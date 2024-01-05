Best restaurants in Babylon: Critics' picks

This South Shore village has always been a destination for its walkable downtown, which includes a Long Island Rail Road hub. Over the past two decades, the village's dining scene has evolved to include wine bars and highbrow coffee.

Barrique

69 Deer Park Ave.

This small-plates and thin-crust pizza spot is one of Babylon’s most inviting. It features a weathered brick-and-wood look and a fun-to-navigate wine list that spans the globe and features an extensive selection of wines by the bottle, half bottle and glass. More info: 631-321-1175, barriquekitchenandwinebar.com

The Brixton

111 Deer Park Ave.

Weathered wood, steel-frame windows and Edison light bulbs conjure a gastropub vibe, as does a menu dominated by small plates that change seasonally. The space starts filling up at happy hour and stays open late into the night, drawing a crowd for bar munchies (loaded duck fries, eggplant hummus and Korean BBQ wings, for instance.). Weekend brunch brings fried chicken and sausage gravy, a sweet potato pizzetta and mimosas by the glass or carafe. More info: 631-587-2000, thebrixtonbabylon.com

Swell Taco

135 Deer Park Ave.

This taco shack with a beachside vibe and a parking-lot view has developed a cult following for California-style tacos from a brother-and-sister team raised near the beach between Los Angeles and San Diego. By day, you’ll find teenagers from nearby Babylon High School. At night, the waits can reach beyond an hour for margaritas, platters of loaded nachos, hulking burritos and tacos with fillings such as pulled pork, juicy steak and battered mahi-mahi. More info: 631-482-1299, swelltacoli.com

The 3 Amigos Tacos at Swell Taco in Babylon. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

Glen's Dinette

23 E. Main St.

This 60-year-old breakfast-lunch spot often has a crowd waiting on the sidewalk by midmorning. The short-order fare is made from scratch, right down to the tender roast turkey and fluffy mashed potatoes and light gravy. Don’t miss the waffles or the Farmer’s Breakfast: a slab of sausage stuffing griddled until crisp, topped with two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. More info: 631-669-4700, glensdinette.com

Jack Jack's Coffee House

223 Deer Park Ave.

Lattes-with-a-twist are the morning equivalent of inventive cocktails, and this coffeehouse was designed to lift spirits with ample caffeine. Working a sexy espresso machine, baristas here can make a pour-over (coffee made by pouring hot water over beans) and serve freshly made cold brews. There are also smoothies, tea blends, all-day breakfast sandwiches and sweets. More info: 631-885-3722, jackjackscoffeehouse.com

Kotobuki

86 Deer Park Ave.

This Japanese chainlet has developed a reputation for producing some of the most satisfying sushi on Long Island. The Deer Park Avenue branch is no different, with a sleek, simple dining room and an approachable sushi bar. There are imaginative sushi rolls as well as crispy tacos Japoneses: house-fried corn tortillas filled with yellowtail and romaine hearts mixed with smoked chipotle mayo. More info: 631-321-8387, kotobukirestaurants.com

The caterpillar roll, the crazy roll and the happy roll at Kotobuki in Babylon. Credit: Raychel Brightman

The Local

7 Depot Pl.

Expertly made pub food and a killer craft beer list come together in this bustling, re-imagined sports bar that lies shoulder-to-shoulder with the train station. Beer-wise, you'll encounter plenty of releases from local breweries such as Greenpoint Harbor, Blue Point Brewing and Garvies Point Brewery, while bites such as birria tacos, barbecue short-rib grilled cheese and pierogies smothered in Cheddar-ale sauce and bacon may lull you into a food coma. More info: 631-983-8900, localbabylon.com

Mary Carroll's

121 Deer Park Ave.

After shunning food at this beer garden for nearly 27 years, owner Conor Hartnett added a menu that features the kind of food you crave after a pint or two — nachos, burrata flatbread, Philly cheesesteak and chicken potpie. Come summer, don't miss the pop-up beach bar out back, with real sand and umbrella-topped picnic tables that encourage all-day lazing. More info: 631-587-6181 | marycarrolls.co

