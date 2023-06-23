New Long Island restaurants to try

Ruby's Coop, Deer Park

Justin Aronoff, the 29-year-old owner of Center Cuts in Roslyn and Mattituck and Curated Fine Meats in East Hampton, has launched his next culinary venture with Ruby's Coop. The spot is dedicated to fried chicken, offering fat sandwiches featuring fried chicken thighs in various guises: The Classic is topped with “coop” sauce and pickles; add slaw and you’ve got the Ruby’s Original. Top that chicken with bacon, American cheese and lettuce for the Baco-Mac. Then Ruby’s takes you on an international tour: The Viet-Nashville takes its inspiration from the Vietnamese banh mi with pickled carrots and daikon, roasted peanuts and jalapeño mayo while the Koreatown features the flavors of soy, garlic, gochujang, pear kimchi and lettuce.

Chenza's Twisted Tacos & Market, Mattituck

This new taco spot fills its tortillas with global flavors. There are classic tacos like chicken and beef topped with Cheddar, pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream, as well as recognizable Mexican specialties including al pastor, carne asada and birria tacos. But there's also Hawaiian-inspired tacos with pulled pork and pineapple, a cheesy Italian taco with chicken, roasted peppers and artichoke hearts; and a bang bang Thai taco with crispy shrimp, guacamole and spicy sauce. A Cuban taco is made from pulled pork, ham, pickles, Swiss cheese and Dijon mustard, while Chinese and Korean tacos are served in bao buns.

Mac & Melts, Plainview

Mac & Melts, which closed its Garden City location in 2022, has reopened inside Coliseum Kitchen in Plainview. Head to the food hall to enjoy Alpine mac with Gruyere and caramelized onions, buffalo chicken mac or the Mac & Melt sandwich featuring fried mac-and-cheese smashed between slices of firm white toast with a hint of sun-dried tomato pesto.

Korean Grill, East Northport

Kimberly and Richard Sim are bringing Korean barbecue to Long Island with this new spot. Richard’s dream, his wife said, was “to open a Korean barbecue on Long Island so that we wouldn’t have to travel to Flushing or Bayside.” At Korean Grill, each of the 18 tables has its own charcoal brazier. The barbecue menu features 11 selections, including galbi (marinated prime short rib) and a leaner cut of beef called bulgogi. There’s pork belly (spicy, if desired), pork loin or shoulder, plus chicken thighs and jumbo shrimp. There’s an art to grilling these meats and you will not be expected to perform it; the server presides over the hot coals until everything is cooked and demonstrates how to put a slice of meat, a dab of sauce and, perhaps, a few pickles or relishes into a tender lettuce leaf, bundle it up and pop the hot-cold, spicy-sweet, fresh-smoky package to eat.

Loco Lobster, East Moriches

Loco Lobster promises “crazy good seafood” and the new East Moriches restaurant lives up to its motto with a menu of more than 60 items, many of which take lobster in nutty new directions: Lobster fries drizzled with Alfredo sauce, lobster pizza with Alfredo or scampi sauce, lobster mac-and-cheese, lobster mashed potatoes, fried chicken-and-lobster sandwiches, lobster grilled cheese or lobster tacos and quesadillas.

Paprika, Great Neck

After years cooking in Manhattan, David Zaken and his wife, Roni, have relocated their Israeli catering operation to Great Neck, where they live. They originally intended to keep the menu casual with the same Israeli sandwiches and lunch items they served students at Yeshiva University. But they soon realized the neighborhood could use a gathering place for weddings, bar and bat mitzvahs and other special occasions. So they developed an upscale menu drawing from Roni's Moroccan Jewish heritage and the recipes from their hometown of Jerusalem.

ATL Wing Spot, Lynbrook

This national franchise entirely devoted to wings gets points for the sheer number of multi-heat sauces, from incendiary (a vinegary Scream Sauce) to medium (Coconut Sweet Heat, Buttery Garlic Parm, etc.), to mild (Hawaiian Sweet and Sour, Hickory Brown Sugar BBQ, a fine lemon pepper rub). There's also six kinds of fries, three chicken wraps, three quesadillas, a few burgers, five desserts (from Nutella waffles to fried Oreos), and a "secret" menu that features a decent chopped cheese sandwich.

Tacombi, Westbury

This popular chain, which has locations in the New York City metro area and beyond, has opened its first Long Island location with a short but mighty menu of tacos, quesadillas, margaritas and requisite sides like freshly made tortilla chips and guacamole.

Domoishi, West Hempstead

Domoishi, a rapidly expanding poke bowl chain from Virginia, has touched down on Long Island with its first store in West Hempstead. The fast casual concept, which translates to "very delicious" in Japanese, has a catchall menu that includes ramen, Taiwanese bubble teas and a stellar plate of Korean fried chicken wings.

Mavericks, Montauk

Mavericks takes over a 100-year-old building, originally a hotel with a restaurant, that was most recently East by Northeast. The 200-seat dining room has a timeless, casual elegance with lots of warm wood and the good sense to know that no décor can compete with the 180-degree view west across Fort Pond. Executive chef Jeremy Blutstein uses local produce almost exclusively, and virtually all of the seafood — from the chilled Jonah crab claws served with fermented lemon aioli and smoked bluefish rillettes to the oysters (raw or grilled) and the whole fluke served a la meunière — were landed on the East End.