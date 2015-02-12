Top sushi houses on Long Island: 3 best bets

Some of the best fish houses on Long Island never cook the catch. Here are three of the top sushi houses in Nassau and Suffolk.

BE-JU SASHIMI & SAKE BAR

This exceptional sushi-sashimi specialist is situated inside Jewel restaurant. Pick the superior fatty and medium-fatty tuna; yellowtail, amberjack and Japanese mackerel. The kitchen excels with shrimp-and-sea urchin risotto, too. To conclude: a chocolate-wasabi bombe. $$$-$$$$

400 Broadhollow Rd. (Rubie Corporate Plaza), Melville, 631-755-0555, bejusushi.com

GINZA

Seafood imported from Tokyo's Tsukiji Market turns the omakase, or chef's choice selections, memorable at Ginza, an opulent and focused spot that also offers inviting special rolls, plus dishes such as fluke usuzukuri, miso black cod, tuna tartare and black-pepper tuna. $$-$$$

45 Carmans Rd., Massapequa; 516-882-9688. ginzali.com

NAGASHIMA

Purists revel at Nagashima, where the sashimi and sushi are minimalist and marvelous. Choose at random from the day's haul. The colorful rolls also deserve your attention for their sense of balance. The flavors harmonize rather than battle it our for supremacy. $$-$$$

12 Jericho Tpke., Jericho; 516-338-0022, nagashimali.com