Long Island Pekin

96 E. Main St.

Swimming against a sea of impressive new Sichuan restaurants, Long Island Pekin reminds us of the first Chinese foods many of us fell in love with: The roast duck and pork, the lo mein and fried rice, the steamed dumplings and pot stickers. Even better, these specialties of what used to be called Canton (now Guangdong, China’s southeasternmost province) bear little resemblance to what you’ll find at your local takeout. Chef-owner Jason Lee’s main dishes center on four great Chinese dishes: Peking duck, Hong Kong duck (a slightly simpler preparation), char siu (scarlet-hued barbecued pork) and Hainanese chicken (poached chicken with ginger and scallions). Closed Tuesday More info: 631-587-9889, longislandpekin.com

Whole peking duck at LI Pekin in Babylon. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

Mito

48 Deer Park Ave.

The sleek Japanese fusion concept opened in late 2023 in the historic Bank of Babylon building, in the two-level space that last held Monsoon. Mito's biggest strength seems to be its sushi, which is of a higher quality than many that of other fusion restaurants. The menu dances between Japanese and Chinese standards, with a section of wok dishes (kung pao chicken, General Tso's, etc.) as well as a respectable dumpling program. There's a dim sum tasting platter ($18) includes Iberico pork and shrimp shumai with its deeper savory pork flavor could stand against the best dim sum houses on Long Island. More info: 631-668-8232, themito.com

NoaMar Market

238 Deer Park Ave.

A combination grocery store, cafe and tapas bar, tables here — some of which are simply marble-slab-topped wine barrels — accommodate about two dozen people. The menu is centered around traditional tapas (Galician-style octopus, patatas bravas, croquetas, garlic shrimp) and montaditos, little sandwiches, such as serrano ham with piquillo peppers or pork loin with mustard and cornichons. There are also salads, platters of Spanish cheeses and cured meats, and desserts. Almost everything is under $18. To wash everything down: Spanish beers on draft and Spanish wine by the glass or bottle. Closed Tuesday. More info: 631-482-1667, noamarmarkets.com

Molto Vino

45 Deer Park Ave.

The intimate wine bar lives up to its name: There's a lot of wine to choose from here. The list leans heavily on wines from California and Italy that arrive in big glasses with large pours, and nearly all the bottles are available for sale at the sister wine store, Solo Vino, a few doors down. The menu runs from wood-fired pizzas to small plates, specialty pastas and artful meat-and-cheese boards. Grab a seat at one of the large windows, order a glass of a bold red, and watch the street scene unfold outside. More info: 516-639-3784

A charcuterie board for two at Molto Vino in Babylon. Credit: Daniel Brennan

O.G. Ramen

14A Railroad Ave.

Gracefully composed bowls of health-conscious ramen are presented in a tiny, modern dining room. with wooden benches, a window counter and a succinct menu. A citrusy yuzu — chicken broth underpins the classic ramen, while a “faux soy” shoyu broth is made with coconut amino acids. There are gluten-free noodles, too, and a handful of well-chosen beers and sake. More info: 631-620-3680, ogramen.com

The Villager

262 Deer Park Ave.

The thoughtful beer list at this bar features a rotating cast from some of America’s best microbrews, near and far. The menu keeps it playful with twists on Americana, including salads, flatbreads (available with cauliflower crust), and a burger list that includes a riff on the Big Mac. With a 3 a.m. last call and the train station a block away, it’s a popular last stop for those in for the long haul. More info: 631-482-8585, thevillagerbabylon.com

Shuga Pie Shop

135 Deer Park Ave., Unit 3

First, you'll need to find it: Down the little sidewalk alley that runs between Deer Park Avenue (near Fitness Incentive) and the municipal parking lot. Look for the window — that's where you'll see the daily list of flavors for shuga pies, little handheld cake-and-frosting sandwiches that Micheline Cummings and partner Terry Haughy peddle. Options might include Vanilla Crumb, Death by Chocolate, Red Velvet and Funfetti. More info: 631-669-1069, shugapie.com