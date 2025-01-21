Best Italian restaurants on Long Island 2025

Italian is unquestionably Long Island’s favorite cuisine, and that is reflected in the longest single-category "best restaurants" list Newsday's food critics publish. How else to do justice to the miles of pasta, tankers of olive oil and tons of Parmesan that delight and sustain us on a daily basis?

We look for restaurants that distinguish themselves with service and atmosphere and — most of all — with food that honors the bedrock principles of Italian cuisine, no matter the region: great ingredients, simplicity and seasonality. (We always pay our own way and strive to dine anonymously.)

This year's list tilts in favor of eateries that focus on the regional cuisines of Italy, but also includes those serving the related but distinctive Italian American repertoire. Every town on Long Island has at least one reliable purveyor of chicken Parmesan, stuffed artichokes, Caesar salad and penne alla vodka — dishes that do not, ironically, exist in Italy.

If we are suggesting you get in the car and drive up to 90 minutes for a meal, it should be something special. And with that, buon appetito!

— Erica Marcus