Best Long Beach restaurants: Critics' picks

The Hamptons may get all the glory, but Nassau County's South Shore has its very own beachside resort town. In the decade-plus since it was devastated by superstorm Sandy, Long Beach has come back with a tasty vengeance. The dining and drinking options here are close to epic, with something for every taste.

Long Beach's restaurants and bars tend to be clustered in three places: On Park Avenue, in the West End (along Beech Street) and on the boardwalk. Here are more than a few to check out, for every taste and wallet.

LONG BEACH RESTAURANTS

Lost & Found/Lost at Sea

951 W. Beech St., 888 W. Beech St.

This pair of bistros, across the street from one another, are devoted to meat and seafood, respectively, and each excels at their pursuit. At Lost & Found, chef-owner Alexis Trolf oversees a rustic dining room that bustles with regulars who flock here for a butchery, great beer and wine and changing weekly specials such as cod croquettes; rabbit sausage with pomme puree; pork tenderloin with apple butter and rosemary potatoes; and steak served in all kinds of ways, from tartare to frites. Brunch can be gluttonous, with shakshuka, Dutch babies and French omelets. Across the street, Lost At Sea is a more intimate, wood-paneled parlor where co-owner Stephan Magliano greets diners warmly as he mixes superlative cocktails. From the kitchen, chef Alecia St. Aubrey plates tuna crudo with fennel and paprika or sauteed littleneck clams with pancetta, puréed parsley, garlic and toasted bread. Both spots are cash only. More info: 516-442-2606 (Lost & Found); 516-632-5263 (Lost at Sea)

Lido Kosher Deli

641 E. Park Ave.

Get the Feed Me newsletter. We know the best places to eat on LI. The essential guide to Long Island dining. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

There's been a kosher deli in this spot for nearly 40 years, one whose signature pastrami sandwiches feature beef that's been brined with salt and spices before being cooked and loaded onto rye bread. (The turkey sandwiches, made with birds that are roasted daily, are excellent, too). Diners order at the counter but the remodeled dining room is a spiffy place to linger, with exposed brick, ceiling beams and ducts. More info: 516-431-4411, lidokosherdeli.com

A pastrami sandwich at Lido Kosher Deli in Long Beach. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

Steven's Pasta

150 E. Park Ave.

There's a communal table near the bar but most of the action happens in the more formal dining room. As the name suggests, the menu is long on pasta, ranging from fettuccine Bolognese, pesto Genovese, rigatoni alla vodka and linguine with clam sauce to more inventive creations such as the enigmatic tutta da fava, or cannellini beans, shrimp, pancetta and spinach tumbled with farfalle. Apps, salads and a handful of entrees round out the menu, and plenty of well-chosen wines and beers await pairing. More info: 516-992-8400, stevenspasta.com

LB Social

62 W. Park Ave. Modern vibes — think Edison light bulbs, exposed brick and poured finesses updated comfort classics (think grilled octopus, gnocchi Bolognese and superlative fried chicken) as well as creative desserts. The bar pours a lengthy roaster of classic and re-imagined cocktails. More info: 516-431-7846, lbsocialny.com

Grilled octopus with baby arugula and fingerling potatoes at LB Social in Long Beach. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

Five Ocean

5 New York Ave.

Both early birds and owls can find something to love at this mellow West End brunch-to-dinner spot tucked behind the dunes. Weekend brunch runs from wild mushroom omelets to burrata with strawberry compote; later in the day, diners segue to grilled fish tacos or creative seafood dishes such as tuna carpaccio or lobster ragu over rigatoni, accented by a watermelon margarita. If the patio is full, you can take your provisions to go, for a beach picnic. More info: 516-208-5250, fiveoceanlongbeach.com

Steamed littleneck clams with chorizo, lemon and parsley at Five Ocean in Long Beach. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

El Malecon de Cuba

26 E. Park Ave.

Vibrant walls and artwork inject a festive vibe into this narrow restaurant, one where married owners Masimo "Manny" Morales and Marie Anai Jimenez combine the cuisines of Mexico, Central America, Cuba and the greater Caribbean on an encyclopedic menu of savory pleasures. What does that look like? Think tacos, mofunguitos (meat-filled plantain bites), sopes, pernil and ropa vieja during the same meal, if you wish. with mojitos and margaritas to assist. More info: 516-875-7727, elmalecondecuba.com

Laurel Diner

300 W. Park Ave.

A Long Beach standby since 1932, the Laurel serves up a friendly, modern diner experience with salads, sandwiches, and premium burgers made with a proprietary beef blend from Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors. Whatever's on your plate, it will probably taste better washed down with a classic cherry lime rikki, a vibrant red-and-green fountain drink that the Laurel claims to have invented. More info: 516-432-7728, laureldiner.com

