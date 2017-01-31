Bertucci’s closes in Westbury

The fire has gone out at Bertucci’s in Westbury.

The Massachusetts-based Italian restaurant chain, known for its wood-burning oven, closed the 24-year-old location last week.

A spokesman said that the chain could not reach an agreement with the landlord over the terms of a new lease. Bertucci’s in Melville and Hauppauge, she said, have no plans to close.

Bertucci’s figured prominently in a Newsday story last year on what to eat at Italian chains: Pizza, of course, was recommended, but also the Tuscan wings (roasted in the wood-burning oven) and the crowd-pleasing shrimp Rossini, dressed in a tomato-cream sauce and served over spaghetti.

Bertucci’s locations remain at 881 Walt Whitman Rd., Melville, 631-427-9700 and 358 Vanderbilt Motor Pkwy., Hauppauge, 631-952-2100, bertuccis.com