club has opened in the heart of the village, offering patrons an upscale spot to have dinner and drinks with a backdrop of live music. It's from the same team that opened The Ivy just over three years ago in a town that's long been a destination for dining.

"We’re competing with 50-plus restaurants every night," co-owner Zack Barrotta said. "There was no loungey, New York City-style, jazz club in Huntington. It’s a little quieter, hits a different audience than The Ivy."

Located on the corner of Wall and Central streets, the space had laid vacant since the Brews Brothers Grille vacated in 2020. Walking into Barrotta’s feels exclusive with valet parking, a door attendant, old school red velvet booths and exposed brick. No windows give the place a hidden speakeasy vibe.

"We were going for upscale bites, but with a large format. I’m Italian, so the last thing I want is for you to go away hungry," Barrotta said. The small menu from chef Jack Grace will change seasonally.

Barrotta Supper Club is a restaurant with live jazz music in Huntington. Credit: Newsday/Marie Elena Martinez

Diners are welcomed with an amuse bouche — recently it was butternut squash arancini with sparkling wine. Starters include calamari fried in brown butter garlic and red cherry peppers ($24) and a street corn salad ($16) piled high with cotija cheese, jalapeños and spicy mayo. There’s also a wedge with house-cured miso pork belly, if you’re in the mood for something carnivorous. Pastas include truffle cacio e pepe ($43) as well as lobster squash gnocchi ($45) and tortellini Carbonara ($40). Seared ahi tuna ($32) is served with carrots and raisins, and there’s also beef Wellington ($68) and a pork chop with a winter citrus salad ($28).

Get the Feed Me newsletter. We know the best places to eat on LI. The essential guide to Long Island dining. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A handful of local jazz bands rotate throughout the week, offering musical ambience that doesn't come at a volume that precludes conversation. Barrotta said more music and an a nighttime piano bar in the private room upstairs are in the works for 2025.

Barrotta's Supper Club, 69 Wall St., Huntington, 631-629-2229, barrottasupperclub.com. Open Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.