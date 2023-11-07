Burger Village opens in Huntington Station

From its beginnings as a single burger spot in 2013, Burger Village has grown a decade later into a franchised outfit with three Long Island locations — Hicksville, Farmingdale, and now Huntington Station — with another planned for Deer Park's Tanger Outlets next year.

Founded by four brothers — Sam, Nick, Vick, and Ravi Yadav — who have spent 23 years in the food industry, the goal was “to accommodate burgers for everyone,” Nick Yadav explained. Besides a classic beef burger ($12), there’s bison, turkey, elk, lamb and boar burgers. Salmon, ostrich ($17) and grilled chicken round out the offerings. Non-burger items include hot dogs and BLTs.

There are several plant-based options such as black bean and veggie burgers ($13) as well as dedicated fryers for gluten-free and vegan options. Because of allergies, “nothing is fried in peanut oil, but rice bran oil, instead,” Yadav said.

After selecting a protein, diners pair their toppings to their burger. The "Make a Mess" topping ($3)--Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, sautéed mushrooms and onions — is a popular choice, but more exotic combinations include the “Pyramids” with goat cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, green pepper, cilantro and tzatziki sauce. Gluten-free and vegan toppings include “The Slippery Puffball” which highlights vegan mozzarella cheese, cucumber, onions and spicy vegenaise sauce. Burgers are served on fresh buns delivered daily from Brooklyn.

Starters include chicken wings and cauliflower tenders as well as soups, salads and varieties of fresh-cut fried potatoes — white, sweet, tots — and onion rings. Milkshakes are made with organic ice cream and milk; even colas are organic. But if you crave an alcoholic beverage with your burger, as many do, all Burger Village locations have full bars featuring signature cocktails and beers.

Burger Village, 350 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station, 631-446-3370 burgervillage.com. Open Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.