The best places for brunch on Long Island

Brunch lovers know what true happiness is. They linger over a plate of eggs Benedict, draped with velvety hollandaise, or a pile of waffles, crunchy on the outside and fluffy within. Other ways to welcome the day or wile away an afternoon might include a seafood tower, a simple pasta or a more substantial burger. Bloody Marys and mimosas flow, because ... why not? Brunch, after all, is reason alone for weekends. The list of Long Island restaurants serving what has become a destination meal is growing, and here are some favorites.

Compiled by Andi Berlin, Erica Marcus, Marie Elena Martinez and Scott Vogel

NASSAU

The Cacio e Pepe pasta, Eggs in Purgatory, Breakfast Pizza and Fior Di Zucchini con Mozzarella are part of the brunch menu at Stellina in Oyster Bay. Credit: Linda Rosier

Big Daddy’s

1 Park Lane, Massapequa

Fans of a Creole or Cajun weekend wake-up can consider gumbo, a jambalaya omelet, pulled pork and waffles, broiled oysters and more. More info: 516-799-8877, bigdaddysny.com

Brasserie By Chef Aless

5590 Merrick Rd., Massapequa

Here you will find quiche Lorraine and croissant French toast, ham and cheese crepes and croque monsieurs, as well as a ratatouille shakshuka. More info: 585-486-2305, brasseriebychefaless.com

Felice

1382 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn

In the mood for an omelet loaded with Parmigiano-Reggiano, a truffled frittata or a smoked salmon pizzetta? Felice (“feh-lee-chay”) is for you. More info: 516-933-5432, felicerestaurants.com

Hendricks Tavern

1305 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn

The upscale brunch includes hearty Benedicts, lemon ricotta pancakes, and a host of salads and sandwiches. More info: 516-621-1200, hendrickstavern.com

Hilltop Kitchen & Bar

150 Jericho Tpke., Syosset

Brunch at this spot offers fun variations on classic dishes, including potato latke eggs Benedict, peaches-and-cream or jelly-doughnut French toast or a bananas Foster waffle with rum sauce. More info: 516-921-7748, hilltopkitchenandbar.com

The Onion Tree

242 Sea Cliff Ave., Sea Cliff

The brunch menu here is inflected with tastes of home for India-born chef Jay Jadeja. Think: a dosa waffle, eggs Kejirwal (toast topped with cashew- green-chili chutney, Dijon mustard, Cheddar and a sunny-side-up egg), spiced panna cotta. More info: 516-916-5353, theoniontree.com

Red Salt Room

45 Seventh St., Garden City

The most sought-after reservation in brunch land (and reservations are required) may be James Beard Award–winning chef David Burke’s feast at the Garden City Hotel on Sundays. It’s extravagant ($110 per person for adults; $60 for children 12 and under), but nothing exceeds like excess. More info: 516-877-9385, gardencityhotel.com

Rothmann’s Steakhouse

6319 Northern Blvd., East Norwich

Offering a raw bar, omelet station, sushi rolls, and meats on repeat, this $69.95 all-you-can-eat situation (Sundays only) is a coveted reservation, so book early. More info: 516-922-2500, rothmannssteakhouse.com

Rozu

21 S. Park Ave., Rockville Centre

Japanese French toast and soufflé pancakes are among the stars at the weekend brunch here, a playful mix of sweet and savory, sometimes in the same dish—maple-glazed potato tots, for instance. More info: 516-208-3110, rozurvc.com

Stellina Ristorante

76 South St., Oyster Bay

Kick off any given Sunday with a breakfast pizza, baked eggs, pancakes or (killer) waffles, a perfect pasta or Milanese. Reservations are essential. More info: 516-757-4989, stellinany.com

Tulum Tacos & Tequila

230 East Jericho Tpke., Mineola

At Sunday brunch, the breakfast tacos run from chicken-and-waffles and egg-and-cheese to banana tacos filled with bananas, strawberries and chocolate. Also: egg wraps, chilaquiles and breakfast nachos (tortillas piled high with scrambled eggs, cheese, beans and pico de gallo). Look for pear mimosas and churros, too. More info: 516-246-9499, tulumta.com

SUFFOLK

The "Red Carpet Brunch" at Chops Steakhouse in Patchogue. Credit: Linda Rosier

Arlo

1036 Fort Salonga Rd., Northport

At this stylish Art Deco supper club, roaming carts deliver classic dishes such as Eggs in Purgatory (with spicy tomato sauce) or Benedict, lobster avocado toast, potato waffles and salmon. Butcher- board offerings include filet mignon, porterhouse and rib eye; pastas include duck confit gnocchi. Fish and chops along with brunch sides (mac-and- cheese, bacon, fruit platters) round out the menu. More info: 631-491-2756, arlokitchenandbar.com

