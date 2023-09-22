Chick-fil-A opens in Levittown

The latest outpost of the Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A has opened in Levittown, joining nine other Chick-fil-A locations across the Island. Known for its chicken sandwiches, the new store features menu items which debuted last month: The honey pepper pimento chicken sandwich and a caramel crumble milkshake.

While Chick-fil-A’s regular menu has plenty of fans, the new, limited-time additions have been creating some online buzz. But does a honey pepper pimento chicken sando ($7.79) even sound good? Alas, the creamy tang of pimento cheese and sweetness from the honey offsets the (quite!) spicy kick from the pickled jalapeños. Add the crunch of the chicken filet (which can be customized as grilled or spicy), and the soft warmth of the bun and you’ve got yourself a really rich bite of chicken goodness.

On the other hand, a caramel crumble milkshake ($5.39) sounds like a sure-thing — it's hand-spun with butterscotch caramel and blondie bits — an apt fall flavor — and topped with whipped cream and a cherry. The blondie pieces add texture and bite, but the caramel flavor is cloying and the milkshake might be too sweet for some. The regular shakes, which come in chocolate, vanilla, strawberry and cookies and cream, rarely disappoint.

Levittown's owner-operator Erin Elko hails from South Carolina, where she began her Chick-fil-A career as a marketing director. She moved to New York nearly a decade later, in 2016, as the operator of Chick-fil-A's Broadway Mall location in Hicksville. She will continue in that role, folding the Levittown store into her growing roster.

Chick-fil-A, 3859 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown, 516-735-1341, chick-fil-a.com. Open 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Closed Sunday.