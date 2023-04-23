Best pancakes on Long Island
There is breakfast and then there are pancakes. A typical week’s morning routine, after all, brings the usual: cereal, toast, a bagel, eggs or, if you are feeling virtuous, a smoothie. But weekends, holidays or a special-occasion brunch call for something more celebratory—a piping-hot stack of pancakes, preferably dripping with pure maple syrup and good butter. As for other embellishments—fresh fruit, chocolate chips, the savory heft provided by breakfast sausages or crisp bacon—the sky’s the limit. You’ll find whatever makes you happy at one of Long Island’s finest pancake palaces.
Buttercooky Bakery & Cafe
140 Plandome Rd., Manhasset (516-627-1600), Huntington, Floral Park
You can hardly do better than Buttercooky’s fat little buttermilk pancakes topped with berries, homemade berry jam and brown-butter maple syrup, or the Nutella-banana crepes. But then again, there are pancakes smothered with chocolate mousse and crumble, and pancakes swirled with cinnamon, then topped with vanilla cream, cinnamon crumble and cream-cheese glaze. More info: buttercookybakery.com
Hendrick's Tavern
1305 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn
The restored 1740 estate of Hendrick Onderdonk is adorned with portraits of President George Washington, who visited on April 24, 1790. He would have been happy to be served such cloudlike lemon ricotta pancakes, which come with pure maple syrup, whipped cream and mixed berries. Three to an order. Weekend brunch only. More info: 516-621-1200, hendrickstavern.com
Morning Rose Cafe
317 Bedford Ave., Bellmore
Pancakes are a specialty at this breakfast-brunch-lunch-only eatery and options start with classic buttermilk pancakes topped with maple syrup, "cinnamon-bun icing" or caramelized pears and goat cheese and candied pecans--and then launch into pancake parts unknown with lemon-poppyseed or sweet-potato-chocolate-chip pancakes with candied pecans. More info: 516-221-5010, morningrosecafe.com
Stellina Ristorante
76 South St., Oyster Bay
Now serving brunch, pancakes here are served with choice of Nutella, a decadent and highly recommended pistachio cream, or maple syrup and topped with berries and whipped cream. A turbo version made with buffalo ricotta and laden with cherries and chocolate reads more like dessert. More info: 516-757-4989, stellinany.com
IHOP
2935 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown and multiple other locations
Crowded parking lots and lines out the door attest to the popularity of this chain, a long-standing destination for families. Here, it's best to order as simply as possible, avoiding artificial-tasting whipped toppings, fruit compotes and the like. Pancake varieties include original buttermilk, chocolate chip and "harvest grain 'n' nut," all three to an order. Kids can order silver-dollar pancakes, funny-face pancakes and create-a-face cakes, using a tube of low-fat strawberry yogurt to add their own artistic touches. More info: ihop.com
Hatch
286 Main St., Huntington
Pineapple upside-down pancakes are topped with house-made vanilla rum creme anglaise, caramelized pineapple and cinnamon butter. More info: 631-424-0780, hatchbrunch.com
The Shed
1511 Old Country Rd., Plainview, 54 New St., Huntington and 21 Main St., West Sayville
Served at locations in Plainview, Sayville, and Huntington, this fluffy stack is as classic as it gets. Sprinkled with powdered sugar, these freshly made buttermilk pancakes can be topped with berries, chocolate, banana, nuts or the works. More info: intheshed.com
Rustic Root
7927 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury
The blueberry buttermilk pancakes on the main menu might be overshadowed by the chocolate chip variety on the kids menu and have parents crying foul. Both are worth the trip. More info: 516-364-5041, rusticrootkitchen.com
Toast Coffeehouse
9 S. Park Ave., Bay Shore; 46 E. Main St., Patchogue and 650 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station
The all-day brunch chainlet offers pancakes for every craving, from cinnamon swirl to blueberry and walnut. Two to an order. More info: toastcoffeehouse.com
Whiskey Down Diner
252 Main St, Farmingdale
Silver dollars are the star here--buttery, crisp-edged and perfectly sized for kids or adults. More info: (516) 927-8265, whiskeydowndiner.com
Munday's
259 Main St., Huntington
The cinnamon pancakes here are on point -- requiring no syrup at all, your fork will sink through the layers of pillowy perfection. A flavorful breakfast for carb-hungry morning folk. More info: 631) 421-3553, mundaysofhuntington.com
Park Avenue Grill
178 Park Ave., Amityville
Lemon ricotta pancakes studded with fresh blueberries are a standout at this friendly spot. They're thin, light, lemony and quite elegant. Three to an order. More info: 631-598-4618
Toast & Co
62 Stewart Ave., Huntington
With five varieties to choose from – plain buttermilk, with bananas, with berries (both inside and atop), a gluten-free version, or a lighter, thinner Swedish-style pancake drizzled with Nutella and bananas – all pancake lovers will find something to savor at this always buzzing spot. More info: 631-812-0056, toastandcoeatery.com
Sweet Mama's
9 Alsace Place, Northport, and 121 Main St., Stony Brook
Loaded with whipped cream and a torrent of blueberries, the pancakes at Sweet Mama's do not mess around. It took three sittings to get through the hefty tower of three, so make sure you take some of those Smucker's syrup packets home for your leftovers. More info: sweetmamasli.com
Eastport Luncheonette
497 Montauk Hwy., Eastport
Could this country diner be any more perfect? The answer is yes, when the banana pancakes arrive at the table with brilliant crunchy edges and soft banana chunks that flow into the tender batter. They're not showy — there isn't even butter — but gosh darn are they good. More info: 631-325-8887
Little Gull Cafe
54 N Phillips Ave., Speonk
Nothing fancy at this charming cafe house in a decommissioned train station, just deeply golden, crisp-edged pancakes that are naturally leavened by sourdough and are served with real maple syrup and whipped butter. Why not add a side of Benton's thick-cut bacon or homemade sausage? More info: 631) 801-2176, littlegullcafe.com
Love Lane Kitchen
240 Love Ln., Mattituck
Two words: pancake tacos. This daily special solves the essential problem of pancakes, rendering them sweet and savory at the same time. The flawlessly textured cakes are topped with scrambled eggs, slivers of breakfast sausage and fresh pico de gallo with little snaps of jalapeño. Whether you top them with Vermont maple syrup or Cholula hot sauce is your choice. Believe it or not, it's actually really delicious with both. More info: 631-298-8989, lovelanekitchen.com
Maureen's Kitchen
108 Terry Rd., Smithtown
Expect a wait at this popular breakfast and lunch spot where pancakes are served in abundance. Available in massive one, two, or three stack portions, the sheer variety of choices will have you salivating on seating. Blueberry, banana nut, apple cinnamon, chocolate chip, pumpkin walnut -- you name it -- they likely have it. Particularly popular are the green hued pistachio pancakes and there's always an additional pancake special. Cash only. More info: 631-360-9227
Estia's Little Kitchen
1615 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Tpke., Sag Harbor
The fluffy fruit saturated pancakes served alongside breakfast tacos and huevos rancheros are second to none. Seasonal strawberries, peaches, and blueberries feature prominently and specials include varieties like buckwheat. More info: 631-725-1045, estias.com
John's/Anthony's Pancake Houses
721 and 710 Montauk Hwy., Montauk
It's a timeless East End debate over which of these two virtually identical greasy spoons -- directly across from each other on Montauk Highway -- have the better pancake. Anthony's fruit topped offerings dot tables, while John's combinations -- like chocolate and peanut butter -- are hugely popular. Be prepared for lines at both; remember to bring cash. More info: 631-668-2383 (John's), 631-668-2823 (Anthony's)
Compiled by Andi Berlin, Erica Marcus, Marie Elena Martinez, Joann Vaglica and Scott Vogel