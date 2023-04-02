Best lunch deals at Long Island restaurants

When you're looking for a leisurely, sit-down lunch, it’s always nice to get a deal. Many restaurants offer sit-down lunches at special prices, some have bargain prix fixe menus. Others bring in business by offering a slate of attractively priced lunch entrees that would cost twice as much at dinner time. And still others offer “combo” meals that come with bonus soups, salads, or sides. With dining rooms that cater to flavor cravings for Italian, Thai, Jamaican, Middle Eastern and more, there’s truly a Long Island lunch special for everyone.

NASSAU RESTAURANTS

Borelli’s Italian Restaurant Café and Pizzeria

1580 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow

Open since 1955, this classic Long Island Italian restaurant has long been a great value. These days, sit-down diners can get an $11.95 soup and salad deal or opt for $13.95 traditional pasta specials such as lasagna, manicotti and stuffed shells. Entree deals, $14.95, include eggplant Parmigiana over penne and chicken Marsala over penne. Available 11 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays. More info: 516-794-0190, borrellisrestaurant.com

The Brass Swan

1363 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn

Get the Feed Me newsletter. We know the best places to eat on LI. The essential guide to Long Island dining. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The restaurants 3-course lunch special may be a bit of a splurge at $38, but it's still a good deal. For starters, there's a Caesar salad, a kale and quinoa salad, or a soup of the day. Entrees include branzino with arugula salad, wild king salmon with potato puree and asparagus, and gnocchi with butternut squash puree and candied walnuts. For dessert choose from housemade cookies and cheesecake. More info: 516-801-4963, thebrassswan.com

Dunn’s River Lounge

93 North Park Ave., Rockville Centre

Take a midday trip to Jamaica and enjoy island an Island meal deal. The slate of $10 entrees includes jerk chicken, veggies stewed in coconut milk, and fried tofu in brown sauce, all served with rice and peas, veggies and sweet plantains. Available noon-3 p.m. Tues.-Fri. More info: 516-764-6540, dunnsriverny.com

Kyma

1446 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn

This upscale Greek restaurant new lunch prix fixe features a $27 two-course and a $32 three-course menu. Dishes include spanakopita, pastitsio rolls, filet mignon “souvlaki,” shrimp Orzoto, and pasta Greca. Offered noon-3 p.m. weekdays. More info: 516-621-3700, kyma-roslyn.com

Master Grill Brazilian Barbecue

5598 Sunrise Hwy., Massapequa

Master Grill's $19.99 lunch special is for diners with big appetites. The meal features the chef’s selection of 6 grilled proteins (which include beef, poultry, and seafood); traditional accompaniments like Jambalaya rice, white rice, Brazilian style beans, and roasted potatoes; and a full soup and salad bar. More info: 516-308-7838, mastergrill.us

Sufiya’s Grill

2320 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow (516-644-2200)

2057 Merrick Rd., Merrick (516-644-2201)

Both locations of this Persian restaurant offer an appealing lunch special: For $15.95, choose one of 10 dishes, including ground lamb and beef skewers, salmon shish kebab, grilled jumbo shrimp, and vegetarian moussaka. Each is served with basmati rice. More info: sufiyasgrill.com

Toku Modern Asian Cuisine

2014 Northern Blvd., Manhasset

Toku's $35 lunch prix fixe includes an appetizer, entree and dessert. Starters include hot and sour soup, seaweed salad, Asian Caesar salad and grilled tofu. Braised beef short ribs, panko chicken and vegetable udon are some of the main courses. For dessert there is banana wonton with lychee sorbet. More info: 516-627-7121, tokumodernasian.com

Vincent’s Clam Bar

179 Old Country Rd., Carle Place

This Little Italy transplant near Roosevelt Field mall offers a $14.95 lunch menu. Options include salads and wraps (garden salad with grilled chicken, chicken Caesar wrap), pasta (gnocchi with pesto, rigatoni Bolognese), and mains (chicken Marsala, eggplant rollatini). Available 1:45-4 p.m. weekdays. More info: 516-742-4577, vincentsclambar.com