Tandoor Grill Indian Cuisine

1042 W. Beech St.

The tandoor — the traditional bell-shaped clay oven of the Punjab, a region of India bordering Pakistan — lends its name and heat to this restaurant. All manner of kebabs, roast meats and breads issue forth from the tandoor, and there are scores of curries, rice dishes and vegetarian dishes as well. Open for lunch and dinner. More info: 516-766-4440, tandoorgrillny.com

Lunch platter with chana masala, lamb, spinach, rice, poori bread and a samosa at Tandoor Grill in Long Beach. Credit: Newsday/Yvonne Albinowski

Grotta di Fuoco

960 W. Beech St.

After a day baking on the beach, you can enter this rustic, hip "cave of fire" where the focal point is a wood-fired oven putting out smoky, blistered, terrific little pizzas. If pies aren't your jam, try the ricotta gnocchi with fennel assuage and pepper and onion pesto or radiatori with wild boar Bolognese. Dinner only. More info: 516-544-2400, grottalbny.com

Swingbellys BBQ

909 W. Beech St.

Swingbellys was one of the first barbecue spots to dispense with sweet sauces in favor of the incomparable flavor and texture that only smoke can produce. Dan Monteforte’s rollicking restaurant starts with the basics — pulled pork, brisket, chicken, rib — and spins them into inventive dishes such as the Mac & Pete (burned ends tossed with macaroni and cheese), the smokehouse cheesesteak sandwich and smoke-pit tacos. Stop by on a Tuesday night for the terrific fried chicken. More info: 516-431-3464, swingbellyslongbeach.com

St. Louis style ribs, cornbread and baked beans at Swingbelly's in Long Beach. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

Brixx & Barley

152 W. Park Ave.

Brixx & Barley satisfies a lot of appetites. Beer aficionados appreciate the dozens of brews on tap and in bottles, while sports fans peer above the bar at flat-screen TVs. Kids are welcome, too, and the menu has something for everyone — pizza, salads, brick-oven-roasted wings and heartier fare like porchetta heroes and ale-battered fish tacos. More info: 516-544-4511, brixxandbarley.com

Ra-Kang Thai Cuisine

895 W. Beech St.

This family-run restaurant serves fresh Thai cuisine in a dining room appointed with parasol-concealed lights, intricate carved details and dozens of little bronze bells (" rakang" means "bell"). Spring rolls, pad thai and papaya salad are well executed, as are less common dishes such as crispy duck panang with bright green beans in a coconut sauce. Tiki cocktails abound on the drinks menu. More info: 516-442-1313, rakanglongbeach.com

Das Biergarten

1148 W. Beech St.

Das Biergarten injects the West End with a shot of Gemutlichkeit, the German term for a feeling of warmth and cheer. This is one of Long Island's rare places to sample wursts, schnitzels, sauerbraten and cheese spaetzle alongside plenty of German beer — Munich-based Paulaner, Radeberger Pilsner, Schofferhofer Grapefruit Hefeweizen and others are all on tap. Open for lunch and dinner. More info: 516-897-2437, dasbiergarten.com

Soft pretzels and German specialties at Das Biergarten in Long Beach. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

Nagahama

169 E. Park Ave.

Long Beach has more than a few choices for sushi, but this spot is one of the longest-running — and with good reason. On the spectrum of Long Island sushi, it consistently scores high. You'll find all of the usual suspects, from nigiri sushi to hot appetizers and inventive specialty rolls, as well as plenty of beer and sake. Much of the staff has been here for over a decade, and they know the regulars who flock to the intimate dining room many nights. (It can get pretty busy, so plan ahead). More info: 516-432-6446, nagahamasushi.com

Allegria Hotel

80 W. Broadway

At this hotel on the beach, the circular bar boasts a front-seat view of the boardwalk and a lively cast of characters, as well as bar food such as bonito-dusted wings with kimchi or a praiseworthy burger blanketed with American cheese and shallot jam. Pours are heavy, people watching is (sort of) free. More info: 516-889-1300, allegriahotelny.com

Sherry Blossom

78 W. Park Ave.

Made-to-order poke bowls, ramen and boba are the central pillars of this pan-Asian restaurant that also serves up snacks such as Korean-style fried chicken wings, pork buns and takoyaki (fried squid). It's also one of the only places around (or even on Long Island) to get sushi burritos. A full bar keeps things festive with sparkling sake and pastel-hued cocktails. More info: 516-889-1200, sherryblossom.net

LONG BEACH PIZZA & BEER

Gino's

16 W. Park Ave.

If you're craving a regular slice, head to Gino's, which has been serving them up since 1962. This Long Beach institution is always so busy that the pizza is usually hot and fresh. Take it to the beach or linger at a table, inside or out. You can also have a proper Italian supper (think pastas and generously portioned meat dishes) in the table-service dining room. More info: 516-432-8193, ginoslongbeach.com

