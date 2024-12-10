8 Long Island restaurants open for Christmas 2024
While the hustle and bustle that most are used to during the rest of the year is quiet at most eateries on Christmas Day, these Long Island restaurants will be open on Dec. 25 with sit-down service for diners who prefer to eat out. Reservations are recommended.
NASSAU
Paprika
8 Bond St., Great Neck
Whether you’re celebrating Christmas or gearing up for the start of Hannukah, the upscale Israeli restaurant offers a falafel platter ($25), fattoush salad ($18), shawarma sandwich ($22) with hummus, tahini, red cabbage and pickled onions and paprika schnitzel ($22). Open noon to 9 p.m. More info: 516-304-5960, paprikacater.com
Thom Thom Steak & Seafood
3340 Park Avenue, Wantagh
The Asian fusion restaurant's Christmas specials include appetizers like lobster mac-and-cheese with truffle oil ($21.99), crabmeat-stuffed jumbo shrimp ($17.99) and a Christmas sushi roll ($24.99) topped with tuna and avocado and filled with lobster, kani salad and cucumbers. Entrées include a 6 oz. filet mignon with a Maine lobster tail ($46.99); chicken katsu with vegetables ($24.99) and more. Aside from eggnog ($12), drinks include Hudson Glogg ($14), the eatery’s take on the traditional Nordic drink made with spiced wine. Open 2-10 p.m. More info: 516-221-8022, thomthomrestaurant.com
Gatsby’s Landing
1362 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn
This new American spot offers its a la carte menu which includes panzanella salad ($17) with cherry tomato, hummus, bread, shallot, basil, capers, lemon and red wine vinegarette. Entrées include slow-baked half-chicken ($33) accompanied by fingerling potatoes and broccolini. Seatings at noon, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. More info: 516-277-2318, gatsbyslanding.com/roslyn-menu
The Pantry
525 Merrick Road, Rockville Centre
The all-day brunch spot is offering its regular menu on Christmas Day for those who crave pancakes ($14) or heartier fare such as lamb lollipops with couscous, asparagus, English peas, cherry tomatoes and mint chimichurri ($43). Open 8 a.m.-9:30 p.m. More info: 516-766-8848, eatatpantry.com
SUFFOLK
OHK Bar & Restaurant
135 West Gate Drive, Huntington
Dine in a castle on Christmas Day. Oheka's on-site restaurant has a three-course brunch for $125. The first course choices include avocado toast with poached eggs, quiche Lorraine, a tapas board, wedge salad or butternut squash soup. Diners can move on to eggs Benedict, wild mushroom ravioli, a smoked salmon and egg sandwich or petite filet mignon. Open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. More info: 631- 659-1400, ohkbarandrestaurant.com
Bella Vie
240 W. Main St., Bay Shore
The Bay Shore restaurant offers its Italian menu a la carte with choices from veal Parmigiano ($38) and chicken Francese ($34) to gnocchi with caramelized onions, black truffle and fontina sauce ($26) and spinach ravioli ($26). Open noon-9 p.m. More info: 631-500-9045, thebellavie.com
Ferryman’s Grille
25 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson
This year's Christmas Day service at Danford Inn's on-site restaurant is a traditional Christmas buffet with fruit, antipasto and winter salad platters. Mains include French toast, spinach and ham quiche, eggplant rollatini plus carved ham and a pasta station. Dessert includes traditional Christmas cookies, German chocolate cake and dessert cups. Adults are $79 ($39 ages 5-12). Open noon-5 p.m. More info: 631-928-5200, ferrymansgrille.com
The Palm East Hampton at the Huntting Inn
94 Main St. Suite 1800, East Hampton
This restaurant at the historic inn is serving appetizers like its Palm meatball (a special blend of ground veal, pork and beef) with Muenster cheese and marinara sauce ($20) and lobster bisque soup ($18). Main dishes include pappardelle pasta with veal, pork and beef Bolognese ($35) as well as a selection of steaks and chops. Open noon-8 p.m. More info: 631-324-0411, thepalm.com