The biggest Long Island restaurant closings of 2024

It's been a particularly rough year for restaurant closings on Long Island, where the demise includes several nostalgic diners, standout Japanese, Spanish and Chinese spots and famly-run eateries that had been in business for more than 50 years.

Stella Ristorante, Floral Park

After 64 years, Enza Tomaselli and her sister, Elsa Cerrone, are taking a break as of Dec. 31. They started working at Stella’s, their mother’s Floral Park restaurant, when they were still children — now they've decided to close the eatery. It’s Enza's tomato sauce that graces Stella’s signature lasagna (along with homemade noodles) and naps the chicken Parmesan. Other menu standouts include shrimp scampi oreganata, the Stella sausage roll, a much-copied but never equaled take on a Chinese egg roll, filled with sausage, broccoli rabe and peppers, and, for dessert, the enormous, triangular sfogliata pastry, filled with custard.

Bakuto, Lindenhurst

Bakuto, in Lindenhurst, was dedicated to robotoyaki and Japanese-style bar food. Credit: Noah Fecks

There was no place on Long Island remotely like Bakuto. It was one of the most authentic Japanese restaurant around even though it served no sushi. Its menu drew inspiration from the Japanese small-plates tradition of izakaya that centers on robata (skewered, grilled meats), noodles (ramen and udon) and steamed buns. In the manner of a true Japanese kitchen, it was also inspired by local produce. "Maybe the concept was too ‘niche,’ " said chef-partner Zachary Rude, of the restaurant's closing.

Pietro's, Roslyn

When The Jolly Fisherman closed in 2023 after 66 years, Roslyn was abuzz with the news that Pietro’s of Manhattan was coming to town. The new restaurant opened a quick six months later, in November — yet on July 20, Pietro’s in Roslyn quietly served its final meal. In an effort to appease locals who bemoaned The Jolly Fisherman's closure, the Bruckmans’ renovation left the wood-paneled bar virtually unchanged. The menu, which mimicked the Manhattan menu with Italian American classics, plus signature dishes, wasn’t met with the same reception. The Poll Brothers restaurant group said it had acquired the property and plans to open a new restaurant this summer.

Long Island Pekin, Babylon

South Shore seekers of Peking duck and Cantonese roast meats, noodles and dumplings now have to look elsewhere: Long Island Pekin closed after a five-year run in Babylon village. Citing higher costs and staffing issues, the owner said he was increasingly unhappy with his stress level.

Peppercorns, Hicksville

Peppercorns restaurant in Hicksville closed in August of 2024. Credit: Newsday/James Carbone

The East Marie Street eating, catering and meeting establishment, which first opened its doors under previous owners in 1983, closed Aug. 1, said James Madden, who co-owned the restaurant with Massapequa resident Sean Costello. "Since COVID, we’ve lost a lot of customers," Madden said. The owner of the building, which he said is more than 130 years old, made the business partners an offer they "couldn’t pass up."

Huntington's House of India, Leilu, Osteria Da Nino, Faz's Tex-Mex Grill

On July 7, House of India on Main Street, just east of New York Avenue, closed for good after serving up a menu of traditional Indian fare since 2001. For Supy Singh and his cousin Kam Singh, the second-generation owners of House of India, the time had come to transition out of the restaurant business their fathers and another uncle opened.

More than 20 years in the making, Leilu sprouted as an idea when Huntington natives James and Meghan LaCourte both worked at neighboring spot Joanina. Serving modern comfort food in a low-key spot that never felt too fussy, Leilu emphasized seasonality and showcased Long Island ingredients. Aug. 7 marked its last night of service. It opened in 2019, six months before the pandemic began. "That was really rough for us, it started there," LaCourte said of the unexpected hardships of opening in tough times. Inflation and other rising expenses have became too much.

The Italian eatery Osteria Da Nino on Main Street known for serving up petit veal meatballs and eggplant parmigiana, closed in June. Sardinia-born Nino Antuzzi honed his culinary skills traveling to London and Paris before settling in America in 1988. After opening his New American-style flagship restaurant, Red, in downtown Huntington in 2000, he and his now wife, Kelley Antuzzi, opened Osteria Da Nino in 2003.

A Huntington eatery that has been in town for decades, Faz’s Tex-Mex Grill, closed with co-owner Shawn Zad citing high rent and rising costs to run the business since the pandemic. Zad owned the eatery with his brother, Faz Esmizadeh, who opened the Tex-Mex fusion eatery in Huntington in 1992. It served burritos and burrito bowls, hard- and soft-shell tacos, fajitas, enchiladas and even pizza.

Biscuits & Barbeque, Mineola

The former Biscuits & Barbeque in Mineola. Credit: Bruce Gilbert

The throwback railroad car-style diner was an out-of-the-way place to find soulful Louisiana-style cooking along with slow-smoked meats. Beloved dishes included the flaky hot biscuit with andouille sausage gravy, blackened fish, shrimp and grits, mac-and-cheese and homey desserts like peach cobbler, pecan and key lime pies. Owner Joan Gallo, who rented the premises, said the building was sold and the last day of business was June 29.