Sorrento's Italian Specialties

768 W. Beech St.

Part butcher shop, part Italian deli and very much a pizzeria, Sorrento's defies easy categorization — but is certainly worth seeking out for giant chicken cutlet heroes and excellent, blistered pizza. Besides the usual anchovies, pepperoni and peppers, you can also choose from not-so-easily-found pizza toppings such as speck, soppressata, broccoli rabe, hot honey and truffle oil, which you can eat at some of the checkerboard tables or take to go. More info: 516-962-9635, sorrentosoflb.com

Sausage pizza from Sorrento's in Long Beach. Credit: Newsday/Christopher Occhicone

Bright Eye Beer Co.

50 W. Park Ave.

In 2020, two siblings and a friend transformed this longtime five-and-dime into Long Beach's only craft brewery, complete with a 15-barrel system, striking bar and brews that run the gamut from red ales to saisons to fruited sours, most of which attract a young crowd. Though there's no kitchen, guests are welcome to order in food from nearby restaurants. More info: 516-543-5736, brighteyebeerco.com

LONG BEACH BAKERIES, COFFEE, ICE CREAM

Baked by the Ocean

919 W. Beech St.

The pastry shop was destined to open on Long Beach's uber-cool West End and represents a homecoming for its owner, Catherine Schimenti, who grew up in Lynbrook but left after high school to pursue a career as a pastry chef on both coasts. The playfully chic décor of beachy tones has winks of pink and gold. The baked treats run from cookies, brownies and whoopie pies to cupcakes, Linzer tarts and brightly-colored rainbow cookie bars Schimenti, who is sensitive to gluten, always has some gluten-free options on hand. More info: 516-889-2253

Rainbow bars at Baked by the Ocean in Long Beach. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

Blacksmiths Breads

870 W. Beech St.

One of Long Island's most superlative bakeries plies its quiet trade in the West End. In this tiny cafe, almost every chair, sofa and stool has a view of the open kitchen where organic grains and natural starters yield crisp-crusted French baguettes, densely seeded German vollkornbrot and sesame semolina breads, as well as brioche, English muffins and an array of sweet pastries. At breakfast, nosh on egg sandwiches and breakfast quesadillas, chased by cortado, macchiato, hibiscus iced tea or maybe a mimosa; later in the day, try banh mi or PB&J on sourdough. More info: 516-490-5530, blacksmithsbreads.square.site

Gentle Brew Coffee Roasters

151 E. Park Ave.

Gentle Brew sources beans from all over the world and roasts them in house for a range of espresso, lattes and iced coffees. Here, your joe can be dripped, cold-brewed, siphoned, French-pressed, poured over, Chemex-carafed or AeroPressed. Gentle Brew is takeout only at the moment, so take your caffeine a few blocks, to the beach. More info: 516-605-2370, gentlebrewcoffee.com

Hot chocolate is one of the warming offerings at Gentle Brew in Long Beach. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

Dough Hut

891 W. Beech St.

This doughnut factory is a must-stop on the way to the beach. Get there early enough and you'll see fresh doughnuts being made right through the window, from classic (plain, cinnamon) to imaginative (pistachio, French toast) to kind of out-there (Fruity Pebbles, maple-bacon). More info: 516-432-1400

Waffle Cabin

874B W. Beech St.

There are no tables at Waffle Cabin; there's not even a door. The tiny eatery dispenses its signature Belgian waffles from a window on West Beech Street. These warm, thick, buttery "Liege-style" waffles — made right at the window in heavy-duty waffle irons — sport nooks and crannies that glisten with caramelized sugar and are served sticky with caramel and, if you prefer, doused with chocolate sauce. More info: 516-208-3434, wafflecabin.com

Fresco Creperie

150 E. Park Ave.

After a stroll along the boardwalk, head to this friendly cafe for one of the indulgent dessert crepes, stuffed with the likes of banana and Belgian chocolate, dulce de leche and strawberries, honey and toasted almond, fresh oranges and caramel or — not to be forgotten — butter, sugar and cinnamon. Salads and savory crepes (try "the complete" with Gruyere, ham, eggs and onion) also are on point. More info: 516-897-8097, frescocreperie.com

Tipsy Scoop

891B W. Beech St.

Booze-infused ice cream is the lingua franca at this cute shop where surfboards and giant colored sprinkles provide the decoration. Vanilla bean bourbon, cake-batter vodka martini, tequila Mexican "hot" chocolate and spiked hazelnut coffee are among the flavors, and on the dairy-free front, sorbet (strawberry white sangria and mango margarita) abides. More info: 516-608-0578, tipsyscoop.com