Bijou

400 Broadhollow Rd., Melville

It may take a long time to receive your food, but man, you’ll have fun waiting as balloons, over-the-top Bloody Marys and firecracker-topped Champagne bottles pass through the dining room on their way to tables celebrating birthdays and bridal sash–wearing patrons. The menu ranges from sushi, shellfish towers and a loaded lobster Benedict to chopped salads, sandwiches and cannoli-stuffed challah French toast. More info: 631-755-5777, bijou110.com

Bruce & Son

208 Main St., Greenport

Brunch at this Greenport charmer includes an egg-ceptional egg sandwich, a BLT on sourdough and roasted carrots with grilled sourdough, labneh, salsa verde and a “sunny egg.” More info: 631-477-0023, bruceandsongreenport.com

Chops Steakhouse

38 West Main St., Patchogue

At this speakeasy-style spot, which offers a $65.99 four-course chef’s-choice brunch on Sundays, traditional breakfast offerings come first, then it’s onto seafood, meat and dessert. The whole experience is dramatic, delicious and lots of fun. More info: 844-382-4677, chopspatchogue.com

Estia’s Little Kitchen

1615 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Tpke., Sag Harbor

The Mexican brunch menu (migas! burritos! cochinita pibil tacos!) also boasts fruit-saturated seasonal pancakes (strawberry! peach! apple!), is second to none. More info: 631-725-1045, estias.com

Hatch

286 Main St., Huntington

This buzzy, bright spot in Huntington Village trades on pancakes, omelets, breakfast burritos, bowls, all-day mimosas and spiked espressos. More info: 631-424-0780, hatchbrunch.com

Mack's

94 E. Main St., Babylon

The Burlington Benny is a fluffy biscuit split in two and topped with a poached egg, hollandaise, melted Cheddar and thick slivers of maple bacon. If you are craving lunch, there’s the spectacular Sawmill fried chicken sandwich. Vegans will find a variety of plant-based breakfast foods. More info: 631-526-9774, macksbabylon.com

Maureen’s Kitchen

108 Terry Rd., Smithtown

Although you should expect a wait, the pistachio pancakes are served in abundance and eggs reign supreme. Cubans and Reubens offset the breakfast choices. Great milkshakes, too. Cash only. More info: 631-360-9227

Nappi’s Nook

204 Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset

Breakfast lovers will find anything goes in terms of eggs, whether served on tots, poached, in an omelet or plant-based scramble. For late risers: salads, veggie-minded flatbreads and more. More info: 631-406-7610, nappisnook.menufy.com

Noema

7 Gerard St., Huntington

On weekends, this stunner of a Greek spot serves pastrami hash and eggs, lobster and Greek omelets. Sides include loukaniko (Greek pork or lamb sausage), potato hash and a feta olive biscuit. More info: 631-629-7777, noemany.com

The Shed

21 Main St., West Sayville

Brunch is offered daily and it’s possible to indulge (brioche French toast, eggs Benedict) or go the guiltless route with a Shed bowl (roast chicken, arugula, radish, sweet potatoes, wild rice, sunflower seeds, mushrooms, goat cheese, spiced honey vinaigrette). (Other locations: Huntington, Plainview). More info: 631-750-9191, intheshed.com

Sweet Mama's

9 Alsace Pl., Northport

Whether you’re craving chicken-fried steak and eggs, a spicy avocado “Benny” or a warm bowl of cheesy grits, the interior is a warm, kitschy throwback to a simpler time. (Other location at 121 Main St., Stony Brook). More info: 631-261-6262, sweetmamasli.com

Toast

9 S. Park Ave., Bay Shore

Dishes such as corn and chorizo breakfast tacos, and tres leches French toast are what make this all-day brunch chainlet a fan favorite. The related Revival by Toast in Port Jefferson Station serves a more seasonal, ingredient-driven brunch on Sundays. (Other locations: Long Beach, Patchogue, Port Jefferson Station). More info: 631-647-9560, toastcoffeehouse.com

Tullulah’s

12 Fourth Ave., Bay Shore

The laid-back yet wildly popular brunch includes avocado toast, fried chicken and waffles and an egg sandwich as well as a lush mac-and-cheese and boosted Benedict with smoked tomato hollandaise sauce. More info: 631-969-9800, tullulahs.com