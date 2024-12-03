Coming soon: Long Island restaurants opening

Here's a running list of eateries that are slated to open soon around Long Island. Check back as for continuing updates to this list of new dining out spots.

Tommy Tacos, Syosset

A shrimp taco at Tommy Tacos in Huntington. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

Tom Stein’s Huntington restaurant is one of LI's best taco spots — and the eatery is expanding with a Syosset location. Besides street tacos, patrons will find quesadillas, burritos, bowls, taco salads, nachos and margaritas. Stein hopes to open in December at 98 Jackson Ave.

The Farm Italy, Westbury

The Farm Italy was one of the biggest and most-anticipated restaurant openings in 2023, serving Italian dishes in a Tuscan farmhouse-styled eatery in the middle of Huntington Village. Owner John Tunney said he plans to open the second location on Merrick Avenue in Westbury in spring, 2025. While the menu will be the same — think antipasto platters, homemade pastas such as pappardelle Bolognese and entrées from branzino to steak — the Westbury location will be about twice as large and have easy, ample parking. Tunney's other Long Island restaurants include the all-day-brunch chainlet, The Shed, and Besito Mexican eateries.

Tony’s Tacos, Holbrook

Italian classics in the form of tacos at Tony's Tacos in Garden City. Credit: Newsday/Marie Elena Martinez

Owner Mike Scotto's brand of Italian Mexican fusion fare is expanding to Holbrook in 2025 with a new location at The Shops at Sun-Vet Mall. The new restaurant will encompass 4,000 square feet. Customers will find a familiar ambience and menu from the brand’s established locations in Floral Park, Huntington, Franklin Square and Garden City. Scott said he hopes to open between August and September.

Lucharitos, Mineola and Ronkonkoma

Marc LaMaina’s Lucharitos, which has locations in Greenport, Center Moriches, Mattituck and Melville, is slated to open Dec. 9 at Station Yards, the new mixed-use development in Ronkonkoma. LaMaina is also working on the eatery's first Nassau County location at 199 Second Street in Mineola, which will also be its largest location.

The Study by Toast, East Setauket

The Study by Toast, opening in East Setauket, will be a hub for roasting coffee, baking pastries and mixing pancake batter for Toast Coffeehouse, which has several Long Island locations. Credit: Daniel Brennan

The all-day breakfast and brunch chain Toast is spawning a new concept: The Study. Owner Terry Scarlatos said the East Setauket shop will serve as a hub of sorts for the chainlet, with staffers roasting coffee, baking pastries such as English muffins and mixing pancake batter for the brand's locations in Port Jefferson Station, Bay Shore, Long Beach and Patchogue. The space is the former Pita House at 100 S. Jersey Ave. and Scarlatos said he hopes to open in January.

Royal Dim Sum, Westbury

The newest addition to Samanea New York Mall's "restaurant row" is slated to be Royal Dim Sum, a new concept by the owners of the now-shuttered Chuan Tian Xia. Its sample menu includes dishes such as jumbo shrimp and asparagus with spicy seafood sauce and clams with scallion oil.