SUFFOLK RESTAURANTS

Bahama Breeze

612 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove

The lunchtime combo deals include a coconut shrimp with a side soup or salad for $10.49, beef empanadas with a side soup or salad for $12.49, and blackened Mahi Tacos with a side soup or salad also for $12.95. More info: 631-366-6212, bahamabreeze.com

Bijou

400 Broadhollow Rd., Melville

The modern Asian fusion space in the heart of Melville's corporate business corridor offers two-course prix fixe lunch in an elegant setting for $28. For starters, choices include spicy tuna or salmon rolls, crab bisque with lobster foam, or salad. Entrees include an Empress roll with shrimp tempura, spice tuna, tobiko and eel sauce; seared salmon with chilled soba noodles, and a chicken paillard with a jicama-chicory salad. Offered noon-3 p.m. Tues.-Fri. More info: 631-755-5777, bijou110.com

Bobbique

70 West Main St., Patchogue

For a barbecue bargain, Bobbique's $10.95 lunch menu features choices like a buffalo chicken sandwich with bacon and blue cheese, a Caesar salad topped with pulled pork or chicken, four jumbo bbq chicken wings, and a bowl of chili loaded with Cheddar, sour cream, and onions. More info: 631-447-7744, bobbique.com

Mill Pond House

437 East Main St., Centerport

For a lunch special with a view, reserve at Mill Pond House, which features a 3-course prix fixe menu for $32.95. The seafood-focused menu includes appetizers such as New England clam chowder, Yellowfin tuna tartare and Prince Edward Island mussels. In addition to pan-seared salmon and filet of sole, there are plentiful main course choices including Angus sirloin steak sandwich, chicken Milanese, and rigatoni with short rib ragu. Indulge in New York cheesecake or tiramisu for dessert. More info: 631-261-7663, millpondrestaurant.com

Phayathai

735 Hawkins Ave., Ronkonkoma

For $10.95, order one of Phayathai’s lunch specials and you’ll also get house chicken soup or salad. Choose vegetables or a protein (tofu, chicken, beef, shrimp, tilapia) to be served in your choice of sauces including green or red curry, or spicy basil sauce. More info: 631-981-0303, thaifoodli.com

Prime

117 North New York Ave., Huntington

This luxe steakhouse offers a $29 two-course “power lunch” 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. First courses include gnocchi, Caesar salad and wedge salad. Chicken paillard, Scottish salmon, and a cheeseburger are among the entree choices. For an extra $10, order a glass of the restaurant’s daily wine special. More info: 631-385-1515, huntington.restaurantprime.com

Robke’s

427 Fort Salonga Rd., Northport

Robke’s is famous for its $14.95 lunch specials, which run the gamut from classic pastas to chicken Milanese to Caesar salad with shrimp. Portions are huge, but for big appetites there is also a $12 appetizer menu featuring baked clams and shrimp cocktail. Cash only. More info: 631-754-9663

Teller’s

605 Main St., Islip

Prime's sister restaurant on the south shore has a similar “power lunch” deal: For $24 you’ll get an appetizer (black pepper bacon, apple pecan salad) and an entree (a burger, salmon, filet tips Diane, pastrami sandwich). Available noon-3 p.m. weekdays. More info: 631-277-7070, tellerschophouse.com

Vespa Italian Chophouse

843 Fort Salonga Rd., Northport

Vespa's lunch special with plenty of Italian flair. For $13.95, you get two courses: a soup or salad (choice of Caesar, wedge, tortellini en brodo) and sandwich (braciole, muffuletta, caprese, chicken parm and more). $5 Peroni drafts also available. Noon-3 p.m. Tues.-Fri. for take out or dine-in parties of up to 8. More info: 631-651-9889, vespaitalianchophouse.com