Best lunch deals at Long Island restaurants
When you're looking for a leisurely, sit-down lunch, it’s always nice to get a deal. Many restaurants offer sit-down lunches at special prices, some have bargain prix fixe menus. Others bring in business by offering a slate of attractively priced lunch entrees that would cost twice as much at dinner time. And still others offer “combo” meals that come with bonus soups, salads, or sides. With dining rooms that cater to flavor cravings for Italian, Thai, Jamaican, Middle Eastern and more, there’s truly a Long Island lunch special for everyone.
NASSAU RESTAURANTS
Borelli’s Italian Restaurant Café and Pizzeria
1580 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow
Open since 1955, this classic Long Island Italian restaurant has long been a great value. These days, sit-down diners can get an $11.95 soup and salad deal or opt for $13.95 traditional pasta specials such as lasagna, manicotti and stuffed shells. Entree deals, $14.95, include eggplant Parmigiana over penne and chicken Marsala over penne. Available 11 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays. More info: 516-794-0190, borrellisrestaurant.com
The Brass Swan
1363 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn
The restaurants 3-course lunch special may be a bit of a splurge at $38, but it's still a good deal. For starters, there's a Caesar salad, a kale and quinoa salad, or a soup of the day. Entrees include branzino with arugula salad, wild king salmon with potato puree and asparagus, and gnocchi with butternut squash puree and candied walnuts. For dessert choose from housemade cookies and cheesecake. More info: 516-801-4963, thebrassswan.com
Dunn’s River Lounge
93 North Park Ave., Rockville Centre
Take a midday trip to Jamaica and enjoy island an Island meal deal. The slate of $10 entrees includes jerk chicken, veggies stewed in coconut milk, and fried tofu in brown sauce, all served with rice and peas, veggies and sweet plantains. Available noon-3 p.m. Tues.-Fri. More info: 516-764-6540, dunnsriverny.com
Kyma
1446 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn
This upscale Greek restaurant new lunch prix fixe features a $27 two-course and a $32 three-course menu. Dishes include spanakopita, pastitsio rolls, filet mignon “souvlaki,” shrimp Orzoto, and pasta Greca. Offered noon-3 p.m. weekdays. More info: 516-621-3700, kyma-roslyn.com
Master Grill Brazilian Barbecue
5598 Sunrise Hwy., Massapequa
Master Grill's $19.99 lunch special is for diners with big appetites. The meal features the chef’s selection of 6 grilled proteins (which include beef, poultry, and seafood); traditional accompaniments like Jambalaya rice, white rice, Brazilian style beans, and roasted potatoes; and a full soup and salad bar. More info: 516-308-7838, mastergrill.us
Sufiya’s Grill
2320 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow (516-644-2200)
2057 Merrick Rd., Merrick (516-644-2201)
Both locations of this Persian restaurant offer an appealing lunch special: For $15.95, choose one of 10 dishes, including ground lamb and beef skewers, salmon shish kebab, grilled jumbo shrimp, and vegetarian moussaka. Each is served with basmati rice. More info: sufiyasgrill.com
Toku Modern Asian Cuisine
2014 Northern Blvd., Manhasset
Toku's $35 lunch prix fixe includes an appetizer, entree and dessert. Starters include hot and sour soup, seaweed salad, Asian Caesar salad and grilled tofu. Braised beef short ribs, panko chicken and vegetable udon are some of the main courses. For dessert there is banana wonton with lychee sorbet. More info: 516-627-7121, tokumodernasian.com
Vincent’s Clam Bar
179 Old Country Rd., Carle Place
This Little Italy transplant near Roosevelt Field mall offers a $14.95 lunch menu. Options include salads and wraps (garden salad with grilled chicken, chicken Caesar wrap), pasta (gnocchi with pesto, rigatoni Bolognese), and mains (chicken Marsala, eggplant rollatini). Available 1:45-4 p.m. weekdays. More info: 516-742-4577, vincentsclambar.com
SUFFOLK RESTAURANTS
Bahama Breeze
612 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove
The lunchtime combo deals include a coconut shrimp with a side soup or salad for $10.49, beef empanadas with a side soup or salad for $12.49, and blackened Mahi Tacos with a side soup or salad also for $12.95. More info: 631-366-6212, bahamabreeze.com
Bijou
400 Broadhollow Rd., Melville
The modern Asian fusion space in the heart of Melville's corporate business corridor offers two-course prix fixe lunch in an elegant setting for $28. For starters, choices include spicy tuna or salmon rolls, crab bisque with lobster foam, or salad. Entrees include an Empress roll with shrimp tempura, spice tuna, tobiko and eel sauce; seared salmon with chilled soba noodles, and a chicken paillard with a jicama-chicory salad. Offered noon-3 p.m. Tues.-Fri. More info: 631-755-5777, bijou110.com
Bobbique
70 West Main St., Patchogue
For a barbecue bargain, Bobbique's $10.95 lunch menu features choices like a buffalo chicken sandwich with bacon and blue cheese, a Caesar salad topped with pulled pork or chicken, four jumbo bbq chicken wings, and a bowl of chili loaded with Cheddar, sour cream, and onions. More info: 631-447-7744, bobbique.com
Mill Pond House
437 East Main St., Centerport
For a lunch special with a view, reserve at Mill Pond House, which features a 3-course prix fixe menu for $32.95. The seafood-focused menu includes appetizers such as New England clam chowder, Yellowfin tuna tartare and Prince Edward Island mussels. In addition to pan-seared salmon and filet of sole, there are plentiful main course choices including Angus sirloin steak sandwich, chicken Milanese, and rigatoni with short rib ragu. Indulge in New York cheesecake or tiramisu for dessert. More info: 631-261-7663, millpondrestaurant.com
Phayathai
735 Hawkins Ave., Ronkonkoma
For $10.95, order one of Phayathai’s lunch specials and you’ll also get house chicken soup or salad. Choose vegetables or a protein (tofu, chicken, beef, shrimp, tilapia) to be served in your choice of sauces including green or red curry, or spicy basil sauce. More info: 631-981-0303, thaifoodli.com
Prime
117 North New York Ave., Huntington
This luxe steakhouse offers a $29 two-course “power lunch” 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. First courses include gnocchi, Caesar salad and wedge salad. Chicken paillard, Scottish salmon, and a cheeseburger are among the entree choices. For an extra $10, order a glass of the restaurant’s daily wine special. More info: 631-385-1515, huntington.restaurantprime.com
Robke’s
427 Fort Salonga Rd., Northport
Robke’s is famous for its $14.95 lunch specials, which run the gamut from classic pastas to chicken Milanese to Caesar salad with shrimp. Portions are huge, but for big appetites there is also a $12 appetizer menu featuring baked clams and shrimp cocktail. Cash only. More info: 631-754-9663
Teller’s
605 Main St., Islip
Prime's sister restaurant on the south shore has a similar “power lunch” deal: For $24 you’ll get an appetizer (black pepper bacon, apple pecan salad) and an entree (a burger, salmon, filet tips Diane, pastrami sandwich). Available noon-3 p.m. weekdays. More info: 631-277-7070, tellerschophouse.com
Vespa Italian Chophouse
843 Fort Salonga Rd., Northport
Vespa's lunch special with plenty of Italian flair. For $13.95, you get two courses: a soup or salad (choice of Caesar, wedge, tortellini en brodo) and sandwich (braciole, muffuletta, caprese, chicken parm and more). $5 Peroni drafts also available. Noon-3 p.m. Tues.-Fri. for take out or dine-in parties of up to 8. More info: 631-651-9889, vespaitalianchophouse.com