Brasserie Persil, Oceanside

Sixteen years after it opened on Long Beach Road in Oceanside, Brasserie Persil served its last coq au on Sept. 14. Like many other owners who have recently made the difficult decision to close, the owner cited the economy and the rising cost of doing business.

Lindencrest Diner, Lindenhurst

Another Long Island diner has fallen by the wayside. The Lindencrest Diner, which has been a fixture of the South Shore community of Lindenhurst since 1985, has closed. A sign posted on the front door referenced "economic hardships" in the decision to pack up shop after 39 years.

Joanne's Gourmet Pizza, Roslyn

The iconic Long Island slice shop, which claims to have invented the Buffalo chicken pizza, closed in Roslyn after 32 years. The restaurant was a pioneer in the creative slice movement, and was reportedly visited by celebrities such as Bella Hadid, LL Cool J and Jennifer Lopez.

Friendly's, Boston Market, TGI Fridays and other chains

Friendly's restaurants, once a mainstay chain on Long Island, have slowly been marching toward extinction — the Friendly's in Miller Place closed in 2023 joining a half-dozen other shuttered locations from Levittown to Middle Island. Its Ronkonkoma location served its last ice cream sundae in March.

TGI Fridays, the sit-down chain that was once ubiquitous across the nation, fared no better, closing in Bay Shore, Islandia, Massapequa Park, Rockville Centre and Westbury, leaving four locations open on Long Island.

Seafood giant Red Lobster, which has nearly 650 restaurants nationwide, closed at least 50 of them — including 14 in New York and New Jersey. The only Long Island store shuttered in the mass closure is in Stony Brook. Long Island Red Lobster fans can still get their fix at the six restaurants still open, in Hicksville, Ronkonkoma, Deer Park, Valley Stream, Carle Place and Copiague.

The once-dominant chicken chain, founded in 1985 as Boston Chicken, slowly closed one location after another on Long Island and across the nation. Selden’s outpost was Suffolk County’s last.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill, a nationwide chain that bears a passing resemblance to the Olive Garden, shuttered its last two Long Island locations — in Smithtown and Central Islip — in February.

Osteria Morini, Garden City

Osteria Morini, the ambitious regional Italian trattoria opened in 2019 by Michelin-starred chef Michael White, closed its location at Roosevelt Field in Uniondale.

I Am Nacho Mama, Port Washington

I Am Nacho Mama in Port Washington was owned by the Juarez family (Alyan, Nayla, Yvette, Carlos, Naylan and Maddy). They left Long Island to open a restaurant in Georgia. Credit: Randee Daddona

It was the end of the (Long Island) road for the lively family-run Mexican fusion restaurant that closed its Port Washington location in July following the Hicksville location's closure in January. Chef-owner Carlos Juarez moved his family south to Brunswick, Georgia, where they opened the next iteration of I Am Nacho Mama.

Brew Cheese, Stony Brook and Northport

After nine years in business, Dave Striffler pulled the plug on Brew Cheese. Both the original Stony Brook shop (2015) and its Northport sibling (2017) were devoted to Striffler’s twin fermented passions: craft beer and artisanal cheese. "Business started to slow down in 2023," he said. "This year was worse."

Iberico Tapas y Vino, St. James

Iberico, a Newsday Top 100 restaurant, closed after 2½ years in business. The owner said, "real Spanish food is a tough sell here. To a lot of people, the word ‘Spanish’ refers to Central and Latin America — they would come in here and expect to find tacos or quesadillas on the menu. Selling our menu required a lot of convincing ..."

Rock City Dogs, Bay Shore

The hot-dog-themed rock and roll eatery served its last fancy frank Aug 2. Its owner cited several culprits — the increasing price of ingredients, the difficulty of finding staff — along with an acknowledgment that it might have been "a great concept in the wrong location." While the kitchen traded in hot dogs, burgers and fries, prices were markedly higher than at fast food spots because the ingredients, presentation and surroundings were more high-end. The Americana-themed restaurant, Roadtrip, opened in the space this fall.

Sushi 1, Westhampton Beach

Yoko and Kimi Osaki, owners of the former Sushi 1 in Westhampton Beach. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

Westhampton Beach, a revolving door of hip eateries, lost one of its true culinary treasures after 29 years. Chef Kimi Osaki, who owned the restaurant with his wife, Yoko, said that, at age 73, "I can’t move like I used to." The menu featured traditional rarities such as gomaae (steamed spinach with sesame sauce), oshinko (pickled vegetables) and kimpira (sautéed burdock root and carrots). The sushi selections were focused more on a variety of fish than elaborate rolls. They served their last meal on Nov. 24.

New Moon Café, East Quogue

After 46 years, the Tex-Mex restaurant and live music spot closed with owners Ron and Shana Campsey citing financial hardship aggravated by the pandemic as the major factor. The couple has also been dealing with health issues and fell behind on their taxes. The spot started off as a pizzeria and a clam bar. Over the years, the menu evolved to include tacos, Texas-style baby back ribs as well as kid-friendly fare. They said they hope to sell the business to someone who wants to keep the family-friendly ambience.