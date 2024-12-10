8 Long Island restaurants open for Christmas 2024

While the hustle and bustle that most are used to during the rest of the year is quiet at most eateries on Christmas Day, these Long Island restaurants will be open on Dec. 25 with sit-down service for diners who prefer to eat out. Reservations are recommended.

NASSAU

Paprika

8 Bond St., Great Neck

Whether you’re celebrating Christmas or gearing up for the start of Hannukah, the upscale Israeli restaurant offers a falafel platter ($25), fattoush salad ($18), shawarma sandwich ($22) with hummus, tahini, red cabbage and pickled onions and paprika schnitzel ($22). Open noon to 9 p.m. More info: 516-304-5960, paprikacater.com

Thom Thom Steak & Seafood

3340 Park Avenue, Wantagh

The Asian fusion restaurant's Christmas specials include appetizers like lobster mac-and-cheese with truffle oil ($21.99), crabmeat-stuffed jumbo shrimp ($17.99) and a Christmas sushi roll ($24.99) topped with tuna and avocado and filled with lobster, kani salad and cucumbers. Entrées include a 6 oz. filet mignon with a Maine lobster tail ($46.99); chicken katsu with vegetables ($24.99) and more. Aside from eggnog ($12), drinks include Hudson Glogg ($14), the eatery’s take on the traditional Nordic drink made with spiced wine. Open 2-10 p.m. More info: 516-221-8022, thomthomrestaurant.com

Gatsby’s Landing

1362 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn

The bar area inside Gatsby’s Landing in Roslyn. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

This new American spot offers its a la carte menu which includes panzanella salad ($17) with cherry tomato, hummus, bread, shallot, basil, capers, lemon and red wine vinegarette. Entrées include slow-baked half-chicken ($33) accompanied by fingerling potatoes and broccolini. Seatings at noon, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. More info: 516-277-2318, gatsbyslanding.com/roslyn-menu

The Pantry

525 Merrick Road, Rockville Centre

The all-day brunch spot is offering its regular menu on Christmas Day for those who crave pancakes ($14) or heartier fare such as lamb lollipops with couscous, asparagus, English peas, cherry tomatoes and mint chimichurri ($43). Open 8 a.m.-9:30 p.m. More info: 516-766-8848, eatatpantry.com

SUFFOLK

OHK Bar & Restaurant

135 West Gate Drive, Huntington

The main courtyard of the Oheka Castle in Huntington. Credit: Linda Rosier

Dine in a castle on Christmas Day. Oheka's on-site restaurant has a three-course brunch for $125. The first course choices include avocado toast with poached eggs, quiche Lorraine, a tapas board, wedge salad or butternut squash soup. Diners can move on to eggs Benedict, wild mushroom ravioli, a smoked salmon and egg sandwich or petite filet mignon. Open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. More info: 631- 659-1400, ohkbarandrestaurant.com

Bella Vie

240 W. Main St., Bay Shore

The Bay Shore restaurant offers its Italian menu a la carte with choices from veal Parmigiano ($38) and chicken Francese ($34) to gnocchi with caramelized onions, black truffle and fontina sauce ($26) and spinach ravioli ($26). Open noon-9 p.m. More info: 631-500-9045, thebellavie.com

Ferryman’s Grille

25 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson

This year's Christmas Day service at Danford Inn's on-site restaurant is a traditional Christmas buffet with fruit, antipasto and winter salad platters. Mains include French toast, spinach and ham quiche, eggplant rollatini plus carved ham and a pasta station. Dessert includes traditional Christmas cookies, German chocolate cake and dessert cups. Adults are $79 ($39 ages 5-12). Open noon-5 p.m. More info: 631-928-5200, ferrymansgrille.com

The Palm East Hampton at the Huntting Inn

94 Main St. Suite 1800, East Hampton

This restaurant at the historic inn is serving appetizers like its Palm meatball (a special blend of ground veal, pork and beef) with Muenster cheese and marinara sauce ($20) and lobster bisque soup ($18). Main dishes include pappardelle pasta with veal, pork and beef Bolognese ($35) as well as a selection of steaks and chops. Open noon-8 p.m. More info: 631-324-0411, thepalm.com