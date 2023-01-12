Broadway Market closes in Rocky Point

Broadway Market, a destination-worthy bakery-cafe-restaurant in the sleepy town of Rocky Point, has closed. On its Facebook page, the owners attributed the decision to “multiple factors … such as the astronomical costs of goods, staffing challenges and uncertain times.”

Ann Olenick, a baker, and Shasho Pole, a meat purveyor, opened the venue in 2018. With its exposed ductwork, subway tile and reclaimed wood it looked like it had been airlifted from Brooklyn. It also had one of Long island’s most stylish outdoor dining areas.

Olenick’s cakes and cheesecakes (sold whole and by the slice) became local standbys. Pole’s beef showed up in the Market Burger on a house-baked bun with hand-cut fries. There were also pulled-pork sliders, vegetarian Buffalo cauliflower and roasted lemon chicken.

The owners, who did not immediately respond for comment, also wrote on Facebook that they were “considering the many options available to re-imagine this beautiful space in the future."