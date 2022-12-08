Restaurants open for Christmas

It might seem like the whole world shuts down on Christmas Day, everyone hunkering down at home. But if you look hard enough you’ll find a small, devoted segment of the restaurant community serving dinner to those who would rather go out to eat. From lavish prix fixes to, find festive food at the following places:

NASSAU COUNTY RESTAURANTS

Eric’s Italian Bistro

70 E. Old Country Rd., Mineola

Celebrate Christmas with a 3-course prix fixe dinner for $69.95. Appetizer choices include Italian classics such as Mussels Posillipo, lobster ravioli or meatballs in marinara sauce. Favorites like lasagna, chicken Scarpariello, and frutti di mare linguine are on the main course menu. For dessert, each diner will get an individual sampler plate. Reservations recommended. More info: 516-280-5675, ericsbistro.com

Mahal

290 Glen Cove Rd., Roslyn Heights

Forego the traditional Christmas roast and enjoy authentic Indian dishes in the elegant dining room at Mahal, where tandoori specialties, Indian breads, and flavorful vegetarian delights will be served. Reservations recommended. More info: 516-686-6983, mahalny.com

Molto Bene

2520 Merrick Rd., Bellmore

On Christmas Day, the restaurant serves its regular menu plus holiday specials. Soups include minestrone ($9), pasta fagioli ($9), and Roman egg drop soup with spinach ($9). Festive pastas feature porcini ravioli in champagne truffle cream sauce ($24.95). Indulge in main courses including grilled veal chop ($46.95) and zuppa di pesce with risotto ($46.95). Reservations recommended. More info: 516-900-1270, moltobenebellmore.com

Morton’s the Steakhouse

777 Northern Blvd., Great Neck

From noon to 8 p.m., a 3-course chateaubriand holiday dinner for two costs $179. The meal includes a winter green salad with goat cheese and candied walnuts, chateaubriand sliced and served for the table, choice of two sides (creamed spinach, grilled asparagus, garlic green beans corn soufflé, sour cream mashed potatoes), and choice of dessert (sticky toffee bread pudding, hot chocolate cake, bruleed cheesecake). The regular menu will also be available. Reservations recommended. More info: 516-498-2950, mortons.com

San Remo Restaurant

328 Sunrise Hwy., Rockville Centre

Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Day, diners will find the regular menu of antipasti, salads, pastas and entrees, plus San Remo's gluten free Italian classics including fried calamari, penne Bolognese and pollo Parmigiana. More info: 516-764-0800, sanremorvc.com

Sweet Mandarin

18 Cottage Row, Glen Cove

If nothing says Christmas to you like an Asian bistro feast, head here for a menu that includes everything from egg drop soup to seaweed salad, sushi and peking duck. Reservations recommended. More info: 516-671-2228, sweetmandarin18.com

SUFFOLK COUNTY RESTAURANTS

Nisen Sushi

5032 Jericho Tpke., Commack

Celebrate Christmas with excellent sushi in a glitzy setting in Commack. Elevated dishes include spicy lobster seafood miso soup ($12), a plethora of special rolls like the TNT, with tuna, avocado, garlic chips and truffle soy dressing ($23), and an elegant slice of crepe cake from Lady M Bakery ($14). Reservations recommended. More info: 631-462-1000, nisensushi.com

Branzino’s

315 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station

The holiday a la carte menu includes branzino-stuffed ravioli, seafood fra diavolo, halibut with lobster over gnocchi with Champagne cream sauce, and a 24-ounce prime dry-aged Porterhouse with lobster mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus. The full dinner menu will also be available. Reservations recommended. More info: 631-944-3141, branzinos.com

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Melville, Lake Grove, Garden City

The steakhouse chain's three Long Island locations will be open Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., offering a special 3-course holiday menu. Begin with a house salad, Caesar salad or lobster bisque. Move on to a 6-ounce filet paired with either shrimp or a lobster tail, both of which come with sides of creamed spinach and mashed potatoes. End your meal with the chef’s choice of seasonal dessert. Reservations recommended. More info: ruthschris.com

OHK Bar & Restaurant

135 West Gate Dr., Huntington

Wine and dine like Gatsby might have at Oheka Castle, where a special a la carte menu will be offered on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Start your feast with wild mushroom and goat cheese flatbread ($25), charred octopus ($32) or jumbo lump crab cake ($33). Seasonal salads include burrata and fig ($27) and pear and endive ($25). Enjoy luxurious entrees like Gruyere crusted Chilean sea bass with leek fondue ($56), Berkshire pork chop with Brussels sprouts and polenta cake ($49), and pan-roasted duck breast with wild rice and acorn squash ($49). Reservations required. More info: 631-659-1350, oheka.com

Lasagna Ristorante

400 New York Ave., Huntington

Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. you'll find the regular menu of Italian comfort food, including fried mozzarella sticks ($13), sautéed petite meatballs in pink sauce ($16), and eight varieties of lasagna ($22-$39). More info: 631-629-4473, lasagnarestauranthuntington.com

Topping Rose House

1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Tpk., Bridgehampton

For a luxe night out in the Hamptons, the restaurant's three-course $168 prix fixe dinner starts with your choice of tuna tartare, black truffle pizza or crispy salmon sushi, before moving on to grilled prime beef tenderloin, seared black sea bass or Maine lobster. The finish is traditional Christmas yule log or citrus Pavlofa. Seafood towers, oysters and caviar will be available at a la carte prices. Reservations required. More info: 631-808-2000, toppingrosehouse.com