Things to DoFeedMe

Burger Village opens in Huntington Station

An organic beef burger with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles,...

An organic beef burger with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, sautéed mushrooms and onions at the latest Burger Village outpost in Huntington Station. Credit: Newsday/Marie Elena Martinez

By Marie Elena Martinezmarieelena.martinez@newsday.com@mariesworlds

From its beginnings as a single burger spot in 2013, Burger Village has grown a decade later into a franchised outfit with three Long Island locations — Hicksville, Farmingdale, and now Huntington Station — with another planned for Deer Park's Tanger Outlets next year.

Founded by four brothers — Sam, Nick, Vick, and Ravi Yadav — who have spent 23 years in the food industry, the goal was “to accommodate burgers for everyone,” Nick Yadav explained. Besides a classic beef burger ($12), there’s bison, turkey, elk, lamb and boar burgers. Salmon, ostrich ($17) and grilled chicken round out the offerings. Non-burger items include hot dogs and BLTs. 

There are several plant-based options such as black bean and veggie burgers ($13) as well as dedicated fryers for gluten-free and vegan options. Because of allergies, “nothing is fried in peanut oil, but rice bran oil, instead,” Yadav said.

After selecting a protein, diners pair their toppings to their burger. The "Make a Mess" topping ($3)--Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, sautéed mushrooms and onions — is a popular choice, but more exotic combinations include the “Pyramids” with goat cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, green pepper, cilantro and tzatziki sauce. Gluten-free and vegan toppings include “The Slippery Puffball” which highlights vegan mozzarella cheese, cucumber, onions and spicy vegenaise sauce. Burgers are served on fresh buns delivered daily from Brooklyn.

Starters include chicken wings and cauliflower tenders as well as soups, salads and varieties of fresh-cut fried potatoes — white, sweet, tots — and onion rings. Milkshakes are made with organic ice cream and milk; even colas are organic. But if you crave an alcoholic beverage with your burger, as many do, all Burger Village locations have full bars featuring signature cocktails and beers.

Burger Village, 350 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station, 631-446-3370  burgervillage.com. Open Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Marie Elena Martinez

A global freelancer who has checked her suitcase to raise her young daughter on her native Long Island, Marie Elena will always make time for good mezcal, even better tacos and killer conversation. Preferably, in a corner bar seat. She can be found on Instagram at @mariesworldeats.

More on this topic

Top Stories

 